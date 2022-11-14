ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

By John McCarthy, Florida Today
 2 days ago
Welcome to 321 Launch, Florida Today's wrapup of all the space new you might have missed this past week.

Welcome to 321 Launch, Florida Today's wrapup of all the space new you might have missed this past week.

Artemis I is "Go" for launch!

NASA continues to push forward with the Artemis I mission to the moon, currently set for liftoff early Wednesday, despite earlier concerns about hurricane-related damages sustained by the rocket at Kennedy Space Center.

Managers gathered again Monday to discuss readiness ahead of the 1:04 a.m. EST Wednesday, Nov. 16, launch and agreed to proceed with the countdown at pad 39B. It will mark the opening of a two-hour window to fly the Space Launch System rocket and uncrewed Orion capsule on a 25-day mission to the moon.

NASA officials had two primary concerns ahead of their mission management team, or MMT, meeting Monday: an electrical connection issue leading to a fueling and support umbilical, as well as a portion of caulk-like material that was stripped away from Orion during Hurricane Nicole. The rocket had to sit at the pad during the storm as teams lacked time to roll back – a multi-day process – to the Vehicle Assembly Building.

"The team needed a little bit more time to assess our overall risk posture," Mike Sarafin, NASA's Artemis mission manager, said during a briefing with reports Monday.

Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station both reported receiving only minor damage.

Sonic booms herald arrival home of secretive spaceplane

A secretive Space Force spaceplane streaked across Florida early Saturday, generating unmistakable sonic booms en route to a landing at Kennedy Space Center that wrapped up another record-breaking mission.

Dozens of sonic boom reports surfaced as X-37B, a robotic military spacecraft that looks like a miniature space shuttle, followed an eastern path across the state and eventually landed at KSC's Launch and Landing Facility. In a statement, the Space Force confirmed touchdown occurred at 5:22 a.m. EST.

All told, the 30-foot spaceplane spent 908 days in low-Earth orbit, shattering the previous record of 780 days. Its purpose is largely a secret, but the Department of Defense says some of its secondary duties include hosting military research payloads, science experiments, and even NASA investigations.

SpaceX launches communications satellites

A few hours after the spaceplane returned, SpaceX launched a couple of communications satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission for Luxembourg-based operator Intelsat sent two communications satellites known as Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 to orbit from Launch Complex 40.

It was the 14th flight of the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, a lifetime achievement for any in the company's fleet. Unlike most SpaceX vehicles, the first stage of this mission was not outfitted with the standard landing legs or grid fins that provide guidance maneuvering for a return trip.

Maximum performance was required by the first-stage booster to propel the satellites to orbit. As a result, the booster was retired to a crash landing in the Atlantic a short time after liftoff.

A 25+ year veteran of FLORIDA TODAY, John McCarthy currently oversees the space team and special projects.

Comments / 0

After several high-profile delays brought on by hardware and hurricanes, a towering rocket emblazoned with NASA logos blasted off from Florida on Wednesday, finally kicking off a monthlong mission to the moon that hearkens back to the Apollo days more than 50 years ago.
