Lady Wildcats ready for the season

Last year, Coach Paige Taylor’s 20-10 Lady Wildcats finished the 2021-2022 season as regular-season District 3 champs and then won the District 3 Tournament, eventually losing to state runner-up Farragut, 40-31, in the Region 2 semifinal.

Coach Taylor, in her eighth year at the helm, said she’s “really excited” about the coming season after having been nine points away from a state berth with a roster full of freshmen last winter.

She said, “That year of growth and maturity is an exciting thing, because our ceiling is so high. But it has to be a collective effort, it can’t be individual.”

New faces: Top assistant Lauren Trent is now the head coach at District 3 foe Karns. Taylor has brought in the very experienced Todd Wright, who has coached for decades at the high school and college level. Taylor said Wright scouts teams well, brings a different perspective and look to practice and games. Former Lady Wildcat Angela Wright knows the history of the program, knows the players well because of her Neek-n-Ang training business.

Impact players

No. 3 Dimitria Strickland (5-3, 3.5 PPG): Can play one or two positions equally well and defends well. Taylor sees her as potentially a huge asset because she’s worked hard on her game in the off-season.

No. 5 Ze’Yana Stewart (5-7, 8.7 PPG, 4 Reb): Plays both guard and forward depending on the situation. Taylor said she’s the Lady Wildcats’ most physical player, “uses her body extremely well.” Will play both inside and outside. Taylor said a strength isreading the play and getting to the rim to get a shot. She’s very aggressive and can really lead a run.

No. 10 Ayana Porter (5-2, 7.4 PPG, 2.5 Asst): A natural with a high hoops IQ, according to Taylor. Her strength is in the mid-range jumper.

No. 12 Lindsay Cleveland (5-6, 3.4 PPG): Plays at the one or two positions. Greatest strength is on defense because of her length and quickness. Taylor says that “she has busted her tail in pre-season.”

No. 23 Aniah Porter (5-2): Plays in the one or two positions and had ACL surgery last year. Had a great summer and has matured as a player.

No. 24 Kannon Green (5-7, 4.0 PPG, 2.0 Asst): Dependable and smart. Taylor said, “You can trust her on the court.” Green understands the game really well, good defender and hard worker.

No. 31 Bella Boone (5-8): Taylor called the post player “a selfless teammate - encouraging, happy, positive. She’s coachable and has a great heart.” Has worked hard on conditioning, has great hands: “She can catch anything you throw near her.”

No. 34 Jenna Johnson (5-10, 9.3 PPG and 5.7 Reb): This guard/forward will play inside a lot, but she’s also put in the time working on her outside play. Naturally athletic, has great length and quickness. Another player with a great hoops IQ.

Key games

Lady 'Cats will get a good early test against Christian Academy of Knoxville in the Thanksgiving Classic. Look for another early test against an always-tough Cleveland team and at Christmas against Oakland. The Greeneville Christmas Tournament always draws a tough field, as well. In the District, Taylor looks for Karns and Campbell County to be tough.

Allen Etheridge is an English teacher and sports information and assistant athletic director for Oak Ridge High School.