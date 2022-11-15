ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

County GOP sets historical program

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago

Anderson County Commissioner Anthony Allen will be the guest speaker at the Anderson County Republican Party meeting set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ua28s_0jAseMsg00

He will speak about the history of the Republican Party, which began as an anti-slavery movement in opposition to the Democratic Party dating back to 1854.

The community is invited to the meeting, which is suitable also for children. A business meeting will follow Allen's lecture. It will be held at 635 Hillcrest St. in Clinton, which is the gymnasium of the Clinton Church of God.

Allen also serves on the executive committee of the party as the chair emeritus. He served as chairman 2017-2021 and previously as vice treasurer. He has been part of the local community for over 40 years and has worked to enhance the community and benefit citizens for many years through his job, church, and community organizations, according to the news release announcing the meeting. He is owner of Allen Integrated Technology.

Info: 865-712-8027 or actngop@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
knoxfocus.com

Democrats encouraged by turnout, two victories

Turnout for Tuesday’s state and federal election in Knox County was huge, with 128,234 voters voting in person or absentee. The increased turnout encouraged local Democrats in a heavily Republican county. Democrats assembled at Holly’s Gourmet Market on Kingston Pike that evening to watch the election results come in and came away happy with the increasing party voting.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Athens City Manager Resigns Monday Night

The city manager in Athens, Tennessee will resign on Monday night after a year’s worth of back-and-forth between him, city council members and citizens of the city. During a packed and, at times, quite heated special city council meeting, the council reached a separation agreement with City Manager Seth Sumner. It’s just a day before a new city council is scheduled to be sworn in.
ATHENS, TN
WATE

Federal lawsuit against Gatlinburg priest trial set Feb. 15

The trial for Father Antony Devassey Punnackal has been moved to federal court. Federal lawsuit against Gatlinburg priest trial set …. The trial for Father Antony Devassey Punnackal has been moved to federal court. Young-Williams celebrates ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’ …. Young-Williams aims to highlight its senior...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Flu activity in Knox County

A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels. A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. Accused thieves steal jewelry from Middleboro store. Six people suspected of stealing from the Antique & Modern Jewelry are being sought by police. Teachers surprised with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Gun violence in Knoxville nearly doubled in three years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gun violence is skyrocketing in Knoxville. A new report showed homicides nearly doubled from 2019 to last year. There were 89 homicides from 2019 through 2021 with 100 victims. “Gun violence is the overwhelming majority of incidents that happen in our community,” said LaKenya Middlebrook, Chief...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Blount County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials posted to Facebook on Monday searching for volunteers for its senior outreach program. The volunteers would check on the elderly in Blount County. Volunteers are required to graduate from a training program, must be over 21 and have a valid...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

How you can help East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has closed nearly 80 cases and taken several fugitives off the street thanks to tipsters in the community. With each good tip, money is awarded, but where does the reward money come from?. Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knox County Sheriff’s Office facing major staff shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with a staff shortage for a couple of years but they are now feeling the effects of being stretched thin. KCSO is teetering on the line of violating some federal guidelines at their jail and detention center. The Prison Rape Elimination Act was signed […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke

Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy