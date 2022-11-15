County GOP sets historical program

Anderson County Commissioner Anthony Allen will be the guest speaker at the Anderson County Republican Party meeting set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

He will speak about the history of the Republican Party, which began as an anti-slavery movement in opposition to the Democratic Party dating back to 1854.

The community is invited to the meeting, which is suitable also for children. A business meeting will follow Allen's lecture. It will be held at 635 Hillcrest St. in Clinton, which is the gymnasium of the Clinton Church of God.

Allen also serves on the executive committee of the party as the chair emeritus. He served as chairman 2017-2021 and previously as vice treasurer. He has been part of the local community for over 40 years and has worked to enhance the community and benefit citizens for many years through his job, church, and community organizations, according to the news release announcing the meeting. He is owner of Allen Integrated Technology.

Info: 865-712-8027 or actngop@gmail.com.