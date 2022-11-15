Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week?

By Ty Loftis

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week for Nov. 7-13. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter .

PJ Wallace, Bartlesville

The Bruins faced an early 16-0 deficit against Lawton. But Wallace rushed for 237 yards on 41 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 36-30 overtime victory , including the game-winner.

Brody Rutledge, Sand Springs

The Sandites were tied at 21 apiece with Putnam City in the fourth quarter, but scored 10 points late to get the win. In the victory, the senior had 107 yards rushing out of the Wildcat formation, including a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Erik McCarty, McAlester

The Buffs faced off against Collinsville in a rematch of the Class 5A state championship game from a year ago and it was McAlester getting revenge with a 27-14 victory behind McCarty’s 154 yards rushing and one touchdown, which was the eventual game-winning score. The defense was also responsible for two touchdowns.

Emmanuel Crawford, Grove

Grove continued to roll on Friday night, as they defeated Sapulpa 70-28. The win was thanks in large part to Crawford, as he ran for 294 yards on 27 carries. He scored on six occasions.

Josh Mars, Piedmont

Mars rushed for at least 150 yards, one of three Wildcats to attain such a number. He also had three TDs as Piedmont claimed a 60-41 win at Midwest City played in snowy conditions.

Jeremiah Barker, Clinton

Barker caught a 50-yard TD pass, but it was his fumble recovery on Bethany's overtime possession which clinched the Red Tornadoes' 34-27 overtime win.

Red Martel, Beggs

The Demons defeated an undefeated Rejoice Christian team in what was the upset of the first round across the state, 48-28. Martel, who recently committed to the University of Kansas, ran for 359 yards on 41 carries. He accounted for five touchdowns.

Luke Milligan, Lincoln Christian

The Class 3A runner-up from a year ago started their playoff run out on the right track with a 56-13 win against Bristow. Milligan passed for 358 yards and scored six touchdowns, all coming in the first half.

Braxton Lightfoot, Perkins-Tryon

Lightfoot did a little bit of everything in a 49-0 win against Marlow. Lightfoot returned a fumble for touchdown, had a rushing touchdown and an interception. Marlow had one first down in the loss.

Logan Hattaway, Sequoyah-Claremore

A much-anticipated matchup between Sequoyah and Sperry didn’t pan out to be the game many thought it would be, as the Eagles cruised to a 48-15 victory. It was Hattaway who carried the load, running for nearly 300 yards and scoring on four occasions.

Camden Crooks, Cushing

In a 48-0 win against Broken Bow, Crooks continued his impressive season by getting 148 yards receiving on seven catches. He snagged four touchdowns.

Dax Collins, Poteau

In a 48-14 win against Miami, Collins did a little bit of everything in all three phases of the game. He had 142 yards rushing, scoring three touchdowns.

Collins also had an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and had six solo tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Masyn Wright, Vian

The freshman had 212 yards rushing on only nine carries in Vian’s 52-7 win against Spiro. He accounted for three touchdowns in only one half of work.

Jackson Duke, Gore

Gore’s undefeated season continued after a 63-6 win against Fairland on Friday night. It was Duke who led the way with 224 yards rushing on eight carries. He scored four touchdowns.

Caden Knighten, Wynnewood

Trailing 20-6 in the fourth quarter, Knighten came to life for his team so that they could continue into the playoffs, as they came away with a 26-20 win against Minco. Knighten had 304 yards rushing and scored three times. He also had a passing touchdown and passed for 158 yards.

Mason Ford, Coweta

In the undefeated Tigers' 53-14 win against Claremore, Ford rushed for 81 yards and two TDs, while catching a 71-yard pass for another TD.

Caden Parnell, Verdigris

Parnell carried the ball 30 times for 208 yards while scoring three TDs in the Cardinals' 28-0 win against Berryhill.

Jayce Ward, Cascia Hall

Ward rushed for 125 yards on 12 carries and two TDs, and he also caught a 27-yard TD pass in the Commandos' 40-6 win against Muldrow.

Cooper Patton, Elk City

In the Elks' 28-21 win against Newcastle, Patton rushed for 137 yards on eight carries and scored three TDs. On defense, he recorded eight tackles and broke up a pass.

