New York City, NY

How much did NYC officials know about migrant bus arrivals?

NEW YORK - The crisis at the border has seen thousands of asylum seekers and migrants bused from Texas to New York City, forcing Mayor Eric Adams to declare a state of emergency. However, questions have lingered over the processes that have sent the migrants to New York, and how...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYC Sheriff's Department has carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to hide. Big Chief, which was located on 4th Avenue and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Violent NYC carjackers stealing cars at gunpoint

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for armed carjackers who have hit at least four times across Brooklyn and Queens. Detectives have linked incidents that took place over a two-week period last month. In the first case happened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens bus hijacker indicted on kidnapping charges

NEW YORK - A man accused of using a pellet gun to hijack an MTA bus in Queens last month was indicted Wednesday on charges including kidnapping, grand larceny, robbery and more. Dwayne Gaddy, 44, is accused of boarding a Q4 bus on 197th Street and Linden Boulevard in St....
QUEENS, NY
Death of Queens 3-year-old found with bruises deemed a homicide

NEW YORK - The death of a 3-year-old boy found unconscious and unresponsive with bruises throughout his body in Queens has been deemed a homicide, the NYPD says. The NYPD responded to a 911 call Sunday of an aided child inside of 79-00 Queens Boulevard, where they were informed the boy, who was unconscious and unresponsive with bruises seen throughout his body, was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospital/Elmhurst. He was there pronounced dead.
QUEENS, NY
Armed men rob 3 people of $72K in jewelry outside NYC store

NEW YORK - Three people were robbed Monday of an estimated $72,000 in jewelry and watches by two armed men dressed in all black outside a Manhattan jewelry store, police say. The robbery happened around 7:55 p.m. outside 71 W. 47th St. in the Diamond District in Midtown. The NYPD...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Julius Bar, an iconic NYC gay bar, may become city landmark

NEW YORK - Regulars at Julius Bar in Greenwich Village are eager for the city of New York to designate the tavern as a local historical landmark. "It's really important to have the city recognize Julius as a city landmark," said Ken Lustbader, the co-director of the New York City LGBT Historic Sites Project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 Brooklyn gangs busted for series of murders, shootings

NEW YORK - Two rival street gangs involved in a series of murders and shootings, including back in March when a 3-year-old girl was shot while coming out of a daycare center in Brownsville, have been busted, authorities say. Authorities say 32 alleged members of the two gangs, known as...
BROOKLYN, NY
Mob beats Queens man to death with wooden board

NEW YORK - A man is dead after a large group got into an argument with him on a Queens street and one of them killed him with a wooden board. The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. in front of 43-15 Junction Blvd. in Corona. Esvin Vasquez,...
QUEENS, NY
New terminal at EWR

After 50 years, Newark Liberty International Airport has a new Terminal A. Construction on the million-square-foot terminal began in 2018. It has 33 gates, several shops and eateries, and a playground for kids. The terminal also has touchless security checkpoints and boarding areas. The new Terminal A is home to United, American, Air Canada and JetBlue. Delta will move in next year.
NEWARK, NJ
Where does NY rank for worst pothole problems?

NEW YORK - U.S. drivers spend nearly $3 billion a year fixing damage caused by potholes, according to AAA. But some states are worse than others. QuoteWizard released its list of the states with the worst pothole problems. Michigan was ranked first, followed by Indiana, Rhode Island, and Washington state....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gas stations in Paterson barred from selling gas to illegal vehicles

NEW JERSEY - Mayor Andre Sayegh, as well as Paterson Corporation Counsel Aymen Aboushi, announced Monday the city’s new ordinance barring the dispersion of gas from pumps to illegal vehicles, which include dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. Sayegh says any individuals violating the ordinance will be fined no...
PATERSON, NJ
High cost of groceries sends Long Island families to food banks

COMMACK, N.Y. - When it comes to the cost of food at the supermarket, the holiday season is hitting households a lot harder this year. Grocery prices climbed about 13% over the past year with certain items, including meat, eggs and butter, even higher. "The reality is, the cost of...
COMMACK, NY
NYC holds hearing about e-bike lithium-ion battery fire safety

NEW YORK - The New York City Council held an oversight hearing on Monday about e-bike safety, just over a week after a fire in Manhattan sparked by an e-bike battery left dozens injured and prompted a dramatic FDNY rescue. The grassroots organization Concerned Citizens for Battery Swapping says there...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Is another minimum wage battle coming in New York?

NEW YORK - It's been 10 years since the fight for the $15 minimum wage was launched in New York City. It was considered a landmark proposal at the time, but now union leaders, lawmakers and advocates say that the state, which was once at the forefront of this movement, is now lagging behind other major cities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mike and Ines learn how to cook some Puerto Rican Cusine

NEW YORK - Mike Woods and Ines Rosales took a cooking class at Essex Market on the Lower East Side to learn how to cook Pernil – roast pork and arroz con gandules. The cooking class is taught by Chef Maria Bido, a long-time Lower East Side resident who shares traditional Puerto Rican recipes she learned from her grandmother.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Museum of Broadway in the Theater District opens its doors

NEW YORK - The Museum of Broadway, which shines a spotlight on the history of the Great White Way, finally opened its curtain in the Theater District following five years in the making. The museum takes fans backstage to see how Broadway shows transform from an idea, to opening night....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

