NEW YORK - The death of a 3-year-old boy found unconscious and unresponsive with bruises throughout his body in Queens has been deemed a homicide, the NYPD says. The NYPD responded to a 911 call Sunday of an aided child inside of 79-00 Queens Boulevard, where they were informed the boy, who was unconscious and unresponsive with bruises seen throughout his body, was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospital/Elmhurst. He was there pronounced dead.

QUEENS, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO