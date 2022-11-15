Read full article on original website
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
fox5ny.com
How much did NYC officials know about migrant bus arrivals?
NEW YORK - The crisis at the border has seen thousands of asylum seekers and migrants bused from Texas to New York City, forcing Mayor Eric Adams to declare a state of emergency. However, questions have lingered over the processes that have sent the migrants to New York, and how...
fox5ny.com
Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYC Sheriff's Department has carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to hide. Big Chief, which was located on 4th Avenue and...
fox5ny.com
Violent NYC carjackers stealing cars at gunpoint
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for armed carjackers who have hit at least four times across Brooklyn and Queens. Detectives have linked incidents that took place over a two-week period last month. In the first case happened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the...
fox5ny.com
Queens bus hijacker indicted on kidnapping charges
NEW YORK - A man accused of using a pellet gun to hijack an MTA bus in Queens last month was indicted Wednesday on charges including kidnapping, grand larceny, robbery and more. Dwayne Gaddy, 44, is accused of boarding a Q4 bus on 197th Street and Linden Boulevard in St....
fox5ny.com
Death of Queens 3-year-old found with bruises deemed a homicide
NEW YORK - The death of a 3-year-old boy found unconscious and unresponsive with bruises throughout his body in Queens has been deemed a homicide, the NYPD says. The NYPD responded to a 911 call Sunday of an aided child inside of 79-00 Queens Boulevard, where they were informed the boy, who was unconscious and unresponsive with bruises seen throughout his body, was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospital/Elmhurst. He was there pronounced dead.
fox5ny.com
How thousands of motorists evade tolls with license plate tricks
NEW YORK - The bridges and tunnels run by the MTA are busy, and they generate crucial revenue. Over $2 billion a year comes into the agency, which uses the funds to keep its mass transit infrastructure up-to-date. But some drivers have been cheating the system. A video obtained by...
fox5ny.com
Armed men rob 3 people of $72K in jewelry outside NYC store
NEW YORK - Three people were robbed Monday of an estimated $72,000 in jewelry and watches by two armed men dressed in all black outside a Manhattan jewelry store, police say. The robbery happened around 7:55 p.m. outside 71 W. 47th St. in the Diamond District in Midtown. The NYPD...
fox5ny.com
Julius Bar, an iconic NYC gay bar, may become city landmark
NEW YORK - Regulars at Julius Bar in Greenwich Village are eager for the city of New York to designate the tavern as a local historical landmark. "It's really important to have the city recognize Julius as a city landmark," said Ken Lustbader, the co-director of the New York City LGBT Historic Sites Project.
fox5ny.com
2 Brooklyn gangs busted for series of murders, shootings
NEW YORK - Two rival street gangs involved in a series of murders and shootings, including back in March when a 3-year-old girl was shot while coming out of a daycare center in Brownsville, have been busted, authorities say. Authorities say 32 alleged members of the two gangs, known as...
fox5ny.com
Mob beats Queens man to death with wooden board
NEW YORK - A man is dead after a large group got into an argument with him on a Queens street and one of them killed him with a wooden board. The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. in front of 43-15 Junction Blvd. in Corona. Esvin Vasquez,...
fox5ny.com
New terminal at EWR
After 50 years, Newark Liberty International Airport has a new Terminal A. Construction on the million-square-foot terminal began in 2018. It has 33 gates, several shops and eateries, and a playground for kids. The terminal also has touchless security checkpoints and boarding areas. The new Terminal A is home to United, American, Air Canada and JetBlue. Delta will move in next year.
fox5ny.com
NYC app-based food-delivery workers would get $23.82 per hour under proposed rule
NEW YORK - New York City officials want to set a minimum pay rate specifically for the tens of thousands of app-based restaurant delivery workers. "Delivery workers have delivered for New York time and again, including during the COVID-19 pandemic," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement, "now it's time for New York to deliver for them."
fox5ny.com
Where does NY rank for worst pothole problems?
NEW YORK - U.S. drivers spend nearly $3 billion a year fixing damage caused by potholes, according to AAA. But some states are worse than others. QuoteWizard released its list of the states with the worst pothole problems. Michigan was ranked first, followed by Indiana, Rhode Island, and Washington state....
fox5ny.com
Gas stations in Paterson barred from selling gas to illegal vehicles
NEW JERSEY - Mayor Andre Sayegh, as well as Paterson Corporation Counsel Aymen Aboushi, announced Monday the city’s new ordinance barring the dispersion of gas from pumps to illegal vehicles, which include dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. Sayegh says any individuals violating the ordinance will be fined no...
fox5ny.com
High cost of groceries sends Long Island families to food banks
COMMACK, N.Y. - When it comes to the cost of food at the supermarket, the holiday season is hitting households a lot harder this year. Grocery prices climbed about 13% over the past year with certain items, including meat, eggs and butter, even higher. "The reality is, the cost of...
fox5ny.com
NYC holds hearing about e-bike lithium-ion battery fire safety
NEW YORK - The New York City Council held an oversight hearing on Monday about e-bike safety, just over a week after a fire in Manhattan sparked by an e-bike battery left dozens injured and prompted a dramatic FDNY rescue. The grassroots organization Concerned Citizens for Battery Swapping says there...
fox5ny.com
Is another minimum wage battle coming in New York?
NEW YORK - It's been 10 years since the fight for the $15 minimum wage was launched in New York City. It was considered a landmark proposal at the time, but now union leaders, lawmakers and advocates say that the state, which was once at the forefront of this movement, is now lagging behind other major cities.
fox5ny.com
Mike and Ines learn how to cook some Puerto Rican Cusine
NEW YORK - Mike Woods and Ines Rosales took a cooking class at Essex Market on the Lower East Side to learn how to cook Pernil – roast pork and arroz con gandules. The cooking class is taught by Chef Maria Bido, a long-time Lower East Side resident who shares traditional Puerto Rican recipes she learned from her grandmother.
fox5ny.com
Cast of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical performs on GDNY
The cast of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, which brings everyone’s favorite twisted streaming series to life on stage, joined Good Day New York for a special performance.
fox5ny.com
Museum of Broadway in the Theater District opens its doors
NEW YORK - The Museum of Broadway, which shines a spotlight on the history of the Great White Way, finally opened its curtain in the Theater District following five years in the making. The museum takes fans backstage to see how Broadway shows transform from an idea, to opening night....
