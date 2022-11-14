ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Bachelorette Gabby Windey Breaks Her Silence on Erich Schwer Split During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Telling her side. Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey broke her silence on splitting from fiancé Erich Schwer during her Dancing With the Stars intro package on Monday, November 14.

"For me [the dance] holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup," Gabby said ahead of a waltz performed to “I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree. "The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approached life. We weren’t each other’s best match."

Inside Gabby and Erich’s Relationship From 'Bachelorette' to Breakup

News of the former Denver Broncos cheerleader, 31, split from the New Jersey native , 29, broke on November 4. The former couple confirmed the news to People at the time, with sources telling E! News that Gabby and Erich “weren’t aligned” or “on the same page” ahead of their breakup.

“Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future ," the insider added at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBprM_0jAsdHQq00

Before speaking publicly of the split, fans had hoped Gabby would address her relationship status during her stint on DWTS . Bachelor Nation blogger Zachary Reality seemingly confirmed that she would. "Gabby’s package for next week will be good," he teased in a Twitter post shared on November 8, alongside a hashtag that read "inside scoop."

Gabby, for her part, also told fans in an Instagram Stories post from Sunday, November 13, that their questions would be "addressed" during Monday's DWTS semi-finals live show. During the DWTS episode, Gabby and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy , performed two dances — the aforementioned waltz and a paso doble to “Malagueña” by Brian Setzer .

Has 'The Bachelorette' Lead Gabby Windey Had Plastic Surgery? Photos

Immediately after her stint as the Bachelorette during the show's 19th season, where she and Erich got engaged, Gabby was announced as a competitor on the 31st season of DWTS . At first, Erich was spotted cheering her on in the crowd . However, breakup rumors started swirling when eagle-eyed fans noticed that during the October 24 and October 31 episodes of DWTS , she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring . When asked about her relationship status by reporters after the show, the nurse played coy.

“Life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” she explained to Fox News after the DWTS Halloween episode. “I understand [Bachelor Nation’s] concern, but we’re just, kind of, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Despite their split, Erich has continued to support Gabby via social media. “She keeps crushing it," he wrote, sharing the phone number that fans can use to vote. "Y’all need to keep voting."

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’

Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
People

Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'

"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air

Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
shefinds

Heidi Klum’s Surprising Baby Announcement—We Didn’t See It Coming!

Heidi Klum just sensationally revealed that she wants to have a baby with Tom Kaulitz, the 33-year-old Happy People musician she married back in 2019! The 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge made the shock confession about her desire to have a child with her third husband – who she met on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model back in 2018 – in an interview with the US Sun that took a lot of people by surprise!
Page Six

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard’s secret sixth baby has Down syndrome

Emily Maynard secretly gave birth to baby No. 6 in August. The former “Bachelorette” revealed in her 2-month-old son Jones’ Instagram debut on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Down syndrome and spent the first weeks of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” Maynard, 36, captioned family photos with her husband, Tyler Johnson. “During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones...
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy