New Canaan, CT

rew-online.com

Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT

Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
WEST HAVEN, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Construction Planned for Oenoke Ridge

[Note: The incorrect image appeared with this article initially.]. The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 25 received an application for a 2,675-square-foot residence on Oenoke Ridge. The two-bedroom house planned for 310 Oenoke Ridge—a guest house, according to the application—will include two full bathrooms, a half-bth, kitchen, great room,...
NEW CANAAN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Property transfers in Trumbull Nov. 5 through Nov. 11

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk's office from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. Moorefield Farms Development LLC to Louis J. Lengyel. $759,900. 73 Ceil Road. Helen M. Collins to Joel Gaytan. $325,000. 51 Redspire...
TRUMBULL, CT
i95 ROCK

What Does Danbury Need? A Hobby Lobby

I love building models. I've made cars, military vehicles, airplanes, dinosaurs, even replicas of famous firearms, back when they allowed those types of model kits to be sold. How did my interest in building model kits start? Hobby Lobby. I spent a portion of my childhood in Oklahoma City and...
DANBURY, CT
Sports Radio 940

Roasted by Rob: New Milford Man Takes Shots at Lack of Business Diversity

According to his Facebook page, Rob Ebin is a trainer at Toro Fitness in Brookfield, and he lives in New Milford, CT. New Milford has been re-branded as the "Best Town in the USA" but it appears Rob would change things a bit if given the opportunity. On November 8, 2022, Ebin shared his commentary on New Milford in a tourism style ad titled "Welcome to New Milford." As of November 14, the video had 1,900+ views.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
NORWALK, CT
newcanaanite.com

10 ‘Fixed’ License Plate Readers To Be Installed in New Canaan

Town officials on Tuesday voted in favor of a contract to install 10 “fixed” license plate readers around New Canaan. The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the $32,000 one-year contract with Flock Group Inc. Funds for the license plate readers already have been approved by the town, officials...
NEW CANAAN, CT
darientimes.com

After three years Norwalk's Yankee Doodle Bridge sidewalk reopens

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. NORWALK—After three years of shuttling pedestrians and finding alternate routes across the Norwalk River, the pedestrian walkway along the Yankee Doodle Bridge has reopened. The walkway was closed by the state Department of Transportation as part of a...
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

These CT malls and stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Several Connecticut stores and malls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will promptly open for Black Friday this year. Among them is the Connecticut Post Mall, the state's biggest mall, located in Milford. This is the third year in a row that state malls close to observe the holiday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Public Meeting Rescheduled For Haig Avenue Housing Plan in Stamford

STAMFORD – Mayor Caroline Simmons has rescheduled a public meeting that last month grew too large for the room. The meeting – to discuss the possible sale of a historic city building to a developer to create housing – will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at a larger venue, Springdale Elementary School on Hope […]
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $7,000

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $7,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
YONKERS, NY

