The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
rew-online.com
Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT
Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
newcanaanite.com
New Construction Planned for Oenoke Ridge
[Note: The incorrect image appeared with this article initially.]. The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 25 received an application for a 2,675-square-foot residence on Oenoke Ridge. The two-bedroom house planned for 310 Oenoke Ridge—a guest house, according to the application—will include two full bathrooms, a half-bth, kitchen, great room,...
wiltonbulletin.com
'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse
DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
trumbulltimes.com
Property transfers in Trumbull Nov. 5 through Nov. 11
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk's office from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. Moorefield Farms Development LLC to Louis J. Lengyel. $759,900. 73 Ceil Road. Helen M. Collins to Joel Gaytan. $325,000. 51 Redspire...
What Does Danbury Need? A Hobby Lobby
I love building models. I've made cars, military vehicles, airplanes, dinosaurs, even replicas of famous firearms, back when they allowed those types of model kits to be sold. How did my interest in building model kits start? Hobby Lobby. I spent a portion of my childhood in Oklahoma City and...
Roasted by Rob: New Milford Man Takes Shots at Lack of Business Diversity
According to his Facebook page, Rob Ebin is a trainer at Toro Fitness in Brookfield, and he lives in New Milford, CT. New Milford has been re-branded as the "Best Town in the USA" but it appears Rob would change things a bit if given the opportunity. On November 8, 2022, Ebin shared his commentary on New Milford in a tourism style ad titled "Welcome to New Milford." As of November 14, the video had 1,900+ views.
newcanaanite.com
Town Approves $25,000 for Consulting Services in Playhouse Renovation; Reopening Planned for Q3 of 2023
Town officials on Tuesday approved a $25,000 contract with a Ridgefield-based company to provide “design-build consulting services” for the renovation of The Playhouse. The Board of Selectmen voted 3-0 in favor of the contract with Alden Bailey. The renovation of the iconic Elm Street building will involve extensive...
Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk
Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
sheltonherald.com
SoNo’s Beadworks to close after 35 years: ‘Can’t imagine Washington Street without it’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. To run the small make-your-own jewelry store on the corner of Washington St., it takes the large, handmade efforts from hundreds of women. The thousands of jewelry pieces displayed at Beadworks in Norwalk are the work of professional female...
newcanaanite.com
10 ‘Fixed’ License Plate Readers To Be Installed in New Canaan
Town officials on Tuesday voted in favor of a contract to install 10 “fixed” license plate readers around New Canaan. The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the $32,000 one-year contract with Flock Group Inc. Funds for the license plate readers already have been approved by the town, officials...
New Canaan residents angry over proposed plan to put cell tower near homes, elementary school
New Canaan residents say they want their voices heard when it comes to their issues with a proposed cell tower.
darientimes.com
After three years Norwalk's Yankee Doodle Bridge sidewalk reopens
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. NORWALK—After three years of shuttling pedestrians and finding alternate routes across the Norwalk River, the pedestrian walkway along the Yankee Doodle Bridge has reopened. The walkway was closed by the state Department of Transportation as part of a...
darientimes.com
These CT malls and stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
Several Connecticut stores and malls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will promptly open for Black Friday this year. Among them is the Connecticut Post Mall, the state's biggest mall, located in Milford. This is the third year in a row that state malls close to observe the holiday.
ctexaminer.com
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
ctexaminer.com
Public Meeting Rescheduled For Haig Avenue Housing Plan in Stamford
STAMFORD – Mayor Caroline Simmons has rescheduled a public meeting that last month grew too large for the room. The meeting – to discuss the possible sale of a historic city building to a developer to create housing – will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at a larger venue, Springdale Elementary School on Hope […]
Robbery Of Postal Worker Under Investigation In Greenwich
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly attacked a postal worker and attempted to rob him in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Greenwich around 3:30 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 10 on a residential street in the central part of the city. The USPS mail carrier was approached...
70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $7,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $7,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
2 Cars Burst Into Flames Outside Gym In Town Of Fairfield
Two cars and part of a fence were destroyed by fire in Fairfield County while their owners were exercising inside a gym. The fire took place in the town of Fairfield around 9:50 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the Equinox Gym located at 226 Old Post Road.
New York ‘Legends’ Close Hudson Valley Eatery After Nearly 50 Years
A popular Hudson Valley eatery has closed after nearly 50 years. Bueti's Deli opened up in Westchester County in 1977. "Proud to be serving Mount Kisco and Bedford Hills since 1977!," the deli's Facebook states. Owners closed down the Mount Kisco location a few years ago and Hudson Valley Post...
