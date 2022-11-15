ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Channel 3000

6 takeaways from former Vice President Mike Pence’s CNN town hall

Former Vice President Mike Pence in a CNN town hall on Wednesday refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself. Speaking a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” Pence...
Channel 3000

The 51 most outlandish lines from Donald Trump’s announcement speech

Donald Trump made it official Tuesday night: He is running for president again. He announced his candidacy at Mar-a-Lago in a speech that ran more than an hour. I went through the transcript and pulled out the lines you need to see. 1. “There has never been anything like it,...
Channel 3000

The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump

If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
Channel 3000

Republicans win 218 seats needed to control House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Channel 3000

US House eyes prospect of seating Cherokee Nation delegate

The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma moved a step closer on Wednesday to having a promise fulfilled from nearly 200 years ago that a delegate from the tribe be seated in Congress. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin was among those who testified before the U.S. House Rules Committee, which is the first to examine the prospect of seating a Cherokee delegate in the U.S. House. Hoskin, the elected leader of the 440,000-member tribe, put the effort in motion in 2019 when he nominated Kimberly Teehee, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, to the position. The tribe’s governing council then unanimously approved her.
Channel 3000

Abortion support drove women to vote, but Congress unlikely to pass any new laws

Support for abortion rights drove women to the polls in midterm elections, helping Democrats to deny Republicans the sweeping victory they had expected nationwide. But President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the votes needed to codify abortion rights into law despite his party’s stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections.
Channel 3000

Legislation to protect same-sex marriages advances in Senate test vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a...
