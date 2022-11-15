Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
6 takeaways from former Vice President Mike Pence’s CNN town hall
Former Vice President Mike Pence in a CNN town hall on Wednesday refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself. Speaking a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” Pence...
Channel 3000
The 51 most outlandish lines from Donald Trump’s announcement speech
Donald Trump made it official Tuesday night: He is running for president again. He announced his candidacy at Mar-a-Lago in a speech that ran more than an hour. I went through the transcript and pulled out the lines you need to see. 1. “There has never been anything like it,...
Channel 3000
The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump
If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
Channel 3000
Things to know today: NASA’s mightiest moon rocket lifts off; Trump makes ’24 run official; Michelle Obama on tour
Denis Hooker trains his race horse named Pereque in the sea near the shore of San Andres Island in Colombia, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The 69-year-old uses traditional training methods and is considered an icon in thoroughbred horse training on the island where his horses have won numerous races.
Channel 3000
Cortez Masto says Democrats ‘can’t take any community for granted’ after midterms performance
Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, whose recent reelection denied Republicans the chance to control the Senate, said Democrats cannot take any community for granted moving forward. “We can’t take any community for granted, and we have to not only constantly outreach, but we have to follow up and we...
Channel 3000
Republicans win 218 seats needed to control House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Channel 3000
Biden, Xi meet at G-20 summit; Congress returns after elections; sports, entertainment highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago. The leaders are meeting Monday on the Indonesian island of Bali at the Group of 20 summit. Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape....
Channel 3000
US House eyes prospect of seating Cherokee Nation delegate
The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma moved a step closer on Wednesday to having a promise fulfilled from nearly 200 years ago that a delegate from the tribe be seated in Congress. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin was among those who testified before the U.S. House Rules Committee, which is the first to examine the prospect of seating a Cherokee delegate in the U.S. House. Hoskin, the elected leader of the 440,000-member tribe, put the effort in motion in 2019 when he nominated Kimberly Teehee, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, to the position. The tribe’s governing council then unanimously approved her.
Channel 3000
Abortion support drove women to vote, but Congress unlikely to pass any new laws
Support for abortion rights drove women to the polls in midterm elections, helping Democrats to deny Republicans the sweeping victory they had expected nationwide. But President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the votes needed to codify abortion rights into law despite his party’s stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections.
Channel 3000
Legislation to protect same-sex marriages advances in Senate test vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a...
Comments / 0