Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Watch: Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina | ACC Men's Basketball Highlights (2022-23)

Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina: The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels handled their business with a 72-66 home win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday. Pete Nance got things going for the Heels, scoring 16 of his 18 points in the first half. Caleb Love took over in the 2nd stanza, scoring 17 of his 20 points after the break. RJ Davis finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in the win. Anthony Selden led the Bulldogs with 21 points in the loss.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Yardbarker

No. 4 Kentucky back home to face winless South Carolina State

No. 4 Kentucky will have little time to mull over its double-overtime loss to Michigan State as the Wildcats host South Carolina State in Lexington on Thursday night and then head to Spokane, Wash., for a matchup against No. 2 Gonzaga on Sunday night. "Now we go forward," coach John...
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

Florida Atlantic holds on for upset of Florida

Michael Forrest capped his 20-point game by sinking two free throws with 38 seconds left as Florida Atlantic pulled off a 76-74 upset over Florida on Monday in Gainesville, Fla. Johnell Davis added 18 points for the Owls (2-1) while Alijah Martin scored 11 points. Florida Atlantic won thanks to...
GAINESVILLE, FL

