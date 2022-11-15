Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina: The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels handled their business with a 72-66 home win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday. Pete Nance got things going for the Heels, scoring 16 of his 18 points in the first half. Caleb Love took over in the 2nd stanza, scoring 17 of his 20 points after the break. RJ Davis finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in the win. Anthony Selden led the Bulldogs with 21 points in the loss.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO