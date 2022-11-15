Montana senior captains share what the Brawl of the Wild means to them

Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild
BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
Grizzly Fans Are Bitter About College Gameday and I Love It
Why can't we all be happy about a national college football show coming to Montana?. If you've been under a rock the past 48 hours, you might not know that ESPN's College Gameday is heading to Bozeman this Saturday, November 19th, for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. This marks the first time the show has ever visited a team in the Big Sky Conference, and the first time they'll be in Montana.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan announces commitment to Montana State
MISSOULA- Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan announced on twitter he has committed to play football at Montana State on Wednesday. Dolan is a 1st Team All-State Nickel for the Spartans who helped Missoula Sentinel win two class AA state championships. In his senior season with Sentinel, Dolan led the Spartans in...
406mtsports.com
George Geise: For many of us, 'Brawl' just meant Cat-Griz had gone to the dogs
GREAT FALLS — Like thousands of other college football fans, I am eagerly awaiting the arrival of ESPN’s College GameDay crew for Saturday’s Bobcat-Grizzly game in Bozeman. I can hardly wait to see what kind of super-cool (more likely super-cold) environment will greet star analysts Rece Davis,...
KULR8
A Cat's Life: Butte head coach Arie Grey
When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life. Grey graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
montanarightnow.com
Economic impact of Brawl of the Wild for Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Football is the biggest money-maker for almost all colleges, but it also creates a lot of revenue for their communities as well, and Montana State is no exception. On home football game weekends Daryl Schliem, President of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce says it has over...
montanarightnow.com
Your pick: Who should be the celebrity guest picker on GameDay in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's tradition! When ESPN College GameDay comes to town, a celebrity guest is chosen to pick who they think will win the game. It hasn't been announced yet who will be selected for Saturday's show in Bozeman. We want to know who you think should be the...
explorebigsky.com
Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022
Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
montanarightnow.com
ESPN College GameDay asks for local recommendations, tips to keeping warm in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay crew is asking for local recommendations and tips to keeping warm ahead of this weekend's Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman. "Heading to Bozeman for the first time and need some recommendations (including best ways to stay warm)," ESPN's Desmond Howard tweeted. "Whatcha got for me?"
montanarightnow.com
Flint Rasmussen makes his case to be College GameDay Guest Picker
BILLINGS- College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the 121st Cat-Griz rivalry. That begs the question, who will be the celebrity guest picker?. There's been names floating around on social media. Names like Jan Stenerud, Bob Green, Brent Musburger, Kevin Costner and last but certainly not least, Flint Rasmussen. He's...
MSU students react to ESPN's College GameDay coming to Bozeman
Brawl of the Wild prep is officially underway on campus as MSU students get ready ahead of ESPN's College GameDay visit to Bozeman.
NBCMontana
Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
NBCMontana
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Dana Carvey Talks About Missoula and His Montana Roots (Audio)
Montana has its fair share of Montana-born celebrities. One of which is an SNL alumnus and famous comedian, Dana Carvey. Doing celebrity interviews has always been a big bonus of working in radio. I grew up watching Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live, and like many of you can recite every word to the Waynes World movies. Now while Dana was born in Missoula, his family moved when he was about 2 years old.
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
Tri-City Herald
NBCMontana
Fresh snowfall on the way!
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 12PM Wednesday through 12AM Thursday for the West Glacier Region-Flathead/Mission Valleys. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
KHQ Right Now
