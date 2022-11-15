Read full article on original website
KU’s rock climbing club hosts Midwest-wide competition
On Nov. 12, the University of Kansas Rock Climbing Club (KURC) hosted The Wild Wild Midwest College Showdown, their first large-scale redpoint bouldering competition, at Climb Lawrence, with approximately 80 competitors. There wasn’t one battle most anticipated, rather just friendly competition between climbers challenging themselves to climb new routes.
Preview: Kansas and Duke seeking identities in Champions Classic showdown
The first big night of college basketball is here with a top 10 clash of blue bloods. No. 6 Kansas has started their season with two non-conference wins against Omaha and North Dakota State. These wins, however, were without head coach Bill Self on the bench. Tonight, Self and his assistant Kurtis Townsend are sitting out the third game of a four-game self-imposed suspension.
Quarterback position still inconclusive for Kansas football as they enter final two games
As Kansas football enters its last two weeks of the regular season, the quarterback position remains a question mark every week, according to head coach Lance Leipold. After leaving the Jayhawks' sixth game of the season with a shoulder injury, junior quarterback Jalon Daniels has yet to play another snap for the Jayhawks, but Leipold said he is getting closer to being game ready every week.
With unionization, UAKU wants to protect students and have a seat at the table for major decisions
Last updated at 7:25 p.m. On Monday, University of Kansas faculty and academic staff announced that they would be attempting to unionize to improve working conditions for educators and the learning conditions on campus. Over the last two years, the conversation of unionizing was sparked, but this will be the...
KU international student says MMA ‘saved my life’
For Quoc Nguyen, a 19-year-old sophomore studying physics at the University of Kansas, leaving his life in Hanoi, Vietnam, to attend college in America was an easy decision. “Since I was really little, American culture always influenced me through movies, music, the language I was learning,” Nguyen said. “So, I always wanted to come here to study and to live.”
