The first big night of college basketball is here with a top 10 clash of blue bloods. No. 6 Kansas has started their season with two non-conference wins against Omaha and North Dakota State. These wins, however, were without head coach Bill Self on the bench. Tonight, Self and his assistant Kurtis Townsend are sitting out the third game of a four-game self-imposed suspension.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO