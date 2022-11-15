Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: We need to stop the growth in Routt County
Stop the insane growth. Any opposition to the growth is being sequestered, just like all the crime. This is an old problem, but with the new influx of people in the valley who have zero small town community experience now running the town, it has become nothing more than a “gold rush.“
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County reworks employee pay scale allowing more room for advancement
Routt County is overhauling its pay scales in an effort to put employee pay more in line with the current hiring landscape and provide employees more room for advancement. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, county commissioners approved the changes, which set the median pay for a job at step three rather than where it is now at step six, and gives employees the ability to grow into additional steps.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: Adapting for tomorrow, building soil health for a resilient future
If you’re an agricultural producer or landowner in Routt County, do you wonder if there are effective, practical, and affordable climate smart solutions that can help you adapt for tomorrow and build a resilient future?. Yes, there are and the Routt County Conservation District is here to help you.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Officials consider ways to improve Routt County’s Purchase of Development Rights program
After Routt County voters overwhelmingly supported reauthorization of the county’s Purchase of Development Rights program last week, officials are discussing how the program can be adapted into the future. Of the 13,250 votes cast, just 2,000 voters weren’t supportive of continuing the program that was first approved in 1996...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Council sets full 9% STR tax to start Jan. 1; exempts reservations made this year
In a vote that took place just before midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Steamboat Springs City Council decided to assess the full 9% tax on short-term rentals that voters approved by a strong margin last week. In a first reading of an ordinance implementing the tax, council decided it will...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs looks to redraw City Council voting precincts
Hundreds of Steamboat residents may soon change election precincts, meaning they could find themselves represented by a different City Council member. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Steamboat Springs City Council approved moving forward with a staff-recommended map with redrawn City Council voting districts meant to bring the number of registered voters in each precinct closer into alignment.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County teachers receive more than $16,000 in grant funding for classroom projects
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Nathan Yip Foundation announced it had awarded more than $95,000 to 49 rural Colorado teachers to create and implement classroom projects. Among the recipients were seven local teachers, who totaled $16,025 in funding for their respective projects, including:. Susan Koehler from Hayden Valley Middle School...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: City should rethink fire station, city hall project
The city of Steamboat Springs should redesign or relocate the proposed downtown fire station and city office building projects for the following reasons. The proposed development will result in a loss of 40 to 64 public parking spaces. This includes 40 spaces at the 10th and Lincoln parking lot and 24 spaces along 10th Street. This loss of parking will result in additional downtown traffic and parking problems. It will also adversely impact the adjacent residential neighborhoods with more vehicle traffic and on street parking. The project should not be approved until the same amount of parking removed by the project is replaced in the downtown business district.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County, Steamboat Creates reveal selected artists for new Health and Human Services building interior
On Monday, Nov. 14, Routt County and Steamboat Creates announced the artists who have been selected to create pieces for the interior of the new Health and Human Services building under construction at Oak and Sixth streets downtown. “Public art is one of my favorite programs due to the vast...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Permits available for Christmas tree cutting in National Forests
Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests are available for purchase online at Recreation.gov/Tree-Permits/MBR. Permits are on sale 24/7 and are provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service as an alternative to in-person transactions at offices. Each permit costs $10 and allows for the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mind Springs Health announces death of Program Director Gina Toothaker
Community members were shocked by news of the Saturday morning, Nov. 12, death of counselor Gina Toothaker, the program director at Minds Springs Health in Steamboat Springs and Walden and an active longtime volunteer with nonprofit Steamboat Dance Theatre. Stephanie Keister, public information officer for Mind Springs Health & West...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
After a slow start, city to continue commercial use on Emerald Mountain
In a 6-1 vote on Nov. 9, the Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission decided to stand pat on its policy for organized recreational use on the Emerald Mountain Trail Network. This past summer was the first year the city issued permits allowing commercial outfitters to offer lessons, clinics and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
2022 Winter Expo returns to the Steamboat Grant
The Steamboat Springs Chamber’s 2022 Winter Expo will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Steamboat Grand. The event showcases Routt County businesses including restaurants, nonprofits, activity and recreation providers. The expo is free to the public, brings about 300 attendees each year and serves as...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skulski: A morning throwing rocks at houses
In a town known for its Olympic prowess and endless success in winter sports, curling had gone unnoticed for years. It took the dominance of the gold medal-winning U.S. men’s curling team in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games to spark local interest. Steamboat Springs Curling Club president John Hogan...
Comments / 0