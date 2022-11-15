ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Letter: We need to stop the growth in Routt County

Stop the insane growth. Any opposition to the growth is being sequestered, just like all the crime. This is an old problem, but with the new influx of people in the valley who have zero small town community experience now running the town, it has become nothing more than a “gold rush.“
Routt County reworks employee pay scale allowing more room for advancement

Routt County is overhauling its pay scales in an effort to put employee pay more in line with the current hiring landscape and provide employees more room for advancement. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, county commissioners approved the changes, which set the median pay for a job at step three rather than where it is now at step six, and gives employees the ability to grow into additional steps.
Steamboat Springs looks to redraw City Council voting precincts

Hundreds of Steamboat residents may soon change election precincts, meaning they could find themselves represented by a different City Council member. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Steamboat Springs City Council approved moving forward with a staff-recommended map with redrawn City Council voting districts meant to bring the number of registered voters in each precinct closer into alignment.
Letter: City should rethink fire station, city hall project

The city of Steamboat Springs should redesign or relocate the proposed downtown fire station and city office building projects for the following reasons. The proposed development will result in a loss of 40 to 64 public parking spaces. This includes 40 spaces at the 10th and Lincoln parking lot and 24 spaces along 10th Street. This loss of parking will result in additional downtown traffic and parking problems. It will also adversely impact the adjacent residential neighborhoods with more vehicle traffic and on street parking. The project should not be approved until the same amount of parking removed by the project is replaced in the downtown business district.
Permits available for Christmas tree cutting in National Forests

Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests are available for purchase online at Recreation.gov/Tree-Permits/MBR. Permits are on sale 24/7 and are provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service as an alternative to in-person transactions at offices. Each permit costs $10 and allows for the...
Mind Springs Health announces death of Program Director Gina Toothaker

Community members were shocked by news of the Saturday morning, Nov. 12, death of counselor Gina Toothaker, the program director at Minds Springs Health in Steamboat Springs and Walden and an active longtime volunteer with nonprofit Steamboat Dance Theatre. Stephanie Keister, public information officer for Mind Springs Health & West...
2022 Winter Expo returns to the Steamboat Grant

The Steamboat Springs Chamber’s 2022 Winter Expo will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Steamboat Grand. The event showcases Routt County businesses including restaurants, nonprofits, activity and recreation providers. The expo is free to the public, brings about 300 attendees each year and serves as...
Skulski: A morning throwing rocks at houses

In a town known for its Olympic prowess and endless success in winter sports, curling had gone unnoticed for years. It took the dominance of the gold medal-winning U.S. men’s curling team in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games to spark local interest. Steamboat Springs Curling Club president John Hogan...

