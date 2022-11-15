Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Jury deliberations begin in Ian Cranston murder trial
Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of Ian Cranston in Bend and are expected to continue Wednesday. Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing Barry Washington, Jr. in Downtown Bend in September 2021.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ian Cranston verdict: Guilty of manslaughter, not guilty of murder
Ian Cranston was found guilty Wednesday of first and second degree manslaughter, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Barry Washington, Jr. He was found not guilty of second degree murder. Washington was shot and killed in downtown Bend in September 2021. “I’m just...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ FBI: Suspicious death at Warm Springs Reservation under investigation
WARM SPRINGS, OR – The FBI in cooperation with Warm Springs Tribal police are investigating what they call the suspicious death of a man on the Warm Springs Reservation. The FBI says Warm Springs Tribal Police received a call Monday night saying that a man had died in a home on Dry Creek Trail Road.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested
RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Bend man on Highway 97 in La Pine early Monday morning, accused of importing cocaine from Southern California and distributing it in Central Oregon. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives had identified the 35-year-old man as a cocaine trafficker in the The post C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man arrested, accused of firing shot into ground after getting in argument
A 27-year-old Bend man was arrested late Sunday afternoon, accused of firing a shot into the ground after getting into an argument with another man, police said. The post Bend man arrested, accused of firing shot into ground after getting in argument appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Endurance Academy coach charged with child molestation
A coach at the Bend Endurance Academy has been charged in Washington state with third degree child molestation following a trip there last summer. A police report from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says Brady Wayne Kendrick, 37, was arrested after a teenage girl from Bend came forward after a trip to Leavenworth, Wash in June. The girl claimed that Kendrick touched her upper thigh and her breast.
centraloregondaily.com
CODE: Cocaine, cash and weapons seized in arrest of Bend man
A Bend man was arrested Tuesday after law enforcement said they seized cocaine, firearms and cash from his apartment. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team said that 22-year-old Chantz Kucharski was pulled over Tuesday evening. CODE said they had been investigating him after receiving tips from the public. He’s alleged to...
centraloregondaily.com
Deschutes County to release more election results with 2 close races at stake
Another batch of election results in Deschutes County will drop Wednesday night as two local races remain too close to call. In the race for Oregon state representative in District 53, Democrat Emerson Levy leads Republican Michael Sipe by 278 votes. As for Deschutes County Commissioner Position 3, incumbent Republican...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says phone scam claims to be sheriff
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about scam calls claiming to be the sheriff’s office. At least one victim lost a large amount of money. Via its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said they have received multiple reports of people who have received calls from someone impersonating law enforcement and seemingly coming from the main phone number for Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The caller is telling people he has legal paperwork for them and later requests money.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Crook, Jeff. Co. Sheriffs release statements over Measure 114 concerns
Measure 114, Oregon’s recently passed gun control measure, has Central Oregon’s Sheriff departments standing in opposition. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict permitting and background checks. Every sheriff’s department on the High Desert is showing its concerns over...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Levy increases lead in District 53 race; Adair continues lead Schmidt
Democrat Emerson Levy has declared victory in the race for Oregon House District 53 after a new round of election results on Wednesday allowed her to increase her narrow lead over Republican Michael Sipe. Deschutes County released about 4,800 more ballot results Wednesday afternoon. Levy increased her lead from 278...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 26 Fatal, Jefferson Co., Nov. 15
On November 12, at approximately 7:23PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 26, near NE Poplar St, in Madras. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon Chevrolet Impala, operated by Stuart Smith (22) of Warm Springs, was northbound on Highway 26 when it struck a pedestrian, Albert Lloyd French III (70) of Madras, in the northbound “B” lane near the intersection with NE Poplar St. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. The occupants of the Impala were not injured. The cause of the crash is being investigated. Hwy 26 was closed for approximately 4 hours due to the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Madras Police Department and ODOT.
Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County
A Redmond man was killed Monday evening when he crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 20 in Linn County and collided with a Lebanon Fire Department pumper truck, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The post Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns
A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality
The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
KTVZ
C.O. drug agents, DCSO deputies arrest Sisters man, alleged fentanyl, meth trafficker in Hwy. 20 traffic stop
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Drug detectives and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Sisters man Friday morning suspected of fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking and arrested him on drugged driving and possession charges, seizing fake pharmaceutical tablets and a package of meth. The arrest of the 46-year-old Sisters resident...
Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon sheriff says he won’t enforce Measure 114
Measure 114, Oregon’s gun control measure that appears headed toward passage, has Central Oregon’s sheriff’s departments are voicing their concerns. At least one sheriff is saying he won’t enforce it. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Madras man struck and killed on Highway 26
A 70-year-old Madras man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday evening. Oregon State Police say that at approximately 7:23 pm, troopers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian crash on Highway 26 in Madras. According to a preliminary investigation, a maroon Chevrolet Impala driven by a Warm...
Comments / 0