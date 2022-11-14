ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN TV NBC 6

Gov. Abbott instructs TEA to stop any COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday instructed the Texas Education Agency (TEA) that schools cannot mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students. In a new letter to the TEA, Gov. Abbott stated that an executive order from August 2021 overrides a recent recommendation from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for public schools to have the COVID-19 vaccine included in the yearly immunization schedule.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Central Texas Talent | Showcasing talent around Central Texas

Check out these talented studentts advancing in education as they succeed!. Congratulations are in order for these smart kids who are striving to reach above and beyond in their advancements in education. Lake Belton High School Emily Jeong and Rachel Kim. Out of 70,000 students freshman Emily Jeong on viola,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy