3 in custody after making 911 calls about fake active shooter at George Ranch HS, officials say
RICHMOND, Texas — Three students were detained after calling in a fake active shooter threat at George Ranch High School, according to Lamar CISD officials. The high school is located on FM 762 in Richmond. According to Fort Bend County officials, the campus went into lockdown immediately following the...
Gov. Abbott instructs TEA to stop any COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday instructed the Texas Education Agency (TEA) that schools cannot mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students. In a new letter to the TEA, Gov. Abbott stated that an executive order from August 2021 overrides a recent recommendation from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for public schools to have the COVID-19 vaccine included in the yearly immunization schedule.
Gov. Greg Abbott declares immigration from Mexico to be an invasion; invokes Invasion Clause
TYLER, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott says he has invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. and Texas Constitutions to declare immigration from Mexico as an invasion. Gov. Abbott says he will "fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion." Gov. Abbott says...
Central Texas Talent | Showcasing talent around Central Texas
Check out these talented studentts advancing in education as they succeed!. Congratulations are in order for these smart kids who are striving to reach above and beyond in their advancements in education. Lake Belton High School Emily Jeong and Rachel Kim. Out of 70,000 students freshman Emily Jeong on viola,...
Showers for the Weekend with a Warm Up in Time for Thanksgiving | Central Texas Forecast
More cold fronts coming through means more rain in the forecast. Luckily, the cold won't stick around as a warmup into next week is coming.
