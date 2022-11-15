Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SUV strikes fire hydrant; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested after an incident in which the vehicle he was driving crashed into a fire hydrant late Monday night. An officer was sitting in a parking lot in the 700 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday when he heard a loud crash, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer went south on N. Broadway and found that a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe had struck a fire hydrant in the 500 block of N. Broadway Boulevard before coming to rest in the 600 block of N. Broadway Boulevard.
Plum Street closed briefly due to Tuesday evening fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews in Hutchinson had to go north almost to the county line to fight a blaze Tuesday evening. According to a release from the department, crews responded to 10006 North Plum just before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the home. There was fire in the kitchen and pets unaccounted for. The fire in the kitchen extended into the attic space. The pets died in the fire.
I-135 roadwork will reduce lanes, speed in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting on Monday, Nov. 21, drivers on I-135 in Newton will have to slow down and share one lane. This is because the Kansas Department of Transportation is starting an almost two-month-long bridge project. KDOT says the project will be in the southbound and northbound lanes between the U.S. Highway 50 […]
City of Salina announces plan to treat elevated surfaces
With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of rain and light snow Monday afternoon (Nov. 14) moving through Tuesday morning (Nov. 15), the City of Salina will be pre-treating elevated surfaces with salt and a Magnesium Chloride brine (MgCl2). The Streets work group plans to have additional trucks ready on...
100s of motorcyclists expected for 36th annual Salina Toy Run
Hundreds of motorcyclists and motorcycle enthusiasts will be bringing Christmas cheer to those who need it most this weekend. The riders for the Salina Toy Run will begin to line up at noon Sunday in the southeast parking lot of the Central Mall, 2259 S. Ninth Street. The riders will depart at 2 p.m. and will move north on Ninth Street to W. Elm Street. From there, they will go east to N. Santa Fe Avenue, then south to E. Crawford Street. Riders then will go east to S. Ohio Street and south to E. Magnolia Road before turning west to the final destination of Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia Road.
Update: Hutchinson Fire Department battles house fire
The Hutchinson Fire Department is battling a house fire.
Flatbed pickup with 'Eat Beef' tag stolen from NW Salina repair shop
Police are looking for a flatbed pickup that was stolen from a northwest Salina service center over the weekend. The 1996 Ford F350 flatbed pickup, belonging to a 52-year-old Salina woman was towed to Dave's Service Center, 204 N. Cherry Street, at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. At approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, the owner was notified that the pickup was missing.
Pickup stolen from motel parking lot found in north Salina
A pickup stolen from a north Salina motel was found later in another part of north Salina, however, multiple items were missing from the pickup. Heather Alden, 25, of Salina, told police that she had last seen her 1995 Chevrolet 1500 on Nov. 4, when she had it towed to the parking lot of the Airline Motel, 781 N. Broadway Boulevard. She said she believed the pickup was inoperable.
As measurable snowfall is in forecast, KDOT, county short on plow drivers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation tells Hutch Post that the snowplow operator shortage for all of District Five (18 counties of south central Kansas) is about 22%. That is a little less than the statewide shortage of about 24%. Reno County is concerned about its shortage...
Investigators working to determine cause of fatal Kan. house fire
RENO COUNTY — One person died in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Hutchinson. Just before 12:30p.m. the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the fire in 2 ½ story home at 4506 East Avenue G, according to a media release. Bystanders on scene informed HFD of a possible person...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson City Council Notes: Security Cameras Approved for 2 Hutchinson Parks
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In an effort to address vandalism issues, security cameras will soon be installed at two Hutchinson parks. The Hutchinson City Council Tuesday approved the placing of cameras and related wi-fi capability at specific locations in Avenue A and Rivers Banks Orchard Park, which have both seen numerous vandalisms.
Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash
LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
Salina police participating in Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival
During the upcoming Thanksgiving season, the Salina Police Department is asking vehicle occupants to make sure they are buckled up. Beginning Saturday, and through Nov. 27, the Salina Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign, according to information released this morning by the department.
Man douses car with gas before lighting it on fire
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, […]
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Ft. Riley apache helicopter instructor pilot purchases Abilene golf course
Last Thursday, Evan and Annette Wilson sold the property containing the local golf course in Abilene to Brian Slaughter, who plans on keeping and adding to the course and fitness options. With a bevy of plans for the property, Slaughter said he aims to open the golf course in the spring or early summer of 2023, with renovations to the course beginning in the spring. The fitness area will remain open. The business is titled Abilene Golf and Fitness, LLC.
Hutchinson airport looking for people
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
Salina man arrested after incident at Schwan's Monday
A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including criminal threat and battery, after an alleged incident at Schwan's early Monday. Officers were sent to Schwan's, 3019 Scanlan Avenue, at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a physical altercation between two employees, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Sheriff's office still looking for Hutchinson man
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday posted that they are still looking for 67-year-old Leonard Anthony Williams. He was first reported missing back on October 9. Mr. Williams was last seen wearing an orange sweater with blue jeans. If anyone has seen Mr. Williams, please...
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 15
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Enloe, John Charles; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. Criminal use...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 1