Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bend City Councilors discuss Measure 114 and vote on the Camping Code
(Update: Adding video, comments from councilors) BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend City Councilors met Wednesday night with a packed agenda starting off with Measure 114's updates and implications, and ends with a public hearing on the lengthy process of the Camping Code. Measure 114 recently passed during the election to establish a Permit-to-Purchase Program, limits The post Bend City Councilors discuss Measure 114 and vote on the Camping Code appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Levy increases lead in District 53 race; Adair continues lead Schmidt
Democrat Emerson Levy has declared victory in the race for Oregon House District 53 after a new round of election results on Wednesday allowed her to increase her narrow lead over Republican Michael Sipe. Deschutes County released about 4,800 more ballot results Wednesday afternoon. Levy increased her lead from 278...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend mayor asks community to open doors to unhoused this winter: Here’s how
City of Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell is asking Bendites to open their space to those who need it during the winter weather — the unhoused community. “It is a big ask, but it is so important for those in our community who need this shelter. It could really save lives,” said Goodman-Campbell.
As winter sets in, Bend mayor calls on community to help provide temporary shelters under new, easier rules
Amid an early spell of sub-freezing temperatures, Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell and other city leaders asked for the community's help Monday to provide more temporary shelter space, after a recent change in city rules that make it easier to provide such assistance. The post As winter sets in, Bend mayor calls on community to help provide temporary shelters under new, easier rules appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon sheriff says he won’t enforce Measure 114
Measure 114, Oregon’s gun control measure that appears headed toward passage, has Central Oregon’s sheriff’s departments are voicing their concerns. At least one sheriff is saying he won’t enforce it. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Crook, Jeff. Co. Sheriffs release statements over Measure 114 concerns
Measure 114, Oregon’s recently passed gun control measure, has Central Oregon’s Sheriff departments standing in opposition. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict permitting and background checks. Every sheriff’s department on the High Desert is showing its concerns over...
centraloregondaily.com
Deschutes County to release more election results with 2 close races at stake
Another batch of election results in Deschutes County will drop Wednesday night as two local races remain too close to call. In the race for Oregon state representative in District 53, Democrat Emerson Levy leads Republican Michael Sipe by 278 votes. As for Deschutes County Commissioner Position 3, incumbent Republican...
Bird e-bikes future in Bend since “Going Concern” announcement
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bird E-bikes came to Bend in June and has caused some mixed reviews. The company issued a "Going Concern" disclosing it may not have enough money to keep going for another 12 months. "When we see news like this, we reach out to our contact at Bird and ask them 'Hey, The post Bird e-bikes future in Bend since “Going Concern” announcement appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Pile burning set to begin near Bend, Sunriver
It’s pile burning season on the Deschutes National Forest. Firefighters plan to start pile burning operations west of Bend and Sunriver as conditions allow. Here is more in a statement from the Forest Service:. Bend, Oregon — Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Ranger District plan to start pile burning in...
Sheriff responds to passage of gun control measure
Jefferson County Sheriff calls Measures 114 unconstitutional, refuses to enforce it Jason Pollock, Jefferson County Sheriff, released a statement Nov. 13 about the passage of Measure 114. The measure mandates permits and applications for gun owners and prohibits magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Pollock has stated he does not agree with the measure. "Measure 114 does not address the issues we face; it puts a blanket over everyone." As sheriff, he has decided his office will not enforce Measure 114. "The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will not enforce Measure 114," states the letter. "I do...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday
Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of Ian Cranston in Bend and are expected to continue Wednesday. Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing Barry Washington, Jr. in Downtown Bend in September 2021.
2022 Oregon Beer Showdown: Semifinals, 'The Foamy 4'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The final No. 1 seed in our bracket fell in Round 4 of the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown. The state's largest craft brewery, 34-year-old Deschutes Brewery in Bend, was brought down by crosstown rival, 14-seed Monkless Belgian Ales, which was named "Mid-Sized Brewpub of the Year" at Denver's Great American Beer Festival in 2020.
KDRV
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
cohaitungchi.com
Don’t Miss These RV Camping Spots Near Bend, Oregon
If you want amazing RV camping near Bend, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re an Oregon native looking for a stay-cation or just an enthusiastic visitor, Bend, Oregon, is a fantastic place for RV camping. The landscape and wildlife are ideal for that quintessential Pacific Northwest vacation.
Cricket Wireless opens store in Prineville
The phone service provider also partners with the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help lower the cost of service for qualifying households, in addition to a variety of plans and options As of June 2022, Prineville gained a new cell phone service provider. Located at 449 NW Third St., the new Prineville Cricket cell phone provider is located between Cougar Cuts and H&R Block. Cricket is a franchise of Spacetel for Cricket Wireless. Cricket offers the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is a federal program that helps lower the cost of service for qualifying households. It is an affordable connectivity...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Endurance Academy coach charged with child molestation
A coach at the Bend Endurance Academy has been charged in Washington state with third degree child molestation following a trip there last summer. A police report from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says Brady Wayne Kendrick, 37, was arrested after a teenage girl from Bend came forward after a trip to Leavenworth, Wash in June. The girl claimed that Kendrick touched her upper thigh and her breast.
cascadebusnews.com
The Muddy Merch — Downtown Redmond Business Offers Custom Leatherwork
(Photos | Courtesy of The Muddy Merch Co.) The Muddy Merch, a small leather goods store that offers custom leatherwork in Downtown Redmond, carries a story about humble beginnings and surviving hardship. The original shop was founded back in 2018. Kristy Barton, the founder and owner of The Muddy Merch, spent two years operating out of her home’s garage. During this time, she focused on learning the skills of the trade, as well as developing a unique style that would stand out among the rest.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon RSV cases put hospital pediatric rooms at capacity
State and local health care officials are warning parents of the rapid spread of a respiratory virus known as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The rate of infection has tripled the past three weeks, filling hospital pediatric units to capacity. St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, eight pediatric rooms are full...
Prineville man waiting for double lung transplant
Leon Rayevich was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare lung disease that he contracted while working in airplane maintenance for the Air Force, and now he and his family are in need of financial helpApproximately four years ago, 63-year-old Leon Rayevich was diagnosed with a lung disease, even though he was an otherwise healthy man. Rayevich is currently in Seattle, Washington, awaiting a double lung transplant. Family and friends have set up a go-fund me account to help the family with expenses, which continue to multiply. Rayevich is a United States Airforce veteran, and recently put in his last day,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ War Stories: Michael Hudson
A calming voice in chaos — and just being the person someone needs. That’s been the lifelong goal of Michael Hudson. He’s carried that message with him through the Marine Corps, the Oregon National Guard and now the Deschutes County Sheriff’S Office. This is his War...
Comments / 2