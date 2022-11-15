Leon Rayevich was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare lung disease that he contracted while working in airplane maintenance for the Air Force, and now he and his family are in need of financial helpApproximately four years ago, 63-year-old Leon Rayevich was diagnosed with a lung disease, even though he was an otherwise healthy man. Rayevich is currently in Seattle, Washington, awaiting a double lung transplant. Family and friends have set up a go-fund me account to help the family with expenses, which continue to multiply. Rayevich is a United States Airforce veteran, and recently put in his last day,...

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO