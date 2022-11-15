ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Early morning fire consumes Lilburn home

LILBURN, Ga. - A Gwinnett County home went up in flames around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. A fire crew was dispatched to the house fire on the 1600 block of Hewatt Road SW in Lilburn. Luckily, the firefighters said they were able to put out the fire rather quickly and...
LILBURN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Man Walks into Atlanta Fire Station After Shooting, Police Say

Atlanta Police are investigating after a man walked into a fire station critically hurt from a shooting Monday, 11alive.com reported. He walked into Fire Station 10, 447 Boulevard in southeast Atlanta, with a gunshot wound just after 6:45 p.m., authorities said. The man, believed to be in his 30s, had...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

2 babies killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 1-year-old children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home...
PIKE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire damages NW Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - A fire caused damage to an Atlanta apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Officials haven't released details on what started the fire at ReNew MidTown on Northside Circle. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest regarding injuries. This story is developing. Check back for details. If you...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials search for missing 16-year-old girl, toddler son

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public for assistance Wednesday to locate a missing teenager and her 18-month-old son. Officials said 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez and her 18-month-old son Dilan were last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia. Authorities did not say where she was headed or if she lived at that address.
ACWORTH, GA

