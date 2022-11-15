Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Early morning fire consumes Lilburn home
LILBURN, Ga. - A Gwinnett County home went up in flames around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. A fire crew was dispatched to the house fire on the 1600 block of Hewatt Road SW in Lilburn. Luckily, the firefighters said they were able to put out the fire rather quickly and...
Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
Man dead after crashing into median on I-85, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 85 Wednesday. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reported on the crash throughout Channel 2 Action News This Morning. The crash blocked off all lanes on this route for hours. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
DeKalb store manager hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts
A man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Tucker (Tucker, GA)
According to the Georgia Police, a fatal crash was reported in Georgia. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the hit-and-run accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center on Lavista Road.
WSB Radio
Twin 1-year-olds dead after accidental house fire in Pike County, family says
The Pike County Fire Department said two children are dead after an accidental fire early Sunday. Around 3:25 a.m., fire officials responded to 347 Short Cut Road after reports of a fire. When they got to the scene, the fire was quickly extinguished. Two children were found dead in the...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Man Walks into Atlanta Fire Station After Shooting, Police Say
Atlanta Police are investigating after a man walked into a fire station critically hurt from a shooting Monday, 11alive.com reported. He walked into Fire Station 10, 447 Boulevard in southeast Atlanta, with a gunshot wound just after 6:45 p.m., authorities said. The man, believed to be in his 30s, had...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot
A former elementary school nurse held Spencer Feuerstein’s hand as he clung to life moments after being struck by a vehicle last week.
atlantanewsfirst.com
7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
2 babies killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 1-year-old children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home...
Red short-sleeved shirt one of the only clues after body found in Clayton County neighborhood
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person found dead in Jonesboro. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday just before 10:30 a.m., officers with Clayton County were called to the 600 block of...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire damages NW Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - A fire caused damage to an Atlanta apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Officials haven't released details on what started the fire at ReNew MidTown on Northside Circle. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest regarding injuries. This story is developing. Check back for details. If you...
Pig found hoofin’ around in Fayette County neighborhood
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — It was a not so ty-pig-cal Monday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One animal pig’ed the right place to go hiding in south Fayette County. Deputies received a call stating that the domesticated pig was found in the...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
700 apartments proposed next to Seckinger High in north Gwinnett
The project is expected to come before the planning commission this winter.
fox5atlanta.com
East Point beauty store owner killed in violent robbery, gunman on the run
EAST POINT, Ga. - Police have released the image of a man investigators believe shot and killed the owner of an East Point beauty shop Tuesday during an attempted robbery. It happened at Beauty World Beauty Supply located in Washington Plaza located in the 3100 block of Washington Road near Harris Drive.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Cops: Bail bondsman pretends to be officer, forces way into Gwinnett home
Two men working for a bail bond company were arrested Saturday after police say one of the men forced his way into a Gwinnett County home while pretending to be a police officer.
Officials search for missing 16-year-old girl, toddler son
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public for assistance Wednesday to locate a missing teenager and her 18-month-old son. Officials said 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez and her 18-month-old son Dilan were last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia. Authorities did not say where she was headed or if she lived at that address.
Gwinnett County HOA forcing homeowners to remove trees as neighbors fight back
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — You may remember 11Alive's story in October of a homeowner's association requiring those who live in a Suwanee community to cut down their trees, with homeowners footing the bill. Now some people in another Gwinnett County neighborhood said their HOA is demanding they too remove trees.
6 arrested after drug bust at Peachtree City apartment complex, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A drug bust at a Peachtree City apartment complex has landed six people behind bars. Peachtree City officers say them teamed up with officers from LaGrange to search two apartments at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Stevens Entry last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
WSB Radio
Butts County SWAT standoff lasts 14 hours, barricaded suspect now in custody
A SWAT standoff that lasted more than 14 hours ended peacefully Monday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a Butts County home. The sheriff’s office said that the city of Jackson police responded Sunday night to a call about a person screaming in the Fox Hollow Subdivision. When...
