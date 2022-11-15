CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public for assistance Wednesday to locate a missing teenager and her 18-month-old son. Officials said 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez and her 18-month-old son Dilan were last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia. Authorities did not say where she was headed or if she lived at that address.

ACWORTH, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO