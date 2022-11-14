Read full article on original website
Uniswap Reportedly Down Due to Some Technical Glitch
It was also noted that the alternative version might be used until the first one is fixed. It was emphasized by users that the front end was the primary source of the problem. Many users have complained that they have been unable to use Uniswap for a long time. According to WuBlockchain, the Uniswap discord mod said that the web app was down for everyone. It seems that there is a problem with Cloudflare’s routing, according to reports. It was also noted that the alternative version might be used until the first one is fixed.
Crypto Exchange Binance Suspends Solana USDC and USDT Deposits
The major cause was the talk regarding Alameda contemplating the sale of its SOL assets. This comes after crypto.com blocked USDC and USDT withdrawals and deposits for SOL. Temporarily, Binance has stopped accepting deposits of USDC (SOL) and USDT (SOL) from users. This comes after crypto.com blocked USDC and USDT withdrawals and deposits for Solana. Crypto.com highlighted recent industry developments for the decision. After this news, the price of Solana (SOL) has fallen significantly.
What Determines the Price of a Cryptocurrency?
Given just how popular cryptocurrency trading is today, one would be forgiven for thinking that price predictions and corrections were art that could somehow be learned. Today, investors and traders make price predictions and speculations with the conviction of a scientist experimenting with the phenomena of gravity- the sure knowledge that everything that goes up will surely come down.
Nearly 500 Million XRP Bought by Whales Post Amicus Brief Grant
In the past day, whales have amassed almost $181 million worth of XRP. There have been 16 Amicus who have been given permission to submit briefs thus far. After the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase was granted approval after submitting an amicus brief in favor of the defendants, the price of Ripple’s native token, XRP, spiked. More amicus briefs have now been filed in support of the Summary Judgment motion. Because of this, whales have been increasing their holdings of XRP coins.
Candy Club Integrates with OKC (OKX Chain) Ecosystem
Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 17th November, 2022, Chainwire. Candy Club has successfully integrated into the OKC ecosystem and added a use case for the OKC token and community. OKC is an EVM-compatible L1 built on Cosmos with a focus on true interoperability (IBC) and maximized performance. At high scalability, developers can build and scale with low gas fees. The OKC ecosystem and infrastructure, including the all-in-one multi-chain Web3 interface, enables a seamless experience for both developers and users.
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Grants Binance FSP License
The custodial license represents the most recent 2022 growth drive for Binance. The ADGM authorities granted Binance In-Principle Approval (IPA) in April 2022. The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the next stop for Binance’s cryptocurrency custody services. In Abu Dhabi, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) has approved the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange granting financial service permission (FSP).
Europe’s Top Startups Join Investors and Blockchain Community at Next Block Expo 2022
With a pitch contest, curated networking sessions and a dedicated mobile app to link people, projects and investors, Next Block Expo’s ambition is to become the most promising networking opportunity for the european blockchain community in 2022. The first edition of the Next Block Expo event with a few...
Binance CZ Rocks Abu Dhabi Finance Week!
CZ participated in the Abu Dhabi Finance Week. CZ signed about 8 investment deals in the day. Secures Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi’s FSRA. The Abu Dhabi Finance Week has been one of the most anticipated fintech events upon the final quarter of 2022. In spite of the huge anticipation, and gathering throughout the week, either it be the crypto firms, the finance based firms, and even the media, all together had their day on November 11th, 2022.
Binance Reportedly To Resubmit Bid to Acquire Voyager Digital
The court granted preliminary clearance for the sale of Voyager Digital’s assets to FTX. Although the deal could not be completed due to the fall of FTX. Binance U.S is going to resubmit a bid. After FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the agreement with Voyager fell through. Voyager’s exposure to FTX was $3 million as well.
Crypto Market Maker B2C2 Offers Purchasing Loans From Genesis
British startup B2C2 was founded in 2015 by Boonen, a former trader at Goldman Sachs. Last Thursday, Genesis said it has $175 million in exposure to the collapsed exchange. After Genesis, a troubled crypto lending service halted client withdrawals on Wednesday, prominent cryptocurrency market maker B2C2 decided to help. Max Boonen, the founder of B2C2, tweeted minutes after the trading firm’s statement, “B2C2Group wishes to extend an offer to purchase loans from Genesis Trading’s book to alleviate the current liquidity shortfall.” British startup B2C2 was founded in 2015 by Boonen, a former trader at Goldman Sachs.
Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) Releases Third-party Audit Report
A total of roughly $3.4 billion was allegedly spent by LFG and TFL to protect the UST peg. In addition, Terraform Labs invested $613 million more to preserve the peg. In order to give complete transparency regarding assets and attempts to repeg TerraUSD (UST), the nonprofit organization Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) that manages the UST algorithmic stablecoin issued a technical audit. LFG seeks to address all claims involving misused money, insiders, holdings cash in other wallets, and monies blocked. A total of roughly $3.4 billion was allegedly spent by LFG and TFL to protect the UST peg, according to the report.
Web3 Investment Firm DWF Funded $10M to Expand TON Ecosystem
TON foundation and DWF partnership would increase the circulation of TONcoin. DWF Labs pledges to aid $10 million to expand the TON ecosystem. Recently, The Open Network “TON foundation” announced an update to their @wallet bot on Telegram. Following that, Global leading digital assets market maker and web3 investment firm DWF labs joined hands with the TON foundation. This collaboration would help DWF to enable support to The Open Network’s investment, token development, market creation, and exchange listing.
Crypto Exchange Liquid Suspends Withdrawals Amid FTX Fall
The Liquid team has asked users to hold off on making deposits until further notice. Earlier this year, FTX bought Liquid Group and its operational subsidiaries. Liquid, a cryptocurrency exchange, said today that it will be suspending all withdrawals. The Liquid team has asked users to hold off on making deposits until further notice.
El Salvador to Purchase One BTC Everyday – Entire Crypto Space Is Shocked!
Despite the crypto crash, El Salvador plans to buy one Bitcoin a day. Bukele is eager to purchase BTC, although the FTX empire is crunched. Thus, through this, El Salvador will increase its Bitcoin holdings soon. The entire crypto industry is worrying for the ongoing crypto winter and the crash...
Tether Admits To Have Zero Exposure To Genesis Global
Tether confirms that it has no exposure to Genesis amid the withdrawal halt. Tether announced on November 16 that they are striving hard to increase transparency. In reaction to the news that exchange withdrawals were being frozen, Tether released a brief statement on November 16 stating that it has no risk to interest-bearing Gemini Earn. Or the institutional crypto lender Genesis Global. USDT was hoping to set itself apart from other crypto organizations that were experiencing a crypto-related crisis.
