How to make your Thanksgiving dinner on a budget 02:06

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With just 10 days to Thanksgiving, you may be wondering how to make it special this year, with prices in the grocery store on the rise due to inflation.

"Watching the news over the past year knowing that things were gonna get kind of crazy this year, I know that the turkey farms this year got hit pretty hard with the bird flu," said Gus Nelson of Haltom City.

When Nelson and his wife saw grocery prices skyrocket this year, they decided to try something new – raise their own turkeys for the holidays in their backyard.

"It's definitely been a learning experience for sure it wasn't as easy as we thought," said Nelson.

But, if you're not as adventurous as the Nelsons you may be considering Thanksgiving on a budget this year.

Bill Dendy, a Certified Financial Planner says it doesn't have to be a challenge. CBS News reports the cost of turkeys is up 17% this year. Dendy suggests checking out the deals at many big box stores.

Kroger is selling turkeys for 99 cents a pound.

Walmart and H-E-B are selling theirs at 98 cents a pound.

Aldi has butterball turkeys at $1.07 a pound.

Kroger is even offering a free turkey if you spend $100 in their store.

H-E-B is offering a free turkey if you buy one of their hams.

Dendy says don't be afraid to shop around to find deals.

"It seems that different stores are discounting different elements of the thanksgiving dinner," said Dendy.

Walmart is offering many thanksgiving staples at last year's prices.

Bill says you can also cut down on sides to save a few bucks. Or find an alternative to turkey.

"Cornish game hens, they're tastier, less expensive and everybody gets a little mini turkey on their plate," said Dendy.

"Trim back a little bit, we only have to save 10% to 15% to keep up with inflation to have things cost what they cost in previous years," said Dendy.

As for the Nelsons, next year he'll probably leave the turkey farming to the pros.

"We're probably gonna stick to the store shelf next year," said Nelson.