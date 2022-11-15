ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

kslnewsradio.com

One person injured after SUV crashes into Roy salon

ROY, Utah — The driver of an SUV crashed into Joy’s Too Salon in Roy on Tuesday, causing an injury and structural damage to the building. Roy City Police said several customers and employees of Joy’s Too Salon were inside the building at 1930 W. 4800 S. when an older female driver drove the SUV into the north side of the building.
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Centerville teen dies a week after being struck by a vehicle

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Centerville teen who was struck by a vehicle last week has passed away from her injuries, according to a news release from the Centerville Police Department. On Nov. 9, 16-year-old Maya Staples was walking in a crosswalk in the area of 2025 N. Main Street...
CENTERVILLE, UT
kvnutalk

Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Logan River – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning in Logan. The accident was reported around 11 a.m. at 1600 E. Canyon Road. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said a jogger was the first to find a white SUV upside down in the Logan River, west of First Dam. They called 911, who paged police officers from Logan City and Utah State, along with Logan City firefighters to the scene.
LOGAN, UT
usustatesman.com

Logan gas line rupture causes evacuation

On Nov. 14 at around 4 p.m., the Logan City Fire Department was paged to respond to a ruptured natural gas line at 1400 N. 800 E. John Fullmer, the Logan City Fire Department battalion chief, responded to the call and said it was caused after a construction crew working on “core drilling” hit a “pretty significant” line, which was 5-8 inches in diameter and made of steel pipe.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Lt. Gov. Henderson tours CAPSA after suffering personal tragedy – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will visit Logan on Wednesday to tour the Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse facility here. “We invited her to tour, because CAPSA is considered among the best non-profit domestic violence service providers in Utah,” explained James Boyd, chief development officer for CAPSA. “We wanted to demonstrate the critical role community-based non-profits can provide.”
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border

RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
TREMONTON, UT
eastidahonews.com

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah (KSL) — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
KSLTV

Layton salon owner donating hair through ‘Wigs for Kids’

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton salon owner is chopping hair for a cause, changing kids’ lives and confidence for the good. Kassidy Gutierrez is a stylist affiliate for the Ohio-based nonprofit organization “Wigs for Kids,” which helps kids from all over, including in Utah. So far,...
LAYTON, UT

