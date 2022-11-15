Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLTV
Utah teen dies from injuries after being hit by car in Centerville
MURRAY, Utah — A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries, according to her family, after she was struck by a car in a Centerville crosswalk last week. The crash occurred at 2025 N. Main Street on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police said the teen was crossing Centerville’s Main Street...
kslnewsradio.com
One person injured after SUV crashes into Roy salon
ROY, Utah — The driver of an SUV crashed into Joy’s Too Salon in Roy on Tuesday, causing an injury and structural damage to the building. Roy City Police said several customers and employees of Joy’s Too Salon were inside the building at 1930 W. 4800 S. when an older female driver drove the SUV into the north side of the building.
kslnewsradio.com
Centerville teen dies a week after being struck by a vehicle
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Centerville teen who was struck by a vehicle last week has passed away from her injuries, according to a news release from the Centerville Police Department. On Nov. 9, 16-year-old Maya Staples was walking in a crosswalk in the area of 2025 N. Main Street...
kvnutalk
Law enforcement release identity of woman killed in Monday crash near First Dam – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Law enforcement have released the identity of the 33-year-old Logan woman who died in Monday’s crash near First Dam. Jillian Segourney Wood was pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said Wood was driving a white...
Utah woman dies after SUV flips, crashes in Logan River
A woman was pronounced dead on Monday, Nov. 14 after crashing her car into the Logan River, according to the Logan Police Dept.
kvnutalk
Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Logan River – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning in Logan. The accident was reported around 11 a.m. at 1600 E. Canyon Road. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said a jogger was the first to find a white SUV upside down in the Logan River, west of First Dam. They called 911, who paged police officers from Logan City and Utah State, along with Logan City firefighters to the scene.
kslnewsradio.com
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. According to Det. Jeremy Jaques, 17-year-old Nathan Wallace left Morgan County Monday night around 8:15 p.m. His phone was found on the side of the road in Syracuse.
KUTV
Utah woman dies after SUV rolls down embankment, lands upside down in Logan River
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died after an SUV was found overturned in the Logan River. Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said they received a call at roughly 11 a.m. Monday from a jogger reporting a car in the river by 1600 East Canyon Road. He said when...
No charges filed in July 4 parade death of Kaysville girl
No charges will be filed in the death of an 8-year-old Kaysville girl killed while participating in the town's July 4 parade, police announced.
usustatesman.com
Logan gas line rupture causes evacuation
On Nov. 14 at around 4 p.m., the Logan City Fire Department was paged to respond to a ruptured natural gas line at 1400 N. 800 E. John Fullmer, the Logan City Fire Department battalion chief, responded to the call and said it was caused after a construction crew working on “core drilling” hit a “pretty significant” line, which was 5-8 inches in diameter and made of steel pipe.
kvnutalk
Logan man currently in prison charged with new allegation of raping teen girl in 2021 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Logan man already in prison for stealing a truck and leading police on a high-speed chase, is facing new allegations of raping a teenage girl in 2021. Jessie Angel Oliva was charged in the new case after reportedly confessing to a family member that he had done something bad.
kvnutalk
Lt. Gov. Henderson tours CAPSA after suffering personal tragedy – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will visit Logan on Wednesday to tour the Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse facility here. “We invited her to tour, because CAPSA is considered among the best non-profit domestic violence service providers in Utah,” explained James Boyd, chief development officer for CAPSA. “We wanted to demonstrate the critical role community-based non-profits can provide.”
kjzz.com
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
Over $50k worth of items stolen from Farmington Apple Store, police say
Four men allegedly stole over $50,000 worth of items from a Farmington Apple Store Friday morning.
14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border
RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
eastidahonews.com
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah (KSL) — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
kslnewsradio.com
Police investigating break-in at meeting house for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
PERRY, Utah — Perry City police are investigating a Saturday break-in at a meeting house for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Police say the break-in took place sometime Saturday between 1:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. They believe multiple individuals got in through an unlocked window. Damage...
kvnutalk
Smithfield couple accept plea deal in $8,100 theft case – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A Smithfield couple have accepted plea deals after prosecutors charged them with stealing thousands of dollars from a 73-year-old woman. Shane Jay Hillyard, 48, and Amanda Joy Hillyard, 38, agreed to pay back the victim while not admitting guilt. Shane and Amanda participated in a virtual hearing...
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
KSLTV
Layton salon owner donating hair through ‘Wigs for Kids’
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton salon owner is chopping hair for a cause, changing kids’ lives and confidence for the good. Kassidy Gutierrez is a stylist affiliate for the Ohio-based nonprofit organization “Wigs for Kids,” which helps kids from all over, including in Utah. So far,...
Comments / 0