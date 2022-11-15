ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Police standoff at home in Independence ends

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home with a baby in Independence, leading to an early-morning standoff. Hours later, police called it off. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a disturbance call on North Aztec Court just north of East Bundschu Road. They...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Hutch Post

Suspect broke employee's finger during Kansas robbery

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify two suspects. The strong-arm robbery occurred just before 7p.m. November 12, in the 11300 Block of West 95th Street, according to Overland Park Police. The suspects ripped merchandise from an elderly employees hands....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Eddie Naugle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Eddie Naugle is wanted on a Clay County warrant for a sex offender registration violation. He is also wanted on a Jackson County warrant for child molestation. Naugle’s last known address was in Sugar Creek, Missouri, but his current whereabouts...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Two KCPD officers plead guilty to assaulting transgender woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two former police officers in Kansas City pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a Black transgender woman during an arrest that was caught on video. Charles Prichard, 50, and Matthew Brummett, 39, were sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and ordered to surrender their law enforcement licenses, after the judge suspended their prison sentences.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Two people dead from gunshot wounds in Lawrence

Post last updated at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16:. Two people died from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, according to Lawrence police. In an afternoon update, police said investigators have notified the families of the deceased. LPD provided the names Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park. “Detectives are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide,” according to the update.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

