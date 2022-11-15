‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Miles Teller, Wearing His Jersey, Meets Jason Kelce Before Eagles’ Monday Night Football Game

Read full article on original website
Three Former Saints Players We’d Love to See as Head Coach
Anyone with any knowledge of football will tell you how incredibly difficult it is to be a head coach in the NFL. People train for years, learning tricks, schemes, and tactics from the great minds that came before them to one day get a chance to lead a team and institute their own version of a football battleplan.
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFC Team Is "Dangerous"
As the NFC playoff picture begins to take shape, ESPN's Robert Griffin III believes one team out of the North is "dangerous" following their big Week 10 win. Taking to Twitter, RGIII said: "The Vikings are REAL. People don’t believe in them because they don’t trust Kirk Cousins despite his 5 GAME WINNING DRIVES THIS YEAR. Fine. Trust Justin Jefferson, Trust Dalvin Cook. Trust Za’Darius Smith. Trust Patrick Peterson. They are 8-1 and having fun. That’s DANGEROUS."
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler suffers season-ending knee injury
The season is over for former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening that according to sources, “Ertz has suffered a season-ending knee injury. A brutal reality for Arizona and its veteran.”. The writing was on the wall for Ertz, according to...
Antonio Brown Gets Scorched for Sharing Tom Brady Text Message
Once again, Antonio Brown is catching some serious heat. This time, social media is putting the former NFL star on blast for sharing a text message from Tom Brady on his SnapChat account. OutKick recently captured a screenshot of Brown’s post, which showed a private message from Brady to the...
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Monday night
The Washington Commanders head into Lincoln Financial Field to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Washington
Yardbarker
Cowboys Watch: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
The Dallas Cowboys are aware of "The 24-Hour Rule.'' And by the time "Monday Night Football'' kicks off, it'll be time to put the painful OT loss at Green Bay behind them ... And time to settle in to see if the Washington Commanders can do them an NFC East favor.
numberfire.com
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
Look: Cowboys Fans Furious With Photo Of Missed Penalty
Cowboys fans aren't taking Sunday evening's loss against the Green Bay Packers well. One top account on Twitter (Cowboys Nation) tweeted out a photo of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb getting interfered with by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. A penalty was not called. The Cowboys went on to lose in overtime...
Cowboys Star Did Not Practice Wednesday Afternoon
Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys lost an overtime stunner to the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field. After taking a 28-14 lead, the Cowboys eventually fell by a final score of 31-28. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the loss wasn't the only bad news the team suffered on Sunday. Star...
Brittany Mahomes Posts ‘Adorable’ Family Photos on Game Day, Social Media Reacts
Once again, Brittany Mahomes has stolen the hearts of social media. On Sunday, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted several “adorable” family photos before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brittany shared some family photos from Sunday, which included some awesome shots with...
NBC Sports
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Eagles Win!
Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles vanquished Tom Brady and the storied New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis to notch their first ever Super Bowl victory!. This morning, thats all that matters. Here’s how various media outlets saw the Eagles performance Sunday evening (highlights are added for effect):. Zach Berman...
NFL Fans Can’t Believe Crazy Eagles Stat During Commanders Monday Night Football Game
While many thought that Monday Night Football would be boring, the Eagles and Commanders have made it a great game. However, the Eagles picked up a stat today that showed just how poor their performance was compared to the rest of the NFL season. With how dominant the 8-0 team has been, it was strange to read.
Commanders make decision on Chase Young for Monday Night Football vs. Eagles
The 4-5 Washington Commanders are slated to face the team with the best record in the league thus far in the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and when facing a team that’s been elite on both sides of the ball, you’re gonna need as much help as you can get. However, the Commanders back line might remain depleted, as good as their defense has been, as they face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts.
Reggie the dog may just be the Philadelphia Eagles' secret weapon
Is Reggie the dog the Eagles' secret weapon?
Golf Digest
This DeVonta Smith bad beat on the last snap of Monday Night Football will make you lose your breakfast
Welp, it’s official. The 1972 Dolphins can celebrate once again. On Monday night, the Washington Commanders took down the Philadelphia Eagles 32-21, putting an end to their undefeated start. Taylor Heinicke balled out, washing down the win in Commanders coach after the game with a Busch Light and some bling, but by far the most painful moment for Birds fans (and Devonta Smith receiving yards over bettors) came on the game’s final snap when a hook-and-lateral ruse ended with the Commanders waltzing into the end zone for a garbage-time touchdown.
Stephen A. Smith: Cowboys Problems Can Only Be Solved By 1 Person
Stephen A. Smith believes only one man can save the Dallas Cowboys and he's already in the building. Speaking on "First Take" Wednesday morning, the ESPN personality and noted Cowboy hater revealed that Dallas' problems are fixable if one player shows up... Dak Prescott. If you look at the Dallas...
NFL Week 11 Game Projected To Be Hit With Heavy Snowstorm On Sunday
NFL fans may be in for an instant classic Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the Cleveland Browns. While both teams could certainly use a victory to climb back into their respective divisional races, there's an even bigger (and colder) storyline brewing ahead of this Week 11 matchup According ...
