Related
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 50,000 UC student employees set to strike, say they can't afford to live with current wages
BERKELEY, Calif. - Nearly 50,000 UC student employees across the state will be out of class and on the picket lines on Monday as members of the United Auto Workers Union are demanding a fair contract, after months of bargaining with the University of California. "We are asking for wages...
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Public safety means investing in public wellness
By now, most of us are familiar with the adage that “nothing stops a bullet like a job.” But that is easier said than done, and as deadly gun violence escalates in our community, it is more important than ever to make sure this is done effectively. I...
californiaglobe.com
SF Security Officer Files Federal Discrimination & Unfair Labor Practices Charges Against SEIU Union
Thomas Ross, a San Francisco-based security officer employed by Allied Universal, has filed charges against Service Employees International Union (SEIU) officials and his employer for forcing him to join and financially support the union after he told both parties his religious beliefs forbid union support. Despite informing both management and...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
PLANetizen
San Francisco Could Strike Deal on New Tower
If the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves a proposed deal with developer Related California, the firm will move forward with the construction of a new mixed-use tower near Van Ness Avenue and Market Street. According to J.K. Dineen of the San Francisco Chronicle, as part of the deal, Related would purchase a nearby lot and give it to the city to use for affordable housing.
COVID Dashboard: Bay Area cases on the rise once again
Local and state data on COVID-19
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley’s plastic bag ban to get tougher in 2023
When grocery shopping in Berkeley next year, you’ll have to bring your own tote or be prepared to pay for a paper bag. Just don’t expect to find the thicker, “reusable” plastic bags that have become the norm at some checkout counters in the decade since Alameda County banned flimsy single-use plastic bags.
berkeleyside.org
Leaked texts show Berkeley police union leader made derogatory comments about homeless residents, people of color, ex-officer says
The Berkeley Police Department sergeant who leads the city’s police union pressured officers under his command to increase the number of arrests they made and sent them derisive comments about unhoused residents and people of color, according to text messages shared by one of the officers. The leaked messages...
KQED
California Students and Schools Face Challenging Times, but State Superintendent Thurmond Has a Plan
Recently, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond sat down with KQED's Daphne Young to discuss some of the important issues facing California schools. He talked about what San Francisco Unified School District officials need to do to help get teachers paid, among other recommendations for the embattled district. This...
Contra Costa County is offering free COVID test kits to residents
(KRON)– Contra Costa County is offering free COVID-19 test kits to residents that want some before the holidays, and in just the first four hours the county received 900 orders. Infectious disease experts say that with COVID cases ticking up, having everyone who plans to attend your Thanksgiving gathering test before coming adds that extra […]
Fewer than 3K votes separate 2 key S.F. races a week after Election Day
Fewer than 3,000 votes separate candidates in two of San Francisco's most closely watched elections a week after Election Day. Ann Hsu, one of Mayor London Breed's three appointees to The City's board of education following the February recall, wasn't among the top three vote-getters in the race for full terms on the San Francisco Board of Education with 15,500 ballots left to count as of Tuesday afternoon. Hsu trailed...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
Voters elect a 19-year-old Stanford student to the local high school board
A 19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, is set to become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. As of the Nov. 14 update from San Mateo County, Nori has expanded a significant advantage over his opponent, leading 57% to 43%, a gap of more than 1,400-votes.
lavozdeanza.com
De Anza offers first baccalaureate degree
De Anza College has won formal approval for its first baccalaureate degree — a Bachelor of Science in automotive technology management. Projected to begin by 2024, the program will be offered completely online in order to be accessible to students throughout the Bay Area and out of state. Automotive...
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Vacant Residential Unit Tax Proposition Passes
Proposition M, a ballot measure in San Francisco that adds a vacancy tax on multifamily units, reached the threshold to pass on Monday. Introduced earlier this year by the Democratic Socialists of America and Faith in Action Bay Area, Proposition M, also known as the Empty Homes Tax, will tax property owners who have at least three units that have been vacant for more than six months. The tax amount is dependent on unit size but will be between $2,500 and $5,000 per empty unit for the first two years of vacancy, with up to $10,000 for any at three or more years. The tax will begin starting in January 2024, with the City Controller estimating that 4,000 units would apply to the vacancy tax when started, generating around $9 million in its first year and $15.4 million by 2026 due to many landlords being unwilling to let them out.
sfstandard.com
Amazon To Cut 263 Jobs in Sunnyvale Amid Mass Layoff Rumors
The layoffs are coming fast and furious in the Bay Area tech sector, and Amazon is the latest to post a layoff notice affecting hundreds of employees in the area. On Tuesday, Amazon filed a notice with the state that it is eliminating 263 jobs at its Sunnyvale offices in engineering, design and other functions. On Nov. 4, the company also filed a notice that it is cutting 53 jobs at a facility in Irvine.
sfstandard.com
Asana To Lay Off 97 Employees in San Francisco
San Francisco software firm Asana is planning to lay off 97 employees at its San Francisco office as tech sector job cuts pile up, according to a notice filed with the state. Asana filed a notice on Tuesday that it’s conducting a mass layoff at its 633 Folsom St. office, affecting employees in sales, management and other professional roles. The layoff notice follows job cuts at several other big tech firms in recent weeks, including Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others.
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
oaklandside.org
Price takes the lead over Wiley for Alameda County District Attorney
Updated, Nov. 15, 4:39 p.m. Pamela Price took over the lead from Terry Wiley in the race for the Alameda County District Attorney. Price gained the lead and is ahead by 2,035 votes after results were released Tuesday. Wiley, the county’s chief deputy district attorney, and Price, a civil rights...
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
