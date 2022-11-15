ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Related
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Commanders Fans Are Not Happy With Nick Sirianni

Washington Commanders fans have extra reason to savor last night's win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. In late September, following a win over Washington in the first matchup between the two teams this season, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni wore a throwback jersey of former Eagles wideout Mike Quick to a press conference.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks

The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston. Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against...
WASHINGTON, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles flash fatal flaw for first time all season

The Philadelphia Eagles’ undefeated streak came to a screeching halt with Monday night’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Though the Eagles (8-1) boasted an unblemished record heading into the primetime showdown, the Commanders (5-5) exposed one fatal flaw that led to the Philadelphia’s downfall. The Eagles’ defense,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

The biggest reason Eagles blew it against Commanders

Want to know the biggest reason why the Eagles lost to the Commanders on Monday Night Football?. They couldn’t get off the field. The Commanders converted 12 of 21 attempts on 3rd down and were 12-for-16 after three quarters as they handed the Eagles a 32-21 loss on national television to end the Birds’ bid for perfection.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Eagles vs. Colts odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 11

The Eagles will look to get back into the win column on Sunday afternoon when they go on the road to play the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Philadelphia suffered its first loss this season last Monday against the Commanders, while the Colts snapped their three-game losing streak with a win over the Raiders in Jeff Saturday's head coaching debut.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles Sign Linval Joseph

The Philadelphia Eagles sign Linval Joseph (DT) after weeks of struggling to stop the run. Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office decided to make a change, signing the two-time all-pro to a one-year deal on Wednesday. After Jordan Davis went down with a high ankle sprain in week eight,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

