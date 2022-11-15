COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Diamond Miller scored 19 points with six assists and four steals, Abby Meyers added 14 points and No. 19 Maryland beat Davidson 70-52 on Wednesday. Maryland’s defense held Davidson to 38.2% shooting and forced 30 turnovers it used to score 16 points. Shyanne Sellers had five of the Terrapins 18 steals to go with her 11 points.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO