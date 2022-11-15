ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

New busing schedule to change start times for 7 Reynoldsburg schools

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Reynoldsburg parents and teachers are upset over a new plan that will change the start time for seven schools following winter break. The district added a fifth busing tier which will allow all students to be in class five days a week. Some students have been learning remotely due to a staffing shortage of bus drivers.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools changing all bus routes after winter break

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As it continues to face transportation issues, Columbus City Schools said it is taking "unprecedented action" to address those issues. The district said it is changing all of its bus routes beginning on Jan. 3. CCS said this means nearly every student who currently receives...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Another student with a gun found in Groveport Madison High School

For the second time in less than a month, a gun was found on a student at Groveport Madison High School. According to Groveport Police Lt. Josh Short, on Nov. 9 officers arrested an 18-year-old male student who was in possession of a loaded SCCY 9mm hand gun. Earlier, on...
GROVEPORT, OH
10TV

Big Walnut students, parents offer feedback on weapons policy change

SUNBURY, Ohio — Big Walnut Local School District is looking into policy changes to allow teachers to carry guns in their buildings after a state law was passed in June. On Oct. 20, the board held the first reading of a policy that would allow teachers to carry weapons in school buildings after completing 24 hours of training along with eight hours of annual recertification each year.
SUNBURY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Ohio rewards schools with lottery sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lottery jackpots are climbing to new records — and the Ohio Lottery Commission benefits from the hype. Profits from the lottery in Ohio go straight into a state-managed fund for K-12 education, and some of that money goes into the private sector. Massive lottery jackpots, including a record-shattering $2 billion dollar […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

ODOT Columbus warns it doesn’t have enough people to plow

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is sending a winter warning for central Ohio drivers that traffic backups on interstates could happen during snow storms because it couldn’t find enough people to plow. ODOT says it needs 300 plow drivers for the central Ohio region but...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way

Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus

Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Chief: Historic Buxton Inn in Granville ruled accidental

GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Township Fire Department has ruled the fire at Historic Buxton Inn in late October accidental. The fire happened during the morning hours of Oct. 25. Granville Fire Chief Casey Curtis said crews from several surrounding departments responded to the scene on East Broadway. The...
GRANVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15 measles cases reported in five central Ohio daycare centers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health (CPH) is investigating an outbreak of measles cases that have been reported in childcare facilities in the area. CPH confirmed that there are an additional 11 measles cases in five different daycares in central Ohio, adding to the four confirmed cases reported last week in one unspecified childcare facility in the city.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Series: Columbus' last assault weapons ban was a failure; City Attorney Zach Klein wants to reinstate it (Part 2)

Editor's Note: After a three year effort to convince a local judge to rule that Ohio's premption law, R.C. 9.68, unconstitutionally infringes upon the City of Columbus' right to exercise its zoning powers, City Attorney Zach Klein is taking the opportunity to fantasize about reinstating another so-called assault weapons ban in Columbus. Given that Klein was in his mid-20s the last time Columbus enacted such a ban, and quite possibly wasn't paying attention, we thought it would be worth refreshing his memory on why reinstating such a ban would be pointless. This is the second in a series of 2005-2006 BuckeyeFirearms.org articles, which were not-so-affectionately named after the ban's sponsor, then-city councilman Mike Mentel.
COLUMBUS, OH
