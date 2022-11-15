Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘It can be a weapon for us moving forward’: Stroud’s run game creates possibilitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
A dominant decade: ‘The Game’s’ horseshoe historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
New busing schedule to change start times for 7 Reynoldsburg schools
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Reynoldsburg parents and teachers are upset over a new plan that will change the start time for seven schools following winter break. The district added a fifth busing tier which will allow all students to be in class five days a week. Some students have been learning remotely due to a staffing shortage of bus drivers.
‘Unprecedented action’: CCS leaders explain reason to overhaul bus transportation mid-school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Families and students within the Columbus City Schools district are bracing for big changes to the bus transportation system. “Why now? We knew we needed to take action,” said Scott Varner, Executive Director of Student and Family Engagement. A driver shortage combined with a software...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools changing all bus routes after winter break
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As it continues to face transportation issues, Columbus City Schools said it is taking "unprecedented action" to address those issues. The district said it is changing all of its bus routes beginning on Jan. 3. CCS said this means nearly every student who currently receives...
Local teacher named Teacher of the Year in Columbus
Melissa Kmetz is a 3rd grade English teacher at Lakeview. In September she was named Ohio's 2023 Teacher of the Year.
Ohio State medical student delivers own child
This couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older.
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
columbusmessenger.com
Another student with a gun found in Groveport Madison High School
For the second time in less than a month, a gun was found on a student at Groveport Madison High School. According to Groveport Police Lt. Josh Short, on Nov. 9 officers arrested an 18-year-old male student who was in possession of a loaded SCCY 9mm hand gun. Earlier, on...
Sheriff: Reported shooting at Franklin Heights High School deemed false
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A false report of a shooting at Franklin Heights High School led to a heavy law enforcement response Wednesday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The spokesperson with South-Western City Schools told 10TV that someone called in a threat to the Columbus Division of...
'I am cleaning every hour on the hour': Daycares take extra precaution to combat triple threat viruses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An earlier surge in RSV is just one of the several factors putting strain on hospitals, and with a triple threat of viruses, it’s even more difficult to keep kids healthy, especially at daycare. This is why Monique Trice at The Kids Playhouse Center in...
Reynoldsburg parents share frustration to school leaders about busing issues
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Students in Reynoldsburg have had an up-and-down schedule with remote and in-person learning. School leaders said this is because of the ongoing struggles and a shortage of bus drivers. To listen, and come up with ways to fix the problem, the district has been holding community...
Big Walnut students, parents offer feedback on weapons policy change
SUNBURY, Ohio — Big Walnut Local School District is looking into policy changes to allow teachers to carry guns in their buildings after a state law was passed in June. On Oct. 20, the board held the first reading of a policy that would allow teachers to carry weapons in school buildings after completing 24 hours of training along with eight hours of annual recertification each year.
How Ohio rewards schools with lottery sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lottery jackpots are climbing to new records — and the Ohio Lottery Commission benefits from the hype. Profits from the lottery in Ohio go straight into a state-managed fund for K-12 education, and some of that money goes into the private sector. Massive lottery jackpots, including a record-shattering $2 billion dollar […]
ODOT Columbus warns it doesn’t have enough people to plow
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is sending a winter warning for central Ohio drivers that traffic backups on interstates could happen during snow storms because it couldn’t find enough people to plow. ODOT says it needs 300 plow drivers for the central Ohio region but...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way
Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
cwcolumbus.com
Police use pepper spray after fight breaks out at Groveport Madison High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police used pepper spray at Groveport Madison High School after a fight broke out Tuesday following a verbal dispute. In a letter sent to parents, Groveport Madison Principal Duane Bland said the incident started shortly after students returned from a school trip to the Trades Expo.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus
Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
Chief: Historic Buxton Inn in Granville ruled accidental
GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Township Fire Department has ruled the fire at Historic Buxton Inn in late October accidental. The fire happened during the morning hours of Oct. 25. Granville Fire Chief Casey Curtis said crews from several surrounding departments responded to the scene on East Broadway. The...
NBC4 Columbus
15 measles cases reported in five central Ohio daycare centers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health (CPH) is investigating an outbreak of measles cases that have been reported in childcare facilities in the area. CPH confirmed that there are an additional 11 measles cases in five different daycares in central Ohio, adding to the four confirmed cases reported last week in one unspecified childcare facility in the city.
buckeyefirearms.org
Series: Columbus' last assault weapons ban was a failure; City Attorney Zach Klein wants to reinstate it (Part 2)
Editor's Note: After a three year effort to convince a local judge to rule that Ohio's premption law, R.C. 9.68, unconstitutionally infringes upon the City of Columbus' right to exercise its zoning powers, City Attorney Zach Klein is taking the opportunity to fantasize about reinstating another so-called assault weapons ban in Columbus. Given that Klein was in his mid-20s the last time Columbus enacted such a ban, and quite possibly wasn't paying attention, we thought it would be worth refreshing his memory on why reinstating such a ban would be pointless. This is the second in a series of 2005-2006 BuckeyeFirearms.org articles, which were not-so-affectionately named after the ban's sponsor, then-city councilman Mike Mentel.
10TV
Columbus, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0