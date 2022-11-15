Read full article on original website
Wade Eugene Fordin
We are sad to announce the passing of Wade Eugene Fordin, 59, of Elko and Spring Creek, NV. Wade retired from the State of Nevada after working 30 years as a mechanic, first at the Department of Transportation and then for the Nevada Highway Patrol. Wade was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and camp. He also had a love for animals big and small. He spent free time trail riding with his horses and rarely went anywhere without one of his dogs.
PACE Coalition moves to new Elko location
PACE Coalition in Elko has moved to new offices in the Hugh D. McMullen Building, 429 Court St., Suite 2. The move gives the organization more space and more parking for visitors. The nonprofit was launched 21 years ago and tasked by the Nevada Legislature with reducing and preventing underage...
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — Mybrary is once again hosting the annual Sugar Plum Tree. Partner organizations have provided names of youth, elderly, and those with special needs along with their gift requests. Community members may come in to the library and select a tag from the tree, and purchase gifts for those who may not otherwise get one at Christmas.
Business After Hours at MedX AirOne
ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Nov. 17 at MedX AirOne at 803 Murray Way from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items, sample a variety of tasty beverages, and enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes, including two tickets to Silver Stage Players’ “Down the Rabbit Hole: A Whiskey Tasting Adventure.” They will be bringing even more fun to the party by having their first response vehicles and flight assets available for attendees to view.
Man accused of battering pregnant girlfriend
ELKO – A man was arrested on non-felony charges after he allegedly pushed his pregnant girlfriend down a flight of stairs and later punched her three times in the stomach. According to Carlin police, the couple was living in Fernley when the suspect, Codey G. Thompson, 28, completed his probation and began consuming alcohol. Following a domestic incident, the woman and their 2-year-old child traveled to Carlin on Nov. 7.
Two fires Saturday in Elko area
ELKO – Elko County firefighters extinguished two blazes on Saturday, one involving a commercial truck and another a garage. Several units responded to the fire in a detached garage at a home in the Horse Palace area of Spring Creek. “The on-duty crew from Station 28 made an aggressive...
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.
Spring Creek Man Dies in Crash on I-80 West of Winnemucca
Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed a driver on I-80 west of Winnemucca earlier this month. The crash happened on November 4th around 8:30 p.m. near state mile marker 165, about 13 miles west of Winnemucca. NSP says a white Nissan hatchback was stopped in the right...
RSV on the rise in western Nevada
ELKO – Western Nevada is reporting a “significant uptick” in RCSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases, but the Elko area has not seen a similar increase, according to hospital officials. “At Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, we are seeing the usual, seasonal spread of respiratory illnesses, including RSV and...
ECSD to receive nearly $500,000 in DOJ school safety funding
ELKO — Elko County School District will receive a School Violence Prevention Program grant totaling $485,263 from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The funds will be used to support the school district’s purchase of updated technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Elko, NV
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.
New trial ordered for former deputy
ELKO – A former Elko County Sheriff’s deputy will face a retrial on sexual assault and controlled substance charges stemming from a split verdict about three months ago. A new trial for Richard Lespade was ordered Monday to be reset in Elko District Court by Judge Mason Simons.
