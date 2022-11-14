Saka is Driving Through Rush Hour: L.A.-based international producer Saka got his start DJing when he was in college in 2014. “When I first started DJing, it was in college back in 2014,” he says. “At the time I was mostly playing tech house, and it was definitely more casual. I didn’t start producing until after I finished school & was working a full time job. I started making four on the floor, got bored with it, and started making more beat-oriented stuff a la lofi hip-hop. I definitely got addicted to the process, but it wasn’t serious until I started my current project, Saka, in the Fall of 2018.”

