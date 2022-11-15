ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Fall to Indiana in Second Loss of Young Season

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49f9KH_0jAsW98800

Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Fall to Indiana in Second Loss of Young Season

No. 11 Tennessee fell to No. 12 Indiana in the second home game of the season on Monday night.

The Lady Vols trailed throughout against the Hoosiers, never being able to take control of the game. The loss marks the second of the season for UT, with both coming to Top-15 teams.

Tennessee had a strong night from beyond the arc, shooting 9-24 as a team. Tess Darby and Jasmine Powell led the Lady Vols in the area, contributing 18 overall points from deep.

Despite the solid shooting, Tennessee struggled to slow down Indiana's attack. The Hoosiers were fairly efficient throughout the entirety of the game, excelling in mid-range shooting while providing various sparks from three.

Indiana's offense also played cleaner basketball than the Lady Vols on Monday, turning the ball over 10 times compared to Tennessee's 15.

The most significant factor of the Lady Vols' loss, though, was in the rebounding difference. The Hoosiers out-rebounded Tennessee 35 to 33. This game marks the second consecutive game Kellie Harper's Lady Vols have lost the board battle, which is an uncharacteristic occurrence for Lady Vol Basketball.

Tennessee's defense was terrific against Ohio State in the season opener until an inordinate amount of turnovers allowed the Buckeyes to dominate. And against UMass, Kellie Harper's defense played well.

However, against the Hoosiers, the Lady Vols were far from sufficient on the defensive side of the ball.

Indiana went on many runs in the game, including an 11-0 run in the first quarter that allowed the Hoosiers to play ahead for the remaining 34 minutes of the game.

The Hoosiers found a lot of success with mid-range shooting, and the Tennessee's fairly soft defensive showing led to five different Hoosiers finishing the night with double-digit point totals.

After the game. Lady Vols guard and point leader on the night Jasmine Powell attributed their inability to prevent Indiana's attack to lackluster transition defense.

Meanwhile Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper attributed the poor defense, and the overall poor performance, to a "lack of toughness."

A specific example of Tennessee's lack of toughness came in the first half, when Indiana made three threes off of offensive boards.

Tennessee has a lot of problems currently, and there doesn't seem to be an easy fix.

But Kellie Harper affirmed that the team will improve.

"We will get better because we have to," Harper said.

Tennessee will have two practice days and an off-day before heading down to the Bahamas this weekend. The Lady Vols will take on Rutgers on Saturday at Noon ET.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Communications

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

One thing that should make Tennessee Vols fans uneasy this week

Almost all of the talk surrounding the Tennessee Vols right now has to do with whether or not UT will make the College Football Playoff. Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the playoff rankings. They might need USC or TCU to lose to reach the playoff. One thing that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee commitments, targets in updated Top247 for 2024 class

A number of Tennessee's targets are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated Top247 for the 2024 class. After releasing its first ranking of the nation's top 247 players in the 2024 class in April and updating the rankings in August, 247Sports released another update Wednesday now that most high school players across the country have completed their regular seasons.
KNOXVILLE, TN
sportstalkatl.com

Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?

The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

RB commitment parts ways with Vols

One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Three-Star Running Back De-Commits From Tennessee

Running back Will Stallings Jr. is no longer a member of the 2023 Tennessee recruiting class, announcing that he is opening his recruitment up Tuesday afternoon. “After a conversation my family and (Tennessee running backs) coach Jerry Mack I’ll be opening my recruiting process back up,” Stallings tweeted. “I will be taken visits to determine where I will be attending.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

2023 RB Commit Stallings Backs Off Pledge to Vols

2023 California running back Will Stallings had been committed to Tennessee since July, but the West Coast prospect has now announced his de-commitment from the program.  Sources have indicated to Volunteer Country that this is a mutual parting of ways, as Tennessee continues to look to add at ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”

An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Duncan honored for 60 years of service in the ministry

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Most Campbell Countians have either heard or seen Dr. Clarence Duncan on WLAF or in person at Bethel Baptist Church these past four decades. This month marks 60 years of service in the ministry for the 89- year- old Duncan, and he was celebrated by family, friends and parishioners over the weekend.
JACKSBORO, TN
livingnewdeal.org

Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN

Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy