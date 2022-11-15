ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KIMA TV

What to do if your kids get sick with RSV as hospitals reach capacity

SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country and Washington state continue to see cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children. For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The virus can infect deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia, and in babies it can impede breathing by inflaming tiny airways.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

Skagit County man among University of Idaho students stabbed to death

MOSCOW, Idaho — A 20-year-old from Skagit County is among the four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death at an off-campus rental home around noon on Sunday. Police discovered the bodies after responding to a report of an unconscious person at the Moscow, Idaho, home....
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Virtual map details Forest Service efforts to thin fire-prone forests, some initial projects to start in Idaho, Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As wildfires grow bigger and hotter across the West, the U.S. Forest Service faces a daunting task. The agency has developed a 10-year strategy that calls for removing hazardous fuels across 20 million acres of national forests — and 30 million acres of federal, state, tribal and private land — to protect resources and communities.
IDAHO STATE
KUOW

Native representation to increase in Washington Legislature

Washington state is home to 29 federally recognized Native American Tribes, but only one Native person currently serves in the state Legislature. That will change next year. Three enrolled members of Native tribes are poised to win their elections this fall. Democrat Debra Lekanoff, a member of a Tlingit tribe...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Waste Management announces $56 million for recycling technology in WA

SPOKANE, Wash. — Waste Management (WM) announced plans to invest $56 million to advance recycling technologies at three material recovery facilities across Washington. With the demand for recycled products expected to rise, the investment will help WM capture more recycled materials and increase access to recycling for its customers. “Sustainability is WM’s core business,” said WM Pacific Northwest Vice President...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

Surge in RSV cases impacting pediatric hospital capacity

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — State hospital leaders are sounding the alarm, again, as capacity dwindles due to the surge in respiratory illnesses among children. Leaders at Kadlec said they've seen a number of pediatric patients hospitalized with respiratory illnesses. Health experts said respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is impacting children earlier...
SEATTLE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Native inmates in Washington happy to see prison powwows return

Inmate James Rousseau remembers the last powwow he attended at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, a few miles west of Spokane, Washington. “I was here in 2019 before the Covid hit,” he said. “I was here at MSU (minimum security unit) camp and we had the powwow. We had a good turnout and a really good time. It felt good to be around my people.”
SPOKANE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
KUOW

Washington state is nixing fish farms in public waters

Washington state will no longer lease state-owned aquatic land for fish farms. The Department of Natural Resources informed Cooke Aquaculture that it will not renew its leases for two Puget Sound fish farms. The department is reviewing its policies for similar farms across the state. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Inslee orders Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance

OLYMPIA, Wash. — November 20 is observed as Transgender Day of Remembrance in a growing movement that began in 1999, according to GLAAD. Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed the day as Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 3, inviting all Washingtonians to join him in the observance. The day was...
WASHINGTON STATE
theeasterner.org

Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County

Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Catch ‘Holiday Specials,’ Trout, At Select WA Lakes

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Forget about standing in lines on the day after Thanksgiving this year, and think instead about casting a line in one of the many lakes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is still stocking this November.
WASHINGTON STATE

