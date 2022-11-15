Read full article on original website
Why housing discrimination is worse today than it was in the 1960’s
SEATTLE — The gap in the homeownership rate between Black and white families in the U.S. is bigger today than when it was legal to refuse to sell someone a home because of the color of their skin, according to data from the Urban Institute. The percentage of Black...
KIMA TV
What to do if your kids get sick with RSV as hospitals reach capacity
SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country and Washington state continue to see cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children. For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The virus can infect deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia, and in babies it can impede breathing by inflaming tiny airways.
KIMA TV
Skagit County man among University of Idaho students stabbed to death
MOSCOW, Idaho — A 20-year-old from Skagit County is among the four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death at an off-campus rental home around noon on Sunday. Police discovered the bodies after responding to a report of an unconscious person at the Moscow, Idaho, home....
WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that...
Even in Washington State, Mass Adoption of Electric Cars Facing Hurdles
From the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Renton, the Washington State Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee was updated Tuesday morning on its ongoing study of strategies to encourage high consumption fuel users to switch to electric vehicles. JTC has been tasked to do so by the Legislature...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Virtual map details Forest Service efforts to thin fire-prone forests, some initial projects to start in Idaho, Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As wildfires grow bigger and hotter across the West, the U.S. Forest Service faces a daunting task. The agency has developed a 10-year strategy that calls for removing hazardous fuels across 20 million acres of national forests — and 30 million acres of federal, state, tribal and private land — to protect resources and communities.
KUOW
Native representation to increase in Washington Legislature
Washington state is home to 29 federally recognized Native American Tribes, but only one Native person currently serves in the state Legislature. That will change next year. Three enrolled members of Native tribes are poised to win their elections this fall. Democrat Debra Lekanoff, a member of a Tlingit tribe...
Waste Management announces $56 million for recycling technology in WA
SPOKANE, Wash. — Waste Management (WM) announced plans to invest $56 million to advance recycling technologies at three material recovery facilities across Washington. With the demand for recycled products expected to rise, the investment will help WM capture more recycled materials and increase access to recycling for its customers. “Sustainability is WM’s core business,” said WM Pacific Northwest Vice President...
KIMA TV
Surge in RSV cases impacting pediatric hospital capacity
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — State hospital leaders are sounding the alarm, again, as capacity dwindles due to the surge in respiratory illnesses among children. Leaders at Kadlec said they've seen a number of pediatric patients hospitalized with respiratory illnesses. Health experts said respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is impacting children earlier...
Former IRS National Attorney: Capitol Gains Tax IS income Tax
According to information from the Washington Policy Center and a former 30-year IRS tax vet, there's no discussion: WA state's capital gains tax is an income tax. WA State Democrats and Inslee claim is an excise because of real estate. Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center recently spoke with...
spokanepublicradio.org
Native inmates in Washington happy to see prison powwows return
Inmate James Rousseau remembers the last powwow he attended at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, a few miles west of Spokane, Washington. “I was here in 2019 before the Covid hit,” he said. “I was here at MSU (minimum security unit) camp and we had the powwow. We had a good turnout and a really good time. It felt good to be around my people.”
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
KUOW
Washington state is nixing fish farms in public waters
Washington state will no longer lease state-owned aquatic land for fish farms. The Department of Natural Resources informed Cooke Aquaculture that it will not renew its leases for two Puget Sound fish farms. The department is reviewing its policies for similar farms across the state. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary...
610KONA
USPS Says Avoid the Blue Boxes During the Holidays in Washington State
During the holiday season, the USPS is especially busy. In fact, December is typically the busiest month for the postal service, with an estimated 20 billion pieces of mail being delivered during that month. To help ensure that your holiday mail arrives on time, there are a few things you...
nbcrightnow.com
Inslee orders Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance
OLYMPIA, Wash. — November 20 is observed as Transgender Day of Remembrance in a growing movement that began in 1999, according to GLAAD. Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed the day as Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 3, inviting all Washingtonians to join him in the observance. The day was...
theeasterner.org
Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County
Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
Robbery: Why Do My License Tabs Cost So Much in Washington State?
It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not referring to Thanksgiving or Christmas or anything having to do with the holiday season. I’m referring to the letter in the mail I get each year around this time from the State of Washington reminding me that it’s time to renew my vehicle license tabs.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Catch ‘Holiday Specials,’ Trout, At Select WA Lakes
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Forget about standing in lines on the day after Thanksgiving this year, and think instead about casting a line in one of the many lakes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is still stocking this November.
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
Idaho Transportation Department Issues Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge Until Structural Repairs Can Be Made
LENORE - The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge until structural repairs can be completed. The ITD is responsible for safety inspections on all bridges within the State of Idaho. The Lenore Bridge connects the town of Lenore, ID to US Highway 12. Nez Perce...
