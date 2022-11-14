Nerf is making a $170 gun based on a League of Legends rocket launcher

The League of Legends character Jinx has a rocket launcher called Fishbones, and the name is appropriate: It's basically a big, shoulder-mounted shark. And if you've ever thought to yourself, "Yes, I too would like a massive predatory fish-gun in my life," the fine folks at Nerf may have just what you're looking for.

Nerf LMTD X League of Legends Jinx Fishbones, as the fun firearm is formally called, is a new Nerf gun inspired by the famously chaotic League of Legends character, who carries it along with a minigun called Pow-Pow. The Nerf version of Fishbones does not fire high explosives, sadly, but it does pack a pretty good punch as these things go: It has an 18-dart drum, and fires them in clusters of three through a yawning, articulated jaw that will open and shut as required.

That's the plan, anyway. Fishbones is available for preorder, exclusively on Amazon , until January 3, 2023, but isn't currently slated to ship until December 1, 023—just in time for the next holiday season. Predictably, this bad boy isn't cheap: It goes for $170, which according to the Hasbro website makes it the most expensive Nerf LMTD weapon on the market, well ahead of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster ($126), the Star Trek: Starfleet Type 3 and Type 2 Phaser Blasters ($120), the Star Wars: Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster ($110), and Halo Needler ($100).

Amazingly, that hefty price tag doesn't even include any extra darts—it comes with just 18, a single loadout—although it does have a "Jinx-inspired display stand and premium packaging," presumably because nobody who buys one of these things is ever actually going to take it outside and play with it.

I'm not sure I'd ever spend that kind of coin on a Nerf gun, and especially one that my nephew is going to break the first time he comes over anyway. But it is a pretty sweet-looking piece of kit—I imagine that the Nerf/LoL crossover fandom is going to have a hard time not pulling the trigger (so to speak) on this one.

(Image credit: Nerf / Riot Games)

(Image credit: Nerf / Riot Games)

(Image credit: Nerf / Riot Games)

(Image credit: Nerf / Riot Games)

(Image credit: Nerf / Riot Games)