Nerf is making a $170 gun based on a League of Legends rocket launcher

By Andy Chalk
 3 days ago

The League of Legends character Jinx has a rocket launcher called Fishbones, and the name is appropriate: It's basically a big, shoulder-mounted shark. And if you've ever thought to yourself, "Yes, I too would like a massive predatory fish-gun in my life," the fine folks at Nerf may have just what you're looking for.

Nerf LMTD X League of Legends Jinx Fishbones, as the fun firearm is formally called, is a new Nerf gun inspired by the famously chaotic League of Legends character, who carries it along with a minigun called Pow-Pow. The Nerf version of Fishbones does not fire high explosives, sadly, but it does pack a pretty good punch as these things go: It has an 18-dart drum, and fires them in clusters of three through a yawning, articulated jaw that will open and shut as required.

That's the plan, anyway. Fishbones is available for preorder, exclusively on Amazon , until January 3, 2023, but isn't currently slated to ship until December 1, 023—just in time for the next holiday season. Predictably, this bad boy isn't cheap: It goes for $170, which according to the Hasbro website makes it the most expensive Nerf LMTD weapon on the market, well ahead of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster ($126), the Star Trek: Starfleet Type 3 and Type 2 Phaser Blasters ($120), the Star Wars: Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster ($110), and Halo Needler ($100).

Amazingly, that hefty price tag doesn't even include any extra darts—it comes with just 18, a single loadout—although it does have a "Jinx-inspired display stand and premium packaging," presumably because nobody who buys one of these things is ever actually going to take it outside and play with it.

I'm not sure I'd ever spend that kind of coin on a Nerf gun, and especially one that my nephew is going to break the first time he comes over anyway. But it is a pretty sweet-looking piece of kit—I imagine that the Nerf/LoL crossover fandom is going to have a hard time not pulling the trigger (so to speak) on this one.

(Image credit: Nerf / Riot Games)

(Image credit: Nerf / Riot Games)

(Image credit: Nerf / Riot Games)

(Image credit: Nerf / Riot Games)

(Image credit: Nerf / Riot Games)

(Image credit: Nerf / Riot Games)

Related
dexerto.com

League of Legends Eternals Series 2 finally launches after lengthy wait

League of Legends’ controversial stat-tracker, Eternals, is finally launching Series 2 in Season 13. New trackers are live as of LoL patch 12.22, nearly three years after Series 1’s launch. Eternals were first introduced to League of Legends in 2019 and were met with much criticism. The stat...
ComicBook

League of Legends Updates Confirmed for 2 More Champions

League of Legends champions are getting updated in the future, Riot Games confirmed this week, with both Jax and Rell set to get the "midscope updates" that other champions have successfully received in the past. That means that these aren't the full-on reworks that some champions like Udyr have gotten, but the changes should put them in a more preferable spot and will hopefully be something for Rell and Jax mains to look forward to.
NME

‘Total War: Warhammer 3’’s post-launch updates brought a “major recovery” to the game’s sales

Sega has confirmed that despite strong launch sales, the reaction to Total War: Warhammer 3 “worried” the company. Speaking on an earnings call with investors last month, Sega’s president Haruki Satomi explained that Total War: Warhammer 3 had “strong” sales when it launched in February this year but “it was not as good as expected thereafter, so we worried about it.”
SVG

We Already Know What Class The Next Overwatch 2 Hero Will Be

While "Overwatch 2" has mostly retained the series' signature gameplay, Blizzard Entertainment's follow-up to the highly popular hero shooter was released with some changes to the core formula — some better than others — and new characters to shake things up a bit. Upon its rocky launch on October 4, "Overwatch 2" shipped with three new heroes for players to choose from — Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. Recently, Blizzard announced that a new Tank hero named Rammatra will be introduced on December 6 and will be attainable at Tier 55 in the game's Battle Pass. But apparently, Ramattra isn't the only new hero that will be added to "Overwatch 2" in the new future.
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 players locked out of 2FA by phone requirements finally have pleas answered

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the game’s SMS Protect feature will now accept prepaid phones. In a tweet released earlier today, the company shared that players from around the world will be able to use prepaid phones to satisfy SMS Protect on their Battle.net accounts. The change goes live today alongside season one’s midseason patch and should be available to all players by tomorrow.
notebookcheck.net

CD Projekt Red confirms Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC will not be free to download

Despite its rocky launch, CD Projekt Red managed to salvage Cyberpunk 2077 quite well by topping it up with a steady stream of patches. There's a sequel in the works, too, but that is unlikely to see the light of day anytime soon. Meanwhile, the only major piece of content to look forward to is the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC. Unfortunately, it won't be free.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

