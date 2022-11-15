Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Skagit County man among University of Idaho students stabbed to death
MOSCOW, Idaho — A 20-year-old from Skagit County is among the four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death at an off-campus rental home around noon on Sunday. Police discovered the bodies after responding to a report of an unconscious person at the Moscow, Idaho, home....
KIMA TV
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
KIMA TV
Lynnwood 2-year-old dies of suspected fentanyl exposure
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives believe a 2-year-old Lynnwood boy who died over the weekend likely died due to fentanyl exposure. According to the SCSO, deputies responded to an apartment on the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. Responding deputies gave the boy life-saving measures until aid units arrived.
KIMA TV
Boy, 9, shot in Renton road-rage incident released from ICU
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 9-year-old boy who was shot in the face and chest during a road-rage incident on Friday is in "satisfactory" condition and is no longer in the Seattle hospital's ICU, as of Wednesday morning, according to Harborview Medical Center. Isaiah Johns went from "critical" to "serious"...
KIMA TV
Slain Ingraham High School student's name released
SEATTLE, Wash. — The 17-year-old boy killed at Ingraham High School was identified by his family in open court Tuesday. Ebenezer Haile was killed during a shooting on Nov. 8 at the high school. A victim advocate for Haile's family spoke about him in court Tuesday as the 14-year-old...
KIMA TV
3 taken to hospital after SUV hits tree at 60 mph in Woodinville
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a violent car crash in east King County early Tuesday morning. According to King County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a Chevy Suburban driving about 60 mph on Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road in Woodinville hit a tree head-on shortly before 2 a.m.
KIMA TV
Mountain Loop Highway closed for season in Snohomish County
The Mountain Loop Highway was closed for the season in both directions in Snohomish County, officials said. The closure began Nov. 9 ahead of the winter snow when the road becomes impassable. The road section blocked to traffic in both directions is between the Deer Creek Gate on the west...
KIMA TV
Bathroom fight over gun led to deadly shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE, Wash. — Court documents released Monday describe how a bathroom fight over a gun between two groups of teenagers led to the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School on Nov. 8, 2022. The teens were fighting because the boy who was shot knew the accused shooter had brought...
KIMA TV
Mexican cartel drug runners sentenced in Seattle for federal trafficking convictions
Two men who served as drug runners for a Mexican drug cartel were sentenced Nov. 8 to federal prison on federal drug trafficking convictions, the US Attorney’s office for the Western District of Washington reported. Armando Fierro-Ponce, 28, was sentenced to 8 years in prison by U.S. District Judge...
KIMA TV
US Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star departs Seattle for Antarctica
SEATTLE — America's only heavy icebreaker ship departed Seattle for Antarctica on Wednesday. Operation Deep Freeze kicked off at 2 p.m. as the Cutter Polar Star left the US Coast Guard Base Seattle on Alaskan Way South. The Coast Guard said the annual journey's mission is to resupply the "United States Antarctic stations of the National Science Foundation, the lead agency for the United States Antarctic Program."
KIMA TV
Accused shooter at Ingraham High School could face murder charge as adult
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two teen suspects connected to the deadly shooting at a north Seattle high school on Nov. 8 appeared in court Tuesday for their arraignments. The 14-year-old accused shooter was charged Monday with murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. The teen's 15-year-old accomplice was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and rendering criminal assistance.
KIMA TV
Graffiti covering freeway and road signs in Seattle draws concern from drivers
SEATTLE, Wash. — Graffiti-covered road signs along downtown Seattle freeways and streets are far too common. You may have seen graffiti covering stop signs, parking signs, speed limit signs or directional signs. Drivers are expressing their concerns, saying the covered signs make it harder to navigate streets. “A lot...
KIMA TV
UW developing RSV vaccines, human trials going well, university says
PORTLAND, Ore. — RSV has been around for a while. But the conversation has ramped up recently as hospitals are filling up with patients. "I’m very eager for RSV vaccines, and I heard really promising things about this one coming," said Dr. Ann Loeffler, health officer with Multnomah County.
KIMA TV
Toxic turf? Debate weighs safety of artificial crumb rubber fields used for kid's sports
SEATTLE (SOA) — Artificial turf fields are just about everywhere in the U.S. They’re used in countless parks, sports fields and stadiums from coast to coast. If you’ve ever walked on one, you’ve probably seen the tiny bits of rubber scattered across the synthetic grass. That ground-up material is known as “crumb rubber” and it’s at the center of a raging debate: is it safe for our kids to be playing on?
KIMA TV
Layoff rumors have Seattle Amazon employees on edge
SEATTLE, Wash. — Reports of Amazon planning to lay off thousands of workers came as a surprise to employees KOMO News spoke to Monday. The New York Times reported Monday the Seattle-based company plans to lay off approximately 10,000 workers in corporate and tech jobs. Those layoffs would represent about 3% of Amazon's corporate workforce and less than 1% of its global workforce, according to the New York Times report.
KIMA TV
Shorthanded UW Huskies show grit in win over Utah Tech
The Washington Huskies men's basketball team is 3-0, and that's pretty darn good. But what you really need to watch for in November is whether this team has the pieces for a push forward. Yup, they absolutely do. On a night when the Huskies were without Kentucky super transfer Keion...
Comments / 0