SEATTLE (SOA) — Artificial turf fields are just about everywhere in the U.S. They’re used in countless parks, sports fields and stadiums from coast to coast. If you’ve ever walked on one, you’ve probably seen the tiny bits of rubber scattered across the synthetic grass. That ground-up material is known as “crumb rubber” and it’s at the center of a raging debate: is it safe for our kids to be playing on?

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO