Centre Daily

Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor

View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.
NBC Sports

Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback

Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

How PFF graded Mitchell, Warner in resilient win vs. Chargers

The 49ers had an up-and-down performance in their 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, but there were a few players that stood out above the rest. Both sides of the ball were a little slow in getting up to speed after the bye week break but they eventually did enough in all three phases of the game to walk away from Week 10 with a winning record and their PFF scores reflect it.
iheart.com

Cooper Kupp's Injury Status Determined

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will miss at least four weeks after being placed on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, head coach Sean McVay confirmed via NFL Network's Kayla Burton on Tuesday (November 15). McVay confirmed Kupp will require surgery for the injury, according to Burton....
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo shares halftime message from 49ers’ win over Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers picked up a critical win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. Justin Herbert immediately put the Chargers on the board with a touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter on the opening drive of the game. L.A. built up a 13-3 lead before the 49ers found the endzone thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo and were up 16-10 heading into halftime.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Falling After Loss vs. Panthers?

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) faced arguably their worst loss of the season this past week against the Carolina Panthers (3-7). The offensive line fell apart and the run game never truly was established in the 25-15 loss against their NFC South rival. To pile on another bad reason behind the...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Chargers expect Otito Ogbonnia to miss rest of season with quad injury

Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia was carted off during Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers, and it appears that his season has come to an end. The Chargers expect Ogbonnia to miss the rest of the season with a quad injury, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Chargers...
Centre Daily

Ron Cook: Which former Steelers could make an immediate jump to coaching?

PITTSBURGH — No one should be surprised if former Steelers Deshea Townsend and Larry Foote end up as head coaches in the NFL. They are taking the traditional path to what they hope is the top of their profession, gathering valuable experience as assistant coaches. Townsend, passing-game coordinator and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Raiders QB Derek Carr says he’s not questioning teammate Darren Waller’s commitment

LAS VEGAS — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Wednesday he isn’t questioning star tight end Darren Waller’s resolve to get back on the field. An emotional Carr made comments after Sunday’s loss to the Colts indicating he was upset that some players weren’t fully committed to their craft. And sources said Monday there is frustration in the building over Waller’s prolonged absence as he deals with a hamstring injury.

