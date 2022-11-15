Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor
View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.
Chiefs missing top three receivers to start Chargers week
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting the week off rough with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all out of practice.
Centre Daily
‘Lotta Red-Ass!’ Cowboys Coach McCarthy on Losing Locker Room & Gambling at Green Bay
FRISCO - A 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field wasn't enough as the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in overtime on Sunday. And yes, here at The Star in Frisco on Monday, the frustration is still palpable. ... some of it based on some "gambling'' that did not pay off.
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback
Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
Raiders still searching for answers to improve pass rush
The Las Vegas Raiders are last in the NFL with 3.24% of sacks coming on opposing passing attempts
NBC Sports
How PFF graded Mitchell, Warner in resilient win vs. Chargers
The 49ers had an up-and-down performance in their 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, but there were a few players that stood out above the rest. Both sides of the ball were a little slow in getting up to speed after the bye week break but they eventually did enough in all three phases of the game to walk away from Week 10 with a winning record and their PFF scores reflect it.
iheart.com
Cooper Kupp's Injury Status Determined
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will miss at least four weeks after being placed on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, head coach Sean McVay confirmed via NFL Network's Kayla Burton on Tuesday (November 15). McVay confirmed Kupp will require surgery for the injury, according to Burton....
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo shares halftime message from 49ers’ win over Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers picked up a critical win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. Justin Herbert immediately put the Chargers on the board with a touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter on the opening drive of the game. L.A. built up a 13-3 lead before the 49ers found the endzone thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo and were up 16-10 heading into halftime.
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Falling After Loss vs. Panthers?
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) faced arguably their worst loss of the season this past week against the Carolina Panthers (3-7). The offensive line fell apart and the run game never truly was established in the 25-15 loss against their NFC South rival. To pile on another bad reason behind the...
NBC Sports
Chargers expect Otito Ogbonnia to miss rest of season with quad injury
Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia was carted off during Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers, and it appears that his season has come to an end. The Chargers expect Ogbonnia to miss the rest of the season with a quad injury, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Chargers...
Centre Daily
Ron Cook: Which former Steelers could make an immediate jump to coaching?
PITTSBURGH — No one should be surprised if former Steelers Deshea Townsend and Larry Foote end up as head coaches in the NFL. They are taking the traditional path to what they hope is the top of their profession, gathering valuable experience as assistant coaches. Townsend, passing-game coordinator and...
Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette were among the most notable players injured in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
Centre Daily
Raiders QB Derek Carr says he’s not questioning teammate Darren Waller’s commitment
LAS VEGAS — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Wednesday he isn’t questioning star tight end Darren Waller’s resolve to get back on the field. An emotional Carr made comments after Sunday’s loss to the Colts indicating he was upset that some players weren’t fully committed to their craft. And sources said Monday there is frustration in the building over Waller’s prolonged absence as he deals with a hamstring injury.
Former Browns DBs Channing Stribling, Parnell Motley taken in XFL Draft
Wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley was not the only player who has spent time with the Cleveland Browns who has ended up in the XFL today. As they continue to work through their reboot draft, two more players who have spent time with the Browns in training camp have been taken off the board in defensive backs Parnell Motley and Channing Stribling.
Titans place Caleb Farley on IR, promote pair ahead of ‘TNF’
The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Caleb Farley on injured reserve and promoted two players to the active roster in a
Top Program-Changing Commitments of the 2022 NCAA Early Signing Period
Isaiah Collier to USC could shift the perception in Los Angeles for top point guards—and he’s not the only prospect who can make an immediate impact.
