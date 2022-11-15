November 14, 2022 - SmartAsset recently listed St. Petersburg as its 13th-best city for military retirees. The financial information platform compared the nation’s 200 largest cities according to eight metrics across three categories: military retirement friendliness, veteran resources and economic environment. St. Pete was the only city in the top 25 to score a perfect 100 in the friendliness score. Anchorage, Alaska, came in first, while Port St. Lucie was the second-highest-rated city in Florida at 22.

