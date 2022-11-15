Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas provides overdose kits to the public
To combat a record-breaking number of deaths, health officials are now offering free medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses to any local adult. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) recently announced it joined a statewide initiative to increase access to naloxone – the generic version of Narcan. Any person over 18 can now request the nasal spray healthcare providers believe can reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths.
stpetecatalyst.com
Bayfront to build St. Pete cancer and orthopaedic center
Since taking over the St. Petersburg Bayfront Health hospital campus in 2020, Orlando Health has made drastic improvements and focusing on more specialized care, and it will now bring a cancer and orthopaedic center to downtown. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg announced Tuesday it is teaming up with three of the...
New report finds Florida 44th in nation for lack of lung cancer treatment
Florida is 44th in the nation for lack of treatment for lung cancer, a startling statistic according to the American Lung Association.
fox13news.com
St. Pete community gets close-up look at Tampa International Airport's new Airside D plans
TAMPA, Fla. - Tourism is the lifeblood of Florida, and with Florida seeing record-breaking numbers in 2022, Tampa International Airport is building plans to keep up with the growth. Wednesday night at the Museum of the American Arts & Crafts Movement in St. Petersburg, the community got an up-close look...
Florida Facing Potential Tripledemic Of Illness
COVID, influenza and RSV are hitting Florida all at once.
Construction Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital. According to deputies, on Wednesday Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Port Security responded to the scene of an accident at Port Tampa Bay at approximately 11:07 a.m.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete welcomes military retirees
November 14, 2022 - SmartAsset recently listed St. Petersburg as its 13th-best city for military retirees. The financial information platform compared the nation’s 200 largest cities according to eight metrics across three categories: military retirement friendliness, veteran resources and economic environment. St. Pete was the only city in the top 25 to score a perfect 100 in the friendliness score. Anchorage, Alaska, came in first, while Port St. Lucie was the second-highest-rated city in Florida at 22.
fox13news.com
Port of Tampa Bay construction worker dead after 3,000-pound bundle of lumber crushes him, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A construction worker is dead after a bundle of lumber rolled off a forklift and crushed him Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to the accident at Port Tampa Bay at about 11:07 a.m. A person working at...
Tampa among top 20 most expensive cities in US
Tampa is one of the most expensive places to live in all of the U.S., according to data from doxoPLUS.
fox13news.com
Harbor pilots help guide massive ships in Tampa Bay waters
TAMPA, Fla. - Harbor pilots have one of the most unique jobs in the world, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. They don't fly planes, but they do guide massive ships into Tampa Bay. The 200,000 ton ships and cruises coming in haul gas, goods, and...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough commissioners agree to provide affordable housing option in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Renters in the Tampa Bay area are paying the sixth most over-valued prices in the country, so Hillsborough commissioners took a stab at the county's affordable housing crunch. Hillsborough County commissioners agreed to provide at least one more option – a housing complex at Gibsonton and Mathog...
Popular barber chain Floyd's 99 plans to open five new locations in Tampa Bay area
Floyd's currently has 127 locations across the country, with six nearby in the Orlando area.
Things To Do For Thanksgiving 2022 In the Tampa, Clearwater, And St. Petersburg Area
Families who love the Thanksgiving holiday and are interested in fun things to do may find the perfect fit with this list of our favorite 2022 Thanksgiving events and turkey trot races in the Tampa Bay area. Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble WHEN: Thursday, November 24 at
Bay News 9
New terminal, modernization moving forward at Tampa International Airport
TAMPA, Fla. — To keep up with growth in Tampa Bay, Tampa International Airport is moving forward with plans to expand and modernize. The expansion is part of the airport’s 2022 Master Plan update which takes a closer look at consumer needs and industry trends. What You Need...
Florida, Tampa Bay rent prices on the rise while other big metros slow
Apartment costs are starting to slow down in some big cities, but Florida is bucking that trend, according to new rental data.
Suspect killed by St. Pete police showed signs of strange behavior days before death, state attorney says
A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in killing an armed suspect during a September encounter, according to State Attorney Bruce Bartlett.
Bay News 9
A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida
Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
fox13news.com
Disney announces developer for affordable housing project in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World has chosen a developer for its new affordable and attainable housing development, which will be built on approximately 80-acres of land in southwest Orange County, Florida just miles from the theme park resort. The development – which will be privately financed – will be...
New Jersey-Based Comfort Food Joint, Taylor Sam’s, Secures Lease in St. Pete
As the first out-of-state location, owners Dawn and Scott Spivak plan on gutting the building so they can ‘replicate’ the aesthetic of their flagship outpost.
CBS News
St. Petersburg City Council passes rent increase notice ordinance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Landlords in St. Petersburg now have to give tenants more notice before raising their rent payments. The St. Petersburg City Council passed the ordinance on Thursday that will now require landlords to give residents a 60-day heads up. "Unfortunately, I was disappointed because...
