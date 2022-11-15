ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas provides overdose kits to the public

To combat a record-breaking number of deaths, health officials are now offering free medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses to any local adult. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) recently announced it joined a statewide initiative to increase access to naloxone – the generic version of Narcan. Any person over 18 can now request the nasal spray healthcare providers believe can reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Bayfront to build St. Pete cancer and orthopaedic center

Since taking over the St. Petersburg Bayfront Health hospital campus in 2020, Orlando Health has made drastic improvements and focusing on more specialized care, and it will now bring a cancer and orthopaedic center to downtown. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg announced Tuesday it is teaming up with three of the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Construction Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital. According to deputies, on Wednesday Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Port Security responded to the scene of an accident at Port Tampa Bay at approximately 11:07 a.m.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete welcomes military retirees

November 14, 2022 - SmartAsset recently listed St. Petersburg as its 13th-best city for military retirees. The financial information platform compared the nation’s 200 largest cities according to eight metrics across three categories: military retirement friendliness, veteran resources and economic environment. St. Pete was the only city in the top 25 to score a perfect 100 in the friendliness score. Anchorage, Alaska, came in first, while Port St. Lucie was the second-highest-rated city in Florida at 22.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Harbor pilots help guide massive ships in Tampa Bay waters

TAMPA, Fla. - Harbor pilots have one of the most unique jobs in the world, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. They don't fly planes, but they do guide massive ships into Tampa Bay. The 200,000 ton ships and cruises coming in haul gas, goods, and...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida

Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
TAMPA, FL
CBS News

St. Petersburg City Council passes rent increase notice ordinance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Landlords in St. Petersburg now have to give tenants more notice before raising their rent payments. The St. Petersburg City Council passed the ordinance on Thursday that will now require landlords to give residents a 60-day heads up. "Unfortunately, I was disappointed because...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

