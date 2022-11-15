Christian Vázquez is a free agent after a whirlwind season. In the last three months, he got traded by Boston Red Sox to the Houston Astros during a series in Texas. His new team made the postseason, and he became the second catcher in World Series history to be behind the dish for a no-hitter. Days later, his new team won the World Series, their second championship in franchise history and the second ring of his impressive career.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO