Christian Vázquez’s free agency could lead to him replacing legendary MLB catcher
Christian Vázquez is a free agent after a whirlwind season. In the last three months, he got traded by Boston Red Sox to the Houston Astros during a series in Texas. His new team made the postseason, and he became the second catcher in World Series history to be behind the dish for a no-hitter. Days later, his new team won the World Series, their second championship in franchise history and the second ring of his impressive career.
Braves rookies Michael Harris, Spencer Strider first to achieve wild feat since Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel
The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.
Report: Rizzo Inks Multi-Year Free Agent Deal With Yankees
Former-Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has reportedly signed a new multi-year free agent deal with the New York Yankees.
Blue Jays, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Major Trade For All-Star Player
Fresh off their respective playoff runs in the 2022 MLB playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are making a major trade. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Blue Jays are trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. In exchange, the Blue Jays will receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko.
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award
Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Camden Chat
Orioles free agent target: José Abreu
The Orioles lost an option at first base when they dealt Trey Mancini to the Astros. Mancini had served as an impact bat and team leader for Baltimore, but the O’s needed to gain some value for the free-agent-to-be. The move worked out for both parties with the Orioles netting a pair of pitching prospects and Mancini winning a World Series.
