3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
uabsports.com
Maida, Kells and Rackel Receive 2022 All-Conference Team Nods
DALLAS – The UAB Volleyball Team acquired three C-USA All-Conference honors for the 2022 season. Fernanda Maida, Alex Kells, and Maia Rackel all received the postseason honors, announced by the conference office on Thursday afternoon. Maida, who received the First Team All-Conference honor on behalf of the Blazers, finished...
uabsports.com
Volleyball Revisits UNT Matchup for C-USA Quarterfinals
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Volleyball Team prepares for postseason play in the Bluegrass State. The Blazers travel to Bowling Green for the C-USA tournament, where they will take on the UNT Mean Green on Friday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. The Blazers, who finished the season closing out with...
uabsports.com
UAB Travels to Death Valley for Night Game at No. 6 LSU
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB football team is set for a night game in Death Valley against No. 6 LSU this Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff from Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN2. The Blazers and Tigers are meeting for the third time with the series tied at...
uabsports.com
Track Releases 2022-23 Schedule
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Track and Field team gears up for the 2022-23 season with the release of their schedule by head coach, Kurt Thomas. The Blazers make numerous appearances dotting the south, including Tennessee, Mississippi and the Magic City. UAB closed out the previous season with great strides...
uabsports.com
Gaines Leads Men’s Basketball to Win Over Presbyterian
BIRMINGHAM – Eric Gaines finished with 16 points and 10 assists to lead UAB men's basketball (2-1) to a 92-61 win over Presbyterian (1-3). Four different Blazers finished in double-figures and UAB shot over 55 percent from the field on the evening. A balanced scoring attack helped the Blazers...
uabsports.com
UAB Bowling Travels to Montgomery, Ala. for Final Tournament of the Fall
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Bowling team is set to finish the 2022 portion of its season at the ISTAP Hornet Classic in Montgomery, Ala. The tournament begins on Nov. 18 and will run through Nov. 20. LOOKING BACK:. The Blazers have had great success when competing in the Hornet...
uabsports.com
UAB WBB Records Program Victory 700 After 69-40 Win Over Nicholls
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB women's basketball team recorded its 700th program victory after its 69-40 victory over Nicholls on Tuesday night at Bartow Arena. Kylee Schneringer led all scorers with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with a career-high six rebounds. Margaret Whitley added 11 points and tied her career-high with eight rebounds. Lyndsey Robson scored 12 points and Molly Moffitt was one point and one rebound short of a double-double with nine-and-nine. Denim DeShields had six points and a game-high six assists.
uabsports.com
UAB Men's Basketball Returns Home to Face Presbyterian
BIRMINGHAM - UAB men's basketball (1-1) will look to get back on track against Presbyterian (1-2) on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. in Bartow Arena. Each of the head coaches in this matchup are representing their respective alma maters. The Blazers are looking to get back in the win column after falling to Toledo on Friday night.
uabsports.com
Jordan "Jelly" Walker Named to Wooden Award Watchlist
BIRMINGHAM – The John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy's released this year's Preseason Top 50 Watchlist. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Most Outstanding Player Award.
uabsports.com
Blake Shrader Named Nominee for Broyles Award
BIRMINGHAM – Defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Blake Shrader has been named a nominee for the Broyles Award, which is annually given to the nation's top assistant coach. Shrader is one of 51 coaches on the list and just one of 12 who is not an offensive...
uabsports.com
Breakdown of UAB Baseball’s Nine Signees
BIRMINGHAM – UAB Baseball head coach Casey Dunn and staff announced the addition of nine signees – Michael Petite, Braxton Brooks, Alex Cheeseman, Brooks House, Nick Martinez, Colin Patterson, Christian Stratis, Chase Williams and Jax Yoxtheimer – for Fall 2023. "I am excited to welcome nine outstanding...
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs head to Anniston for tough road test in quarterfinals
Following wins in the first two rounds, Andalusia (11-1) looks to replicate that success with a long trip to Anniston (11-0) in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state playoffs Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. This contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two Bulldogs on the gridiron....
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members
On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
thehomewoodstar.com
Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School
The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.
Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 3
THOMPSON (9-3) AT HOOVER (11-1) Last week: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 21-12 and Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11. The skinny: Hoover leads the series Hoover leads the series 24-7, but Thompson has won five of the past seven meetings. Hoover won the Week 10 contest 9-0. It’s the sixth straight year...
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
wvtm13.com
Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday
IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
theredstonerocket.com
Vietnam veterans chapter president receives honor
Charlie Miller has been named the Vietnam veteran of the year in Alabama. Miller, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1067 of Huntsville, received that recognition from state president Wayne Reynolds. He left Huntsville on Thursday to be recognized in Birmingham where he would be presented in a...
