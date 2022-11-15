Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
Sunny skies Wednesday, Thursday; clouds move in for weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds return with warmer temperatures this weekend.
Cold night with temps in 40s, chance for showers Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says temperatures will start rise to the 60s after a cold start to the week.
WDTN
Colder and Weekend Snowflakes
Behind a cold front, temperatures will drop down into the 30s overnight. Saturday will be much colder with highs only getting up near 40 degrees, and a few snow showers will develop. Little if any accumulation is expected. TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 35. SATURDAY: Mostly...
WDSU
A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms
As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CBS42.com
Becoming significantly colder this weekend
Tonight, will be clear and cooler with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Nicole will move toward Florida’s east coast on Wednesday and become a hurricane. This will help to draw down a backdoor cold front (a front that moves in from the northeast) to Alabama. This will lead to much cooler and less humid northerly winds across Central Alabama with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
Very cold temperatures across much of the US
Well below average temperatures for much of the US with rain and snow for many central states. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
iheart.com
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/8 Tuesday morning forecast
Forecast: Today will be 20 degrees colder with lots of sunshine out there. Expect highs only in the mid to upper 50s... around normal. Tonight will be even colder with lows around 40 in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it's another good looking day, but it will be even cooler with highs only in the mid 50s or so.Looking Ahead: On Thursday, temperatures start to bounce back... low 60s. As for Friday into Friday night, the rain from what's left of Subtropical Storm Nicole will likely move through our area. There's still some "wobbling" going on among the models, but at this point it looks like .5-2+" seems reasonable with pockets of heavy rain possible. That said, if this trend continues, we'll likely have to issue a yellow or red alert.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning
WHAT'S NEW: Snow transitions into rain after early Wednesday morning. WHAT'S NEXT: Scattered rain showers continue into Wednesday morning. Still watch out for some slippery spots. Lows around 38, colder toward I-84. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures...
natureworldnews.com
Wet Weather and Cooler Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest to Continue Until November
Wet weather and cooler temperatures will continue to impact the Pacific Northwest of the United States until November, according to meteorologists. The weather events are fueled by a so-called "storm train," which has been hovering over the region for several days already, halting the unusually warm and dry onset of the fall season.
First Alert Forecast: Bright, chilly this afternoon
Say goodbye to the 60s and 70s ... even so long to the 50s after today! This morning's showers will move out by midday, and we'll see some brighter skies filter in.High temps were actually shortly after midnight and won't climb too much this afternoon, mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Certainly a reality check after the past several days!There's a chance of some spotty drops or flakes in the mountains later today. Otherwise, it'll be drying out.Tonight will be one of the coldest yet as temps fall into the mid 30s in the city and 20s for the suburbs. Waking up Monday morning, wind chills for many will be in the 20s... and even some teens N&W!Monday itself will be filled with sunshine, but chilly. Highs will only be in the 40s. In fact, that'll be the case through this week as it remains 5-10 degrees below normal. Our next chance at rain after today is Tuesday night into Wednesday, perhaps even starting off as a mix in the higher elevations north and west. Stay tuned!
natureworldnews.com
Portions of U.S. Could Expect Mountain Snow and Heavy Rain Starting Early Next Week
As some parts of the U.S suffer from unseasonably warm temperatures, the latest forecast said that portions of the Western U.S could expect heavy rain and mountain snow until early in early next week. The colder air and potent storms could cause to unleash rain and mountain snow. Residents enjoying...
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Expect Unseasonably Warm Weather This Weekend that Could Challenge Record High Temperatures
The latest weather update showed that portions of the Northeast would feel unseasonably warm this coming weekend as the first week of November begins. In previous reports, the start of November with Halloween was affected by chilly weather conditions in Mid-Atlantic to Pacific Northwest. Rainy weather emerged in South-Central U.S.
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild late week; colder changes this weekend
THURSDAY: High clouds will spill in, thanks to Nicole to our east – blotting out the sunshine a bit. Expect another seasonably mild day amid northeasterly breezes with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will start to break as the low starts to turn farther away from our area. We’ll turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s again.
Cold weather sticking around
Temperatures will be cold and days gloomy. There is some sun expected this morning but things will be mostly cloudy through the afternoon.
Comments / 0