Ithaca, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WETM 18 News

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued in CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Snow Squall Warning for Chenango County and an Extreme Lake Effect Warning until 4:00 am for some areas in Central New York. Extreme Lake Effect Snow Warning: Northern Oneida County Issued Wednesday, November 16th, from 7:00 pm and in effect until […]
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Winter Weather Advisories Issued for Twin Tiers

It's time to find the snow brush, ice scraper, gloves and make sure the snow blower is ready to go as forecasters predict several inches of snow for the Twin Tiers overnight November 15. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Tioga,...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Check out the latest power outages

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/17/22)

Lake-effect snow showers are moving through this morning and this will continue to be the case throughout the day. Temperatures are well below average today and this favors snow as the main precipitation type but some rain may mix in for part of the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy out of the west today which is what is ushering in the lake-effect showers.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

National Weather Service Issues Bad Winter Weather Warning

The National Weather Service has added warnings for the Mohawk Valley that make it clear - winter is knocking on our front door. The NWS in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory calling for some sloppy conditions from Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon. Affected Area. Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
literock973.com

Mayor Steve outlines Cortland’s 2023 budget

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s budget season is winding down. Mayor Scott Steve says the 2023 budget is bigger than 2022. A public hearing on Cortland’s budget proposal will be held at the next Common Council meeting on December 6th at six o’clock. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor...
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
UTICA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Earnest E. Simons

Earnest E. Simons is want by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated the terms of his probation. Simons was convicted of criminal mischief. Simons is 32 years old. Simons has red hair and blue eyes. Simons is 6’7″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. The last...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Name of Man Found at Waverly Glen Park Revealed

Waverly Police have identified the man whose body was found at Waverly Glen Park on November 10th. According to police, the man is 30-year-old Thomas F. Bellows Jr. of Waverly, NY. Police are awaiting autopsy results, but say no foul play has been indicated following an investigation. According to the...
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira

9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
ELMIRA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City of Cortland looks to implement electronic parking system

Cortland officials are looking to implement an electronic parking system for all of the parking areas in the city, including the downtown area. The Common Council at Tuesday’s meeting unanimously approved authorization for city mayor Scott Steve to enter into an agreement with Passport Parking Enforcement/United Public Safety Inc., which will help Cortland transition to an electronic platform.
CORTLAND, NY

