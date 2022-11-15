Neighbors relieved San Jose police cracked down on massive weekend sideshow

South San Jose residents happy police cracked down on massive weekend sideshow 02:33

SAN JOSE -- The San Jose Police Department dedicated more than a hundred officers Saturday and overnight Sunday to crack down on a massive, roving sideshow that disrupted neighborhoods from downtown to South San Jose.

Residents in the areas impacted were relieved that the police department's efforts brought some results in dealing with the ongoing sideshow problem.

ALSO READ: Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

"It's not easy to deal with this situation. It's too loud, and sometimes they set off fireworks. And it's especially bad when it's after 12 a.m.," said Rene Karimian, who lives in an apartment with his wife and two children near where the sideshow took place on Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.

The police department said they used their helicopter and command staff to coordinate their huge response to the sideshow, positioning patrol cars and officers to block every exit from the intersection.

Police say once the sideshow drivers and spectators were boxed in, officer spent the next several hours issuing citations to 720 people. A new city ordinance allows police to cite spectators at sideshows -- not just the drivers.

According to police, a citation could result in up to $1,000 fine and six months in jail.

"It's extremely difficult for the folks who live in these neighborhoods. And unfortunately, some of these intersections are the one that get targeted time and time again like Monterey and Branham," Deputy Chief Brian Shab told KPIX 5.

Karimian said sideshows are a frequent occurrence in his neighborhood, terrorizing the community every few months. He says he's considered moving, but because of sky-high rents has felt like he was at the mercy of sideshow participants until now.

"They did something serious this time. I've been living here for seven years and I've never seen a response like this before. So this time, it looks like they're serious and hopefully they continue like this," he said.

The police department says the massive response requires a commitment of resources -- money and manpower. But they want to send a message to discourage others from participating in sideshows.

"Absolutely, we need the numbers. But if it wasn't for the heart of our officers to sit there and do the work and stay those extra hours, it wouldn't happen," Shab said.