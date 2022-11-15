ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All49ers

Kyle Shanahan Explains why the 49ers Have Scored Just 22 Points per Game this Season

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37L8wh_0jAsUJwZ00

"I think we need to be better inside the 10."

Today, a reporter asked Kyle Shanahan why the 49ers have scored just 22 points per game this season despite all their talent on offense and in the coaching staff. Here's what Shanahan said, courtesy of the 49ers P.R. department.

Q: I know you touched on this a little bit last night about how you want to blow teams out, you want to score a lot and all that. With all the offensive playmakers you have at the skill positions, you guys are averaging 22 points per game, 18 th in the league. Is there anything you can put your finger on why things haven't clicked, including last night, on a more regular basis and do you see that things are improving and moving in the direction where the offense can start to carry more of the load here in the second half of the season?

SHANAHAN: “Yeah, I see it every week. I saw we had the opportunity to do that yesterday. Not clicking, we got inside the 10-yard line five times and scored touchdowns on two of them, so I believe if we did on those other three, I feel we would've been clicking huge. We would've had over 30 points and things are going pretty good, so if you go to that game, I think we need to be better inside the 10, but there's lots of things. I thought we were moving it great. I thought guys did a good job. We added one new running back and we lost our leading rusher, so I don't feel like we've added all these new guys. We brought in [RB] Christian [McCaffrey] and we lost [Miami Dolphins RB] Jeff [Wilson Jr.] and I'm real excited about having Christian here, but it's not changing up a ton of stuff. We do what we do and I thought our guys did it a pretty high-level last night, but when you end up scoring only two times and you're inside the ten five times, it's tough to get more than 30 points.”

Q: And so to just follow up on that, then why do you think there was a problem specifically last night inside the red zone or even inside just the 10-yard line?

SHANAHAN: “One, we had a dropped touchdown. Another, we had second-and-goal from the eight I thought we should have scored on a run. One, we through a bubble and I think we shouldn't have, which got us in the third-and-goal from the eight, that was the one that we dropped. And at the very end of the game, I wanted to make sure they used that timeout. Probably would've a better chance of scoring if we threw it from the two there on third-and-goal from the two. I didn’t think that was worth the risk. I wanted to make sure regardless of what happened that they had no timeout, so that was the decision there, but I would say those three things.”

Q: Basically, you're saying a different reason for all of those misfires.

SHANAHAN: “Yeah, there'll always be a reason. There's three times in there that we didn't score, so it'd be a lot easier with film and the tape and to show you exactly, but when you ask like what's going on with an offense, why we're not clicking, that was the answer. I think it comes to points, I think when you're over whatever we were on third down, which is 50% or something, I think that leads the league by a ton. I think we ran for 150 yards, I think we threw for 250. I'd love to have that turnover back that we had, but I do think there were a lot of things clicking, but you're not going to get points if you move it and can't score inside the 10, you're not going to get enough points, that's for sure, but if you want to go to a different game, I can answer those too, but usually, it's hard to just put it in a sentence because it does come down to football plays. It comes down to how you execute them, how you do things, how you play, it's everything.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
The Spun

49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday

49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello

Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.

The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy