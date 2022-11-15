ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders WATCH: Washington Evens Score with Antonio Gibson TD

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKjRw_0jAsUHB700

Antonio Gibson helps tie the game at 7-7 after scoring on a touchdown for the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders are settling down now after a shaky start.

After the team's opening possession that led to a turnover and touchdown from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders responded with a score of their own to tie the game 7-7.

Commanders running back Antonio Gibson ran the ball in from a yard out to tie the game.

Here's a look at the touchdown ...

Gibson's touchdown capped off a 13-play, 75-yard drive that spanned 7:21. The key to the drive was to run the football, and that's exactly what the Commanders did. Out of the 13 plays on the drive, the Commanders ran the ball on nine of them.

In the four plays that went through the air, quarterback Taylor Heinicke found his favorite target Terry McLaurin for a 26-yard catch and rookie Jahan Dotson for 14 yards that set up the goal-to-go opportunity.

Getting McLaurin involved after his first-quarter struggles this season is incredibly important for the Washington offense if it wants to keep up with the high-octane opponents on the Philadelphia sideline.

For Dotson, it was his first catch since Week 4, as he has sat the past five games with a hamstring injury.

If the Commanders want a shot at downing the undefeated Eagles, drives like this will have to happen more than once tonight.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Quarterback Tuesday Afternoon

The San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL legend slams Herschel Walker’s ’embarrassing’ comments

With the December 6 runoff looming against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock following America’s most intense Senatorial campaign, Republican nominee Herschel Walker’s reputation for saying very weird or confusing things about the environment continues to precede him. Walker, who survived the initial election to make it this far...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement. Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFC Team Is "Dangerous"

As the NFC playoff picture begins to take shape, ESPN's Robert Griffin III believes one team out of the North is "dangerous" following their big Week 10 win. Taking to Twitter, RGIII said: "The Vikings are REAL. People don’t believe in them because they don’t trust Kirk Cousins despite his 5 GAME WINNING DRIVES THIS YEAR. Fine. Trust Justin Jefferson, Trust Dalvin Cook. Trust Za’Darius Smith. Trust Patrick Peterson. They are 8-1 and having fun. That’s DANGEROUS."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys added a trio of players to their practice squad this Wednesday. The team announced the signings of defensive end Takk McKinley, wide receiver Antonio Callaway and center Brock Hoffman. McKinley, a former first-round pick out of UCLA, will most likely generate the most buzz. However, Callaway is...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Packers Have Made Roster Decision On Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers' receiving corps could receive a boost fairly soon. On Tuesday, the team officially designated Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve. Cobb was placed on injured reserve in October due to a left ankle injury. By designating Cobb to return from injured reserve, the Packers have...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

The Saints Cut 2 Running Backs Tuesday Afternoon

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints traveled to Pittsburgh for a battle against the Steelers. Unfortunately for the Saints, they traveled home with a loss after falling 20-10 to the Steelers. While that's unfortunate news, the team appears to have received some good news this week. The team reportedly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
DALLAS, TX
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy