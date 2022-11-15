Read full article on original website
Related
49ers Released Veteran Quarterback Tuesday Afternoon
The San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
Daily Free Press
4th and Inches: Christian McCaffrey makes the 49ers Super Bowl contenders
Versatile players are a luxury in the National Football League. There might not be a more versatile player in the league than former Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey’s phenomenal 2019-20 campaign showed just how versatile he is. He scored 19 total touchdowns and racked up 2392 yards...
49ers' George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside for Warriors vs. Spurs
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers took center stage in the Bay Area for a prime-time Sunday Night Football matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Behind a fierce rushing attack from Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers secured a win in front of their home crowd against the Chargers to move to 5-4.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan reacts to viral Jimmy Garoppolo, cheerleaders video
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has seen the viral video involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo interacting with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders. "It's a normal thing," Shanahan said about Garoppolo receiving such attention during a Wednesday appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, as shared by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun. "I've been at fundraisers with him and it's a tough life he's got to live. I've seen it before though so it doesn't surprise me."
Centre Daily
Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor
View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.
Centre Daily
‘Lotta Red-Ass!’ Cowboys Coach McCarthy on Losing Locker Room & Gambling at Green Bay
FRISCO - A 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field wasn't enough as the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in overtime on Sunday. And yes, here at The Star in Frisco on Monday, the frustration is still palpable. ... some of it based on some "gambling'' that did not pay off.
Jerry Rice reveals where 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk can improve his game
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk led the San Francisco 49ers with 84 receiving yards on six receptions against the Los Angeles Chargers defense. It was his fourth consecutive game of 81-or-more receiving yards as the wideout continues to be on pace for his first 1,000-yard NFL season. There were mistakes, though....
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in playoff picture entering Week 11
The 49ers improved to 5-4 with their 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium, and they are in good shape regarding the NFC playoff picture. San Francisco currently holds the No. 7 seed in the NFC, a half-game ahead of the Washington Commanders, who upset the top-seeded and previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football."
Centre Daily
Raiders QB Derek Carr says he’s not questioning teammate Darren Waller’s commitment
LAS VEGAS — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Wednesday he isn’t questioning star tight end Darren Waller’s resolve to get back on the field. An emotional Carr made comments after Sunday’s loss to the Colts indicating he was upset that some players weren’t fully committed to their craft. And sources said Monday there is frustration in the building over Waller’s prolonged absence as he deals with a hamstring injury.
Centre Daily
Saints’ Dennis Allen Says Andy Dalton Will Start vs. Rams
View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Andy Dalton will stay as the starting quarterback for their Week 11 game against the Rams. He added that making a change at quarterback was discussed and Jameis Winston is still not 100%, per ESPN.
Tyrique Stevenson blog: Jacurri Brown gave team the heartbeat it needed, and we can make statement vs. Clemson
CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson looks ahead to the challenge of facing Clemson, talks about his own future plans, Jacurri Brown’s impact and more:. IT FELT GREAT TO GET A WIN ON SATURDAY. Winning last weekend feels great,...
Centre Daily
LaMelo Ball Re-Injures Ankle, Leaves Game vs Pacers
The Charlotte Hornets lost to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but they may have suffered a much bigger loss - LaMelo Ball. In the final minutes of the game, Ball limped off the court and headed for the tunnel to be evaluated by the trainers. He did not return to the game.
Centre Daily
Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time
View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.
Comments / 0