Outfielder Joc Pederson has accepted the $19.65M qualifying offer he received from the Giants, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Pederson was drafted by the Dodgers and spent seven seasons there, largely serving as a productive member of the lineup. He had an ill-timed down year in 2020, just as he was about to reach free agency. That led to him settling for a one-year, $7M deal to join the Cubs for 2021. He bounced back slightly that year but was still below average at the plate overall, leading to another one-year deal for 2022, this time getting $6M from the Giants.

1 DAY AGO