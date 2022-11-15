Read full article on original website
WTOP
DC program helps seniors shop for healthy food
The older you get, the more important it is to stay healthy. But especially now, with inflation being felt at grocery stores, it can be hard to choose between healthier, more-expensive food and less-healthy, cheaper alternatives. On Tuesday, D.C.’s Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) is launching a pilot...
WTOP
DC’s Racial Equity Action Plan aims to provide opportunities
D.C. has released a draft version of its plan to move the District closer to racial equality. It’s called D.C.’s Racial Equity Action Plan, and Mayor Muriel Bowser said it will serve as the beginning of a roadmap to make D.C. prosperous for every resident. “We also know...
WTOP
ZooLights 2022: What you need to know
Week 3: Dec. 9-11 Weeks 4 and 5: Dec. 16-23 The event is free, but keep in mind it does require event entry-pass reservations, which are separate from daytime entry passes to the zoo. You reserve them starting on Friday. Anyone planning to drive in for the event will need to buy a $30 parking pass.
bethesdamagazine.com
Two new fun things to do
The vibe is all sparkles and Christmas spirit at Enchant, the sprawling, immersive holiday experience that’s taking over Nationals Park for the third year. Four million lights make up a walk-through maze that includes Instagram-worthy scenes around every corner, such as a 100-foot Christmas tree, a glittering light tunnel and traditional holiday motifs that include ornaments, toys and reindeer. Attempting to answer the vexing question of how Santa delivers presents all over the world in just one night, Enchant invites guests to go on a scavenger hunt in the maze in search of gears that belong to a “magic timepiece.” Stamp a “maze passport” as you find the gears and drop off completed passports for a chance to win a visit to a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set.
WJLA
DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids
WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Hilltop
Howard Student Named Glamour’s College Women Of The Year
Howard University junior Evolone Layne was named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year. Layne’s accomplishments in the STEM field led to the honor. The nomination process included submitting a resume, a statement about a social issue she was passionate about and an interview to discuss her application.
popville.com
“there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace”
Tonight (Tues.) there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace, which could have been prevented, and could have ended in tragedy. There’s been a long abandoned and condemned house; for several weeks a squatter has taken up residence. Many calls and messages have been sent to local leaders and authorities over weeks and months. They’ve known about it, even so much to come out and inadequately board up doors to prevent entry several times.
WJLA
DC's public school enrollment at 'highest level' in 15 years, Bowser says
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday that the number of students enrolled in public schools in the 2022-23 school year is at its highest level since 2007. After enrollment remained mostly flat in the 2021-22 school year, the unaudited numbers show an overall increase of...
Washingtonian.com
DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions
You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
GW Hatchet
National Park Service closes part of Rock Creek Park to vehicles after facing pressure from locals, faculty
National Park Service officials permanently closed more than five miles of roadway in Rock Creek Park earlier this month after local residents and faculty identified traffic as a safety threat to wildlife and pedestrians. The northern 5.05 miles of Beach Drive, which lies between the Hawthorne and Shepherd Park neighborhoods,...
WTOP
Long-awaited Silver Line extension opens in Fairfax, Loudoun
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Metro is up and running in Loudoun County. Eight years after the first phase of the Silver Line opened five new stations in Fairfax County and more...
WTOP
Loudoun landowner proposes more data centers
Chuck Kuhn, founder of JK Moving Services and one of the largest landowners in Loudoun County, is seeking county approval for a large data center and warehouse development on 112 acres he owns near Leesburg, Virginia. JK Land Holdings LLC’s proposal would replace asphalt and concrete plants on Cochran Mills...
NBC Washington
Toys R Us Reopens in Macy's Stores: Where to Shop in DC, Maryland & Virginia
Toys "R" Us is back in the brick and mortar business just as parents begin their rush to get the hottest toys for the holidays. The iconic toy store chain that had to shut down all of its U.S. stores after filing bankruptcy in 2017 now has hundreds of small toy shops inside Macy's stores throughout the country, including many locations in the Washington, D.C., region.
WTOP
Food distributor Baldor to double routes, hire 100
Bronx, New York-based commercial food distributor Baldor Specialty Foods, which entered the D.C. region market in 2012, has signed a lease for a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Lanham, Maryland, that will support its plans to double delivery routes over the next few years. Baldor is also hiring 100...
popville.com
“Captain Cookie?!”
Have you heard anything about Captain Cookie? Did that just fall apart?”. Lots of folks have been inquiring after seeing a vacant sticker on the door – that’s usually just a bureaucratic payment and easily resolved. Happy to report that a building permit just went up in October which bodes very well:
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare (DC) Will Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey for FREE
Turkeys famously can’t fly, but they sure can fry. This Thanksgiving, the public is once again invited to fly, drive, metro or just walk on over to Medium Rare restaurant in Cleveland Park for the 15th Annual Free Turkey Fry. The event has become a much-anticipated DC Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year, Medium Rare co-owner Mark Bucher estimates they’ll fry up to 600 turkeys. It’s for anyone who brings a thawed, eight- to 12-pound bird with them. A dozen fryers filled with almost 500 gallons of oil will be red hot and ready to fry up 96 birds an hour.
WTOP
12 injured, 2 critically, in explosion, fire at Gaithersburg condo building
Twelve people were injured, including two critically, in an explosion and fire that ripped through a condo building in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday morning. The blast was reported at the Potomac Oaks Condominium, a row of garden-style condos in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard, near Rabbitt Road, at about 8:40 a.m.
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
