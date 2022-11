Last month, the Sitka Assembly appointed Tim Pike to fill a vacant seat for the next year. Pike has lived in Sitka for the last 25 years, and teaches Career and Technical Education at Sitka High School, but he doesn’t consider himself the “education candidate” on the assembly –- beyond the classroom, he says he’s a citizen interested in economic growth. He spoke with KCAW’s Katherine Rose about his decision to apply for the seat:

