Taft Midway Driller
Wildcat season ends with loss to Coalinga
Taft High's promising football season ended Thursday night on the Wildcats' home field in a 26-18 loss to Coalinga. Taft, seeded second in the CIF Central Section Div. IV bracket, fell to the seventh seed. Coaling jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half but the Wildcats got...
Jordan Mims closes in on 1,000 rushing yards
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State football team is a huge favorite over Nevada this weekend. If the Bulldogs win, they clinch a spot in the Mountain West championship game. And perhaps by kickoff in that game on December 3rd, Jordan Mims will have reached 1,000 rushing yards this season; he only needs 130. […]
kernvalleysun.com
Last-minute rally falls short as Broncs lose playoff game to Hanford West, 13-12
Having won their first-round CIF Central Section game against Orisi by a 6-0 score last week, on a score with six minutes left, the Broncs were looking for late-game magic again in round two, but fell just short, Thursday night, dropping a tight one to Hanford West, 13-12. The second...
Hanford Sentinel
Bullpups advance to semifinals
The Hanford High Bullpups continued their offensive explosion on Nov. 11 in a 51-28 win over the No. 5 seed Bakersfield Christian High Eagles in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division II Playoffs. No. 4 seed Hanford High was coming off an 81-24 win over Ridgeview High School on Nov. 4 in the first round of playoffs.
csufresno.edu
Fresno native returns to coach for the ‘Dogs
The Fresno State track team has added an experienced, local talent to its coaching staff. Hannah Waller, a Buchanan High School graduate and track champion, finished second place in the 400 meters in the California Interscholastic Federation State Championship her senior year. In addition, Waller’s prior season ended with a 2015 state championship win in the 400 meters and her being named the fastest junior in the country.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford High volleyball moves on in state championships
Hanford High beat the Colusa High Redhawks 3-2 on Thursday night to advance to the next round of playoff games in the state volleyball championships. Hanford then beat Willows (CA) Saturday by a score of 3-2. The Lady Pups will advance to the next round with a game against Berean...
Hanford Sentinel
Kingsburg Vikings season comes to an end
The Kingsburg Vikings season ended on Nov. 10 following a last-second 38-35 loss to the No. 7 seed Frontier High School Titans in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs. The No. 2 seed Vikings end the season with a 9-2 overall record. Kingsburg took an early...
247Sports
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
wascotrib.com
Girls golf team wins against odds
The Wasco High School varsity girls golf team made history after winning the Valley Championship in Visalia. This was after taking first place at the South Sequoia League Championship. The girls played hard to take home the win against many other highly ranked schools, including private schools that have more...
Tulare, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Hanford Sentinel
Patriotism shines during Lemoore Veterans Day Parade
Patriotism was in high gear in Lemoore as flags fluttered on buildings and in the hands of the crowd lining the street Friday. Despite the chilly weather, people crowded along D Street celebrating Veterans Day with cheers and enthusiastic applause as each of the 27 parade entries made their way downtown.
Visalia school gives back to the community
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with […]
yourcentralvalley.com
WATCH: The Big Tell on KSEE24
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story. A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive...
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Hanford Sentinel
Rain, a win at Fresno State, and a state Farm Bureau discussion | Kevin Merrill
I’m happy to report that the weatherman was correct when he predicted rain for last week. We received 1.25 inches of rain on the vineyrd near Los Alamos. Hopefully more is on the way soon to keep the green grass on the hills growing and begin to replenish our water supplies after four or five years of low rainfall.
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
KMJ
Train Car Catches Fire In Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Fire Department is currently investigating a train car that caught fire Wednesday morning in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 4:45 a.m. for a train car that was on fire and still rolling on the railroad tracks at Railroad Avenue, between Church and Jensen Avenues.
insideradio.com
Frances 'Skip' Echeverria
Frances “Skip” Echeverria exits Cumulus Media news/talk KMJ-FM Fresno (105.9), where she co-hosted afternoons with Philip Teresi. Echeverria joined the station in December 2019, after hosting mornings at One Putt crosstown modern rock KFRR (104.1). “The station has meant more for me personally than I can ever explain,”...
Second annual Winter Wonderland returns to Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford’s second annual Winter Wonderland is returning on November 19 through January 8. This event is put together by the City of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department. It features an outdoor ice rink that is located in their historic Civic Park. There will also be live music as well as […]
Coroner releases name in Delano death investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead earlier this week at a Delano intersection has been identified. Kevin Wayne Knight, 41, of Delano was pronounced dead early Monday at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons avenues, according to a coroner’s release. An autopsy will be held to determine cause and manner of death. […]
