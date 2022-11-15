ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemoore, CA

Taft Midway Driller

Wildcat season ends with loss to Coalinga

Taft High's promising football season ended Thursday night on the Wildcats' home field in a 26-18 loss to Coalinga. Taft, seeded second in the CIF Central Section Div. IV bracket, fell to the seventh seed. Coaling jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half but the Wildcats got...
TAFT, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jordan Mims closes in on 1,000 rushing yards

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State football team is a huge favorite over Nevada this weekend. If the Bulldogs win, they clinch a spot in the Mountain West championship game. And perhaps by kickoff in that game on December 3rd, Jordan Mims will have reached 1,000 rushing yards this season; he only needs 130. […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Bullpups advance to semifinals

The Hanford High Bullpups continued their offensive explosion on Nov. 11 in a 51-28 win over the No. 5 seed Bakersfield Christian High Eagles in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division II Playoffs. No. 4 seed Hanford High was coming off an 81-24 win over Ridgeview High School on Nov. 4 in the first round of playoffs.
HANFORD, CA
csufresno.edu

Fresno native returns to coach for the ‘Dogs

The Fresno State track team has added an experienced, local talent to its coaching staff. Hannah Waller, a Buchanan High School graduate and track champion, finished second place in the 400 meters in the California Interscholastic Federation State Championship her senior year. In addition, Waller’s prior season ended with a 2015 state championship win in the 400 meters and her being named the fastest junior in the country.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford High volleyball moves on in state championships

Hanford High beat the Colusa High Redhawks 3-2 on Thursday night to advance to the next round of playoff games in the state volleyball championships. Hanford then beat Willows (CA) Saturday by a score of 3-2. The Lady Pups will advance to the next round with a game against Berean...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kingsburg Vikings season comes to an end

The Kingsburg Vikings season ended on Nov. 10 following a last-second 38-35 loss to the No. 7 seed Frontier High School Titans in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs. The No. 2 seed Vikings end the season with a 9-2 overall record. Kingsburg took an early...
KINGSBURG, CA
wascotrib.com

Girls golf team wins against odds

The Wasco High School varsity girls golf team made history after winning the Valley Championship in Visalia. This was after taking first place at the South Sequoia League Championship. The girls played hard to take home the win against many other highly ranked schools, including private schools that have more...
WASCO, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Tulare, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The El Diamante High School soccer team will have a game with Tulare Western High School on November 15, 2022, 16:30:00.
TULARE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Patriotism shines during Lemoore Veterans Day Parade

Patriotism was in high gear in Lemoore as flags fluttered on buildings and in the hands of the crowd lining the street Friday. Despite the chilly weather, people crowded along D Street celebrating Veterans Day with cheers and enthusiastic applause as each of the 27 parade entries made their way downtown.
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia school gives back to the community

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with […]
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

WATCH: The Big Tell on KSEE24

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story. A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive...
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?

It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Train Car Catches Fire In Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Fire Department is currently investigating a train car that caught fire Wednesday morning in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 4:45 a.m. for a train car that was on fire and still rolling on the railroad tracks at Railroad Avenue, between Church and Jensen Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
insideradio.com

Frances 'Skip' Echeverria

Frances “Skip” Echeverria exits Cumulus Media news/talk KMJ-FM Fresno (105.9), where she co-hosted afternoons with Philip Teresi. Echeverria joined the station in December 2019, after hosting mornings at One Putt crosstown modern rock KFRR (104.1). “The station has meant more for me personally than I can ever explain,”...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Second annual Winter Wonderland returns to Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford’s second annual Winter Wonderland is returning on November 19 through January 8. This event is put together by the City of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department. It features an outdoor ice rink that is located in their historic Civic Park. There will also be live music as well as […]
HANFORD, CA
KGET

Coroner releases name in Delano death investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead earlier this week at a Delano intersection has been identified. Kevin Wayne Knight, 41, of Delano was pronounced dead early Monday at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons avenues, according to a coroner’s release. An autopsy will be held to determine cause and manner of death. […]
DELANO, CA

