ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Snow and cold air coming to Colorado over next few days

Another blast of winter heading for Colorado. We are looking at another round of snow and arctic air to settle in for a few days. There will be a quick wave of snow moving in potentially in time for the morning commute, but it looks more likely that it will move through Denver later in the morning. Then we get a little lull before the heavier snow moves in later in the afternoon and into the overnight hours. We have Winter Weather Advisory for the Front Range and northern mountains. The Denver area could see 3 to 6 inches by early Friday morning. This could impact our evening commute as the snow could start ramping up again by then. Our temperatures also plummet. We'll barely reach the mid-20s for the Front Range and foothills. We could see our coldest temperature overnight this season on Thursday night with a low of 8 degrees! This will mean icy conditions on our roads for a few days, so be cautious on your commute. We stay very cold, in the low 20s on Friday before thawing out in the upper 30s and 40s for the weekend. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow on the way? Here's how much Colorado can expect.

DENVER — A new round of snow will impact Colorado on Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Weather Advisories across the state. The worst impacts will be during the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The heaviest snow for most of the Denver area will...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Arctic blast is coming with more snow, single digit temperatures Thursday

The snow and cold Tuesday morning is nothing compared to the First Alert Weather Day coming for ThursdayThe Denver and Boulder areas received 1-5 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning which made for slick and slow travel. Most of the snow had ended by mid morning and clearly skies will allow for sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cold even for November with highs in the 30s.The highest snow totals Tuesday morning where generally across the northwest metro area and into Boulder County where Eire measured almost a half foot of snow.Other areas including downtown...
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9News

Colorado begins unusually long November cold spell

DENVER — The low temperature in Denver on Monday morning dropped down to 10 degrees. That’s the coldest November temperature in three years. It's also just the beginning of what could be a long cold snap in the city and much of eastern Colorado. The low temp in Denver is currently forecast to be 21 degrees or colder through the weekend.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9News

Agricultural effects of Colorado's water shortage

DENVER — As water experts and researchers started forecasting Colorado's water supply, they saw a damaged agriculture industry. In 28 years, if not enough is done, researchers think the stress on the water supply will intensify to the point that the economic fallout will be in the billions. In...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened

Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices, according to an analysis of rental and income data by commercial real estate firm MyElisting. Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened. Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices,...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

A BIG cool down and a few snow chances are on the way next week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a rather seasonal and quiet weekend we’re expecting more active weather to start next week including a big cool-down for southern Colorado. Sunday night, a system moving over the mountains will bring snow to the southern mountains, parts of the southern plains, and I-25. Portions of the Sangre de Cristos and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Study Says These 5 Fast Food Restaurants Are the Worst in Colorado

Earlier this year, a survey from SavingSpot revealed the best fast-food chains in Colorado: LaMar's Donuts & Coffee, In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Papa Murphy's. However, the website also uncovered the worst fast-food restaurants in the Centennial State, based on Google reviews. Here's what they found out:. Colorado's Worst Pizza...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Late bidder, recreation groups look to derail Denver-based company’s bid for San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad

A late bidder and San Luis Valley recreation groups are challenging Denver-based railroad company Omnitrax’s planned acquisition of the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad. Omnitrax last month announced it was buying the historic 155-mile railroad, marking its 26th rail operation. The San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad was built in 1870, connecting Eastern Plains rail lines with communities into the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado. The owner of the railroad, Iowa Pacific Holdings, filed for bankruptcy in 2021.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy