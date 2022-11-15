Read full article on original website
John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Bleu Looks So Grown Up On The Red Carpet
John Travolta‘s 22-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu, recently stunned on the red carpet, and we have to say, it suits her. She attended the Neiman Marcus Holiday Event stunning in an all-black ensemble with a splash of gold in her belt buckle. She also draped a cardigan sweater over her shoulders.
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
AFM: Michael Douglas Teams with Son Cameron on ‘Blood Knot’ (Exclusive)
Oscar-winner Michael Douglas and son Cameron will share the screen in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, playing a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship. The Wall Street and Ant Man and the Wasp star and his oldest son last appeared together in Fred Schepisi’s 2003 dramedy It Runs in The Family, a film that also starred Michael’s father and Cameron’s grandfather, Kirk Douglas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM According to Sales Exec Pia PatatianAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM: 'Bezos The Beginning' Delves into the Business Brain Before the Billions Cameron Douglas has starred in...
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise
Ticket To Paradise director Ol Parker spills on one note he gave to Julia Roberts while she was working opposite George Clooney.
Elizabeth Hurley says working with Matthew Perry 'was a nightmare' because of his addiction
"Serving Sara" star Elizabeth Hurley said she found it difficult to work on the film because of Matthew Perry's substance addiction.
The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo
Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
Cher spotted with man half her age, joining long list of Hollywood lovers including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer
Cher sparked romance rumors last week when she stepped out with a music executive 40 years her junior. The 76-year-old music legend was captured on camera as she strolled hand in hand with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 36, after leaving the celebrity hotspot Craig's with rapper Tyga on Nov. 2. Cher...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
'I'm in!': Jimmy Fallon happily agrees to reprise his iconic Almost Famous role in Broadway adaptation of the beloved 2000 cult classic
Jimmy Fallon was officially extended an invitation to reprise his Almost Famous role in the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 classic film, which starred Kate Hudson. The TV personality, 48, welcomed former writer and director of the original movie, Cameron Crowe, onto The Tonight Show earlier Tuesday. Amid the interview...
Danica McKellar Is One Of The Latest Stars To Leave Hollywood, And Her New Home Is So On Brand For The Hallmark Alum
Danica McKellar is following in the footsteps of other celebs to leave Hollywood, and her new home is on brand for the former Hallmark star.
msn.com
Henry Winkler says he's a 'fool' for declining Grease Danny Zuko role
Henry Winkler has admitted he was a 'damn fool' for turning down the iconic lead role of Danny Zuko in Grease - a part which cemented John Travolta's legacy in acting history. The Happy Days star, 77, said his fear of continued typecasting due to playing Arthur 'The Fonz' Fonzarelli in the show made him decline the 1950s greaser role in the 1978 movie - a decision he has come to sorely regret.
Matthew Perry says '17 Again' costar Zac Efron turned down playing a younger version of him again in a new movie
Matthew Perry said he asked Zac Efron to play a younger version of him in a new movie, but the star declined the offer.
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
One Proud Wife! Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Was A 'Power Move'
Jennifer Lopez has revealed her ultimate motive behind taking husband Ben Affleck's last name. After tying the knot with her rekindled flame over the summer, the Latin superstar announced that legally — and in her private life — she would be known as Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Article continues...
How Much Money ‘Grease’ Star Stockard Channing Has Earned
American actress Stockard Channing is popular for her role in Grease. The three-times Emmy award winner played the character Betty Rizzo in the 1978 musical comedy alongside other artists like John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, who played Danny and Sandy, respectively. The Big Bus star has won many awards while making a name and quite a fortune for herself in the entertainment industry.
Matthew Perry Says He Was High & ‘Felt Nothing’ During Emotional Series Finale Of ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry “felt nothing” after filming the finale of Friends. The actor admitted he was emotionally numbed and high on opiates during the NBC sitcom’s final days in his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, where he details his battle with substance abuse and the weight of fame.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts
“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
