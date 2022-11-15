ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Michael Douglas Teams with Son Cameron on ‘Blood Knot’ (Exclusive)

Oscar-winner Michael Douglas and son Cameron will share the screen in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, playing a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship. The Wall Street and Ant Man and the Wasp star and his oldest son last appeared together in Fred Schepisi’s 2003 dramedy It Runs in The Family, a film that also starred Michael’s father and Cameron’s grandfather, Kirk Douglas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM According to Sales Exec Pia PatatianAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM: 'Bezos The Beginning' Delves into the Business Brain Before the Billions Cameron Douglas has starred in...
POPSUGAR

The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo

Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
msn.com

Henry Winkler says he's a 'fool' for declining Grease Danny Zuko role

Henry Winkler has admitted he was a 'damn fool' for turning down the iconic lead role of Danny Zuko in Grease - a part which cemented John Travolta's legacy in acting history. The Happy Days star, 77, said his fear of continued typecasting due to playing Arthur 'The Fonz' Fonzarelli in the show made him decline the 1950s greaser role in the 1978 movie - a decision he has come to sorely regret.
Vogue Magazine

Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

How Much Money ‘Grease’ Star Stockard Channing Has Earned

American actress Stockard Channing is popular for her role in Grease. The three-times Emmy award winner played the character Betty Rizzo in the 1978 musical comedy alongside other artists like John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, who played Danny and Sandy, respectively. The Big Bus star has won many awards while making a name and quite a fortune for herself in the entertainment industry.
FLORIDA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality

There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts

“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.

