ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

UConn passes first early test sans Paige Bueckers in top-5 win over Texas

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0bbQ_0jAsS4Zf00

With Paige Bueckers watching from the sideline, UConn faced a stiff early-season test on Monday against No. 3 Texas.

It passed, convincingly. The fifth-ranked Huskies cruised to an 83-76 win at home in a one of the early season's marquee matchups.

Sophomore Azzi Fudd took on the starring role out of the backcourt with a dominant scoring effort, posting 32 points and four assists while shooting 12 of 20 from the field. A preseason All-Big East team member, she'll be counted on to carry a big load with Bueckers sidelined for the season.

Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee during a summer pickup game. UConn ruled her out for the season in August. The injury was obviously a significant blow to UConn's hopes of its first national championship since 2016. But the cupboard is far from bare in Storrs, as evidenced by Monday's win.

Aaliyah Edwards and returning Big East Defensive Player of the Year Caroline Ducharme were likewise voted to the preseason All-Big East team. Edwards finished with 10 points and eight rebounds against the Longhorns while Ducharme saw limited action off the bench thanks to a nagging neck injury that sidelined her in UConn's season-opener against Northeastern.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

10-year-old achieves hunting ‘grand slam’

DEER ISLE, Maine — At only 10 years old, a boy in Maine completed a “Maine Big Game Grand Slam,” achieving a feat that eludes many adults. Entrance into the Maine Sportsman “Maine Grand Slam Club” requires killing a turkey, bear, moose and deer in Maine in the same calendar year. This year, Alex Larrabee secured bragging rights by successfully doing all of that at just 10 years old, the Bangor Daily News reported.
MAINE STATE
102.5 The Bone

What a hoot! Great horned owl rescued from truck’s grille

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rescuers said a passerby is credited with helping to save an owl trapped in a truck’s grille after spotting the animal’s head poking out. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos of the animal on social media, and said rescuers were called to a report of an owl stuck in a truck grille. Rescuers found the great horned owl both stuck and alive.
PUEBLO, CO
102.5 The Bone

Body found in cave in California may be diver who vanished in 2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A body was found in a cave in Southern California earlier this month and officials think it may be a diver who vanished in 2020. According to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of recreational divers notified SBCSO about possible human remains near the ocean floor in an underwater cave on Santa Cruz Island. SBCSO’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team worked to conduct a recovery operation in the area and sought assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Enforcement Unit, and the National Park Service.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy