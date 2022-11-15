Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Joseph “Jay” Ernest Buda
Joseph “Jay” Ernest Buda, 65, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born December 29, 1956, a son of Joseph Anthony Buda, Jr. and Emily Irene Buda. Jay worked for several years at Hendershot Heating and Cooling as an HVAC Installer and as an Instructor of Industrial Arts at and HVAC Technician. Jay was a member of the NRA and The Faith and Freedom Coalition. HE was an avid fisherman, gardener, and Mountaineer Fan!
WDTV
Lewis County community working to bring turf field to LCHS
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Hopefully, the third time was the charm for the Lewis County community as they worked to make the high school football field turf instead of grass. Lewis County was only one of three schools in the North Central West Virginia Big 10 that do not use turf for football and one of two schools that don’t have turf for soccer.
WDTV
Lucille M. Tackett
Lucille M. Tackett, 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on January 29, 1941 in Bomont, WV and was the daughter of the late Cutie Mitchell and Edith Mitchell. She married Raymond M. Tackett in 1961. He preceded her in death in...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Nov. 15
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses increased maximum contributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Steven Lynn Marple
Steven Lynn Marple, 62, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. He passed surrounded by loving family at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Steven was born in Weston on March 22, 1960, a son of the late Clenley D. Marple and Marguerite Davis Marple. In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by two sisters: Pamela McClain and Sheila Norman.
WDTV
National Apprenticeship Week: A look at a local tech school
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week is the 8th annual National Apprenticeship Week. It’s an initiative to bring attention to the growing demand for hands on workers and trades that are crucial to our infrastructure. Fred Eberle Technical Center in Buckhannon is a huge stepping for more than a...
WDTV
Five students named WVU Mountaineers of Distinction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Five West Virginia University students were recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement on Saturday. The following students have been named to WVU’s 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction:. Matthew Hudson. Hudson, from Scott Depot, is an immunology and medical microbiology major who has maintained...
WDTV
Glenville State sets date for winter commencement
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University has set a time and date for its Winter Commencement Ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Waco Center. Prospective graduates will walk across the stage to receive their degrees in a variety of...
WDTV
WVU joins local schools, communities to reverse COVID-19 learning loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Literacy consultants from West Virginia University are being brought together with local schools and communities through a statewide initiative to reverse COVID-19 early learning loss. Experts said plummeting test scores are tied to access to key educational resources during remote learning that was not readily available...
WDTV
Fairmont State to hold winter commencement this weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has set a time and date for its 153rd Commencement Ceremony. Graduates will be honored this Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Feaster Center in two ceremonies. The first ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and recognize the College of Business & Aviation and...
WDTV
WVU students react to exit of Athletic Director Shane Lyons
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shane Lyons departure doesn’t seem to have shocked WVU. After a home win against Oklahoma on Saturday, some students say Lyons tenure as Athletic Director for WVU ended on a high note. Jacob Janoski is a journalism major at WVU and a sports producer for...
WDTV
Comedian Rodney Carrington announces tour stop in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Rodney Carrington has announced his 2023 Rodney Carrington Comedy Tour will have three stops in West Virginia. Of his three stops, one of them is in Clarksburg on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Carrington’s other two stops will be in Wheeling on Jan. 19 and Charleston on Jan. 21.
WDTV
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The process for getting Meadowbrook Mall ready for its “biggest merchant ever” is now taking a physical form. For anyone who has been on the backside of the mall, or the portion facing Interstate 79, they may have noticed construction fencing up, construction equipment, and a giant hole in the structure that was the former home of Elder-Beerman.
WDTV
Lyons out as WVU athletic director, Gee comments on Neal Brown’s job status
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Shane Lyons is no longer the athletic director at West Virginia University. Lyons had been athletic director since 2015. President Gordon Gee says he plans to move swiftly to name a new athletic director and in the short-term has appointed Rob Alsop, vice president for strategic initiatives, as the interim director of athletics.
WDTV
Bridgeport to make updates to the city’s website
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council voted to move forward with plans that would revamp the city’s website. Council voted to sign a contract with Smartsite.biz for $16,671.60 for new website development. They also voted to sign a contract with the Next Step Media for $13,200 to...
WDTV
Local food pantry looking for donations for holiday season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shepherd’s Corner has been helping feed the people of Bridgeport and Harrison County for decades. This year, the pantry is continuing its mission, but it is finding it harder to do so. Reverend Jim Lang is Co-Director of Shepherd’s Corner. He says with food prices...
WDTV
Local Christmas tree farmer gets chosen for Capital display
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Jim Rockis and family own and operate Quarter Pine Farms in Preston County and Smithfield, PA. He’s been running his tree and breeding farm for over 30 years, but this year is a little different. For the first time, two of Rockis’ trees were...
WDTV
MCSO searching for man connected to fatal crash, warrant issued
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (11/15/22 at 4:05 p.m.) According to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have obtained a first-degree murder warrant for 23-year-old Chance Austin Williams, of Morgantown. Williams is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen on foot in the...
WDTV
Clarksburg woman smoked meth while 3-year-old wandered in rain, police say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg woman has been charged after officers said she smoked meth and was unaware a 3-year-old child left her home. Officers responded to an apartment complex in Clarksburg on Wednesday for an unattended child wearing only a diaper and a t-shirt while it was raining and 40 degrees outside, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
United Way receives large donation for new scholarship
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties has received a large donation for a new scholarship. It’s called the Lewis Marshall Swann Education Fund. It helps students in Private Christian Schools who have needs that aren’t being met. This includes books, food, clothing, and...
Comments / 0